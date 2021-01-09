 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Funeral Parler   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
377
    More: News, Amazon Web Services, App Store, Public, Violence, Saturday, Amazon.com, Domestic violence, violent content  
•       •       •

7261 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Jan 2021 at 9:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



377 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect headline for awesome news.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the one
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark yes. This is how you deplatforn. Killing apps is a useless gesture when their site is a few taps away on the same devices.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nullav: fark yes. This is how you deplatforn. Killing apps is a useless gesture when their site is a few taps away on the same devices.


Or you just side load the app. This is how you shut it down.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear there's a pig farker, er, farmer in the Philippines that will set you up with some rackspace.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. This isn't censorship.  This is preventing the dissemination of propaganda, hate speech, and violent rhetoric, and preventing another violent insurrection.
You want a platform for discussing conservative viewpoints?  That's great. There is nothing wrong with expressing your political beliefs.
You need a platform for the discussion of "hanging Mike Pence" because he wouldn't use powers he doesn't have?  It's time to go.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As we rebuild from scratch"

They're giving you a chance to migrate your data.  Don't you have anyone on staff who is both a hateful seditious racist AND an AWS admin?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1312]


tonystarkeyeroll.gif
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1312]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: "As we rebuild from scratch"

They're giving you a chance to migrate your data.  Don't you have anyone on staff who is both a hateful seditious racist AND an AWS admin?


Yeah amazon should have shut them down without any warning. Fark em
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of the press!  They can go offset now!!

/Victory to the parlez-vous crowd.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whiney snowflakes
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much courage
Such Responsible

Remember, a corporation, public or private, will never do what is responsible. They will always do what is profitable.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can get a mimeograph and start a zine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ulysses_North
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they can always just host it on Geocities.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1312]


I'm sorry, what? Aws bare metal isn't actual physical servers you have purchased. It's a product. If you own actual bare.metal.servers, then that would be colocation, and amazon doesn't do that. You dipshiat, you use Amazon's proprietary infrastructure.

And ain't no one competing for your business.

Stifling competition in the marketplace? What marketplace? The marketplace of insurrection and sedition?

It's gonna be dope when they can't find hosting.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1312]


"attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet"

Free speech? Then how come Parler banned me for creating "Dan Bongino's Micropenis"? That doesn't seem very free.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were too successful too fast"

No, you found a market segment you thought you could appeal to and carve off the bigger Twitterverse as your own private playground, and promptly lost control of it after your chosen market segment divorced themselves from reality.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 is shaping up to be better than 2020.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know if that other right wing hate site, Gab, uses AWS?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be tonight.  No point in giving them another 24 hours to spread their shiat.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parler, a social network favored by conservative politicians and extremists, was used to help plan and coordinate the January 6 attempted coup on Washington D.C. It has recently been overrun with messages encouraging "Patriots" to march on Washington D.C. with weapons on January 19.

s3media.247sports.comView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon should just slip a copy of their data to the feds. Oops, did we bcc your data to law enforcement? our bad.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it is a terrible shame that all these tech companies don't want to provide you assistance in mounting an insurrection.  I am filled with sympathy.  You better pull yourselves up by the boot straps.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: "We were too successful too fast"

No, you found a market segment you thought you could appeal to and carve off the bigger Twitterverse as your own private playground, and promptly lost control of it after your chosen market segment divorced themselves from reality.


We supported the radicalization and coordination of terrorists"
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I hated that they used Montserrat.  I really like that typeface and it pissed me off seeing it used on that damn site.

/everyone else has all of the other complaint angles covered, so it's typography-nerd time!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This of AWS as a Christian bakery and Parler as a super gay wedding cake.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told you this would happen. No one in their right mind would want to risk even the tiniest liability for hosting this festering dung heap.
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of speech and terms of service are two different things, dummies.
 
gad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's laughing now Trump? I know I'm laughing. And the walls close in on Trump even further.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotY  candidate.  Going to be really hard to top.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YetiRider [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: Much courage
Such Responsible

Remember, a corporation, public or private, will never do what is responsible. They will always do what is profitable.


I agree, but not sure what your point is.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: Much courage
Such Responsible

Remember, a corporation, public or private, will never do what is responsible. They will always do what is profitable.


Yeah spreading lies, fascism, hate and  extremism was all good with google, facebook, twitter, apple and amazon before today.

Now that their shiat has gone international, it just gets them bad PR so they drop them. Its all about money and perception. Fact is, they didnt give a fark about nazis and fascists before now.
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy that's a shame.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: "As we rebuild from scratch"

They're giving you a chance to migrate your data.  Don't you have anyone on staff who is both a hateful seditious racist AND an AWS admin?


I think it's probably more that you don't provision resources at the level that Parler likely requires at the drop of a hat.

They can't just install a LAMP stack (or Docker) on Bubba's desktop and run it from there.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol you know there are problems when OnlyFans and /b are more legitimate sites (and not even close) than an entire organization.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooohhhhh yeeeeeeeesss!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Good.  I hated that they used Montserrat.  I really like that typeface and it pissed me off seeing it used on that damn site.

/everyone else has all of the other complaint angles covered, so it's typography-nerd time!


Well, it could be worse: they could have used comic sans.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: This is the one


This is the way.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taintbaggins: Much courage
Such Responsible

Remember, a corporation, public or private, will never do what is responsible. They will always do what is profitable.


Yup. And there's a huge downside liability in hosting Parler. Someone gets shot, people get trampled... who is going to be sued? Parler? It's going to be Amazon and Apple and Google and Microsoft. How could they be liable? Why, they didn't include a non-sedition clause in their TOS.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1312]


"Coordinated".... or there was a specific event that happened that led to these drastic actions. What could it be?
 
Displayed 50 of 377 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.