 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "If you don't stop chanting USA, I'll stop this jet and leave you in Kansas"   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, US Airways, American Airlines flight, Business Insider, Phoenix Sky Harbor, tracking site FlightRadar24 shows, Reagan National Airport, American Airlines spokesman, beginning of the flight  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 4:45 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sadly, a very, very appropriate dumping ground.  Sigh.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does Liberal have an airfield big enough for a commercial sky-bus to land safely?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.


Because of Trump and his enablers, they are now convinced that patriotism involves being a total f*cking asshole.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should've thrown them out mid-air, "carry on, wayward sons, all you are is dust in the wind!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump supporter Mindy Robinson, who posted one video, described the plane as "full of patriots."

media2.giphy.comView Full Size


The last time I checked, a "patriot" isn't someone who wants to overthrow the US Government and install Trump as King.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Does Liberal have an airfield big enough for a commercial sky-bus to land safely?


There are several airfields large enough. There are several long runways built for military training long ago. The trick would be to find one that has tall enough stairs.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get back to me when these people get more response for their actions than "don't make me pull this plane over"

Do it

Wed proved what happens when you just keep being polite to these folks.

They love to play the martyr....I say give them more to be a martyr about than "they were rude to me on a plane"
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have just thrown them out at 30,000 feet.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its high time we started calling Trump supporters scuds. It fits.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.


It's super white privilege, from the chants of 'We pay your salary!', to ' I pay taxes, it's my house!'
It's a mind set of, 'everything is mine and I can do what I want!'

It's not stupid, it's just habitual to them.
Typically it works for them, and they go and fight each other over some random call at a little league baseball game.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They are cigarettes and the world is their ashtray.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are worse places.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: ShavedOrangutan: From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.

It's super white privilege, from the chants of 'We pay your salary!', to ' I pay taxes, it's my house!'
It's a mind set of, 'everything is mine and I can do what I want!'

It's not stupid, it's just habitual to them.
Typically it works for them, and they go and fight each other over some random call at a little league baseball game.


My bad, wrong thread.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good on the pilot. Shame he didn't leave them there anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ on a cross half of the people in this thread make me regret voting for Biden
WTF.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Sadly, a very, very appropriate dumping ground.  Sigh.


"Hur Hur I'm going to live in Liberal"
 
BeerBear
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bet the pilot rather booted them from out the plane while in flight
 
ongbok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: MrSplifferton: ShavedOrangutan: From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.

It's super white privilege, from the chants of 'We pay your salary!', to ' I pay taxes, it's my house!'
It's a mind set of, 'everything is mine and I can do what I want!'

It's not stupid, it's just habitual to them.
Typically it works for them, and they go and fight each other over some random call at a little league baseball game.

My bad, wrong thread.


It still applies here
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He could of course just call the police and have a wagon waiting for them to take to FBI head quarters when the plane touches down.

How stupid do you got to be to broadcast to everyone that you just took part in an illegal act of insurrection?
 
70Ford
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I swear. "Patriot" is not a word that should make my blood pressure go up but now it's tainted, forever. You're just a wannabe terrorist.

Thanks a lot, Trump.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

70Ford: I swear. "Patriot" is not a word that should make my blood pressure go up but now it's tainted, forever. You're just a wannabe terrorist.

Thanks a lot, Trump.


Hey but at least we didn't end up with Hillary thank God
I said that sarcastically
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alaska Airlines had a similar incident with MAGAts refusing to wear masks and creating a political demonstration on-board:
https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/14-p​a​ssengers-could-be-placed-alaska-airlin​es-no-fly-list-after-chaos-aboard-flig​ht/5E3NJ43VZFAFLIGL2J5D2M3KZE/
 
Flincher
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

70Ford: I swear. "Patriot" is not a word that should make my blood pressure go up but now it's tainted, forever. You're just a wannabe terrorist.

Thanks a lot, Trump.


It makes my skin crawl. Fark these fascists.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jesus Christ on a cross half of the people in this thread make me regret voting for Biden
WTF.


What else were you going to do?  Write in Hillary Clinton?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: waxbeans: Jesus Christ on a cross half of the people in this thread make me regret voting for Biden
WTF.

What else were you going to do?  Write in Hillary Clinton?


Actually 6 months ago I was getting really annoyed with the cancel culture that was going full steam so it was actually tempted to vote for Trump
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: MrSplifferton: ShavedOrangutan: From the last video:
"Isn't this American Airlines?"
"They did this same thing on our flight *unintelligible*"

These are not smart people.  At all.  At all at all.

It's super white privilege, from the chants of 'We pay your salary!', to ' I pay taxes, it's my house!'
It's a mind set of, 'everything is mine and I can do what I want!'

It's not stupid, it's just habitual to them.
Typically it works for them, and they go and fight each other over some random call at a little league baseball game.

My bad, wrong thread.


... iiiiiissss iiiiiiiitttttt?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MrSplifferton: waxbeans: Jesus Christ on a cross half of the people in this thread make me regret voting for Biden
WTF.

What else were you going to do?  Write in Hillary Clinton?

Actually 6 months ago I was getting really annoyed with the cancel culture that was going full steam so it was actually tempted to vote for Trump


Uh-huh.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.