Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Transformations

Description: Show us photos of things in transition.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Bald Eagle in first-year plumage, mid-molt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Not sure if starting to pupate or decompose, but something's going on with this ladybug larva

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Dark-eyed Juncos (aka "snowbirds") are as much a sign of change as the fall colors are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0099 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



water to ice
/Bridal Veil Falls, Highland, NC
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Monarch Caterpillar starting to form a chrysalis:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Same caterpillar as above, chrysalis almost completed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Brand new Monarch Butterfly hanging on its chrysalis, almost completed inflating its wings:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe the first was too abstract.

Iron to tree.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0382 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



...from highway safety sign to billboard
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
(1/3)

Erosion

*A VEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEERY Slow Transformation*

Maui, Hawaii

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
(2/3)

Precocious Pineapple

This is a Pineapple growing on the Stalk.  Not yet Ready to pick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Snowdrops. Winter turning into spring.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cicada
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This nearly grown female red-winged black bird was having a hard time with her transition to adulthood. She kept following her dad around and yelling at him to feed her.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nearly Grown Birb by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Day Lily opening up to the sunshine of a new day.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Orientation transition
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Transitioning from a home to a memory. The southbound lanes of the expressway will replace these rooms in my Great Grandfather's farm house.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water drop touching down on a splash crown that it's already deformed. This is its last moment as a sphere before it transitions from splashER to splashEE.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Water Drop Marble by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huey in mid run.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Takeoffs and Landings
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Changing Leaves.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A juvenile red shouldered hawk with the rust colored chest feathers just starting to come in.  When he reaches full maturity his chest will be dominated by this color of feather.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coming in for a landing.  An osprey approaches a tall branch where he will stay perched for over an hour waiting for, who knows what.  Maybe just surveying his territory?
 
