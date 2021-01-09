 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into Java Sea. Not a repeat from October 2018   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Sad, Indonesia, Airline, Indonesian Navy divers, plane's fuselage, crash site, Sriwijaya Air aircraft, Commander of the Indonesian National, Boeing 737  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jan 2021 at 3:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indonesian airlines have always been a bit dodgy, even without Boeing's help. Supposedly they were improving,,,

But lots of growth, lots of low-cost airlines, and lots of bad weather are a recipe for trouble.
 
wantingout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
wow kinda late to the party, fark. must have been obsessing about 'insurrection'
 
Oysterman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone get the hose for CNN
 
Mokmo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bit late on posting the article indeed. Almost assumed the "this is not a repeat" line would be from 24 hours ago...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mr_a: Indonesian airlines have always been a bit dodgy, even without Boeing's help. Supposedly they were improving,,,

But lots of growth, lots of low-cost airlines, and lots of bad weather are a recipe for trouble.


and it was a 26 year old airplane which I'm sure had excellent maintenance records.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thought the 737 max was grounded.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boeing...boeing.....gone.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
not a 737 Max

Still.. really bad when you have the first plane that crashed for 2021, and the most for 2020
 
Mokmo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: Thought the 737 max was grounded.


It's a non-Max, older model, never was grounded.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wantingout: wow kinda late to the party, fark. must have been obsessing about 'insurrection'


Awhinyfascistsayswut?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I always report repeats via the report link, but this is just lazy. If modmins are going to be this lazy, so am I.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11078095
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.