 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   FDNY confirms that its forces are the same that burn capitols   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
136
    More: Scary, United States Capitol Police, Washington, D.C., New York City Fire Department, New York City, United States Capitol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, Frank Dwyer  
•       •       •

2100 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Jan 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



136 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.


They're everywhere. These knuckle-draggers are having a renaissance in the age internet.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any bets they live in Staten Island?!
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!


Or Breezy Point.  Seems the cops and the firemen live in the same areas.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!


Fire Island makes more sense.
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost a lot of respect for FDNY the first time I was in Manhattan, around 2004, when I watched a fire truck cruising down streets at 5mph with about 8 firefighters riding on the outside cat-calling every presentable-looking woman pedestrian under 35
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, I won't do what you tell me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.


Okay.
If that is the case. We should pay those humans enough money so they can retire early enough to start families after leaving their jobs.
Because those humans at this time die and leave behind orphans.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet I know who killed the cop with the fire extinguisher now.
*Narrows eyes*
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like they voluntarily outed their Nazis.

Certainly a humbling look for them, but as far as I know the NYPD hasn't done the same, so it appears they're significantly more honorable than them. Surprising no one.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: I lost a lot of respect for FDNY the first time I was in Manhattan, around 2004, when I watched a fire truck cruising down streets at 5mph with about 8 firefighters riding on the outside cat-calling every presentable-looking woman pedestrian under 35


Oh sorry that got ya knickers in bunch my lollie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: I bet I know who killed the cop with the fire extinguisher now.
*Narrows eyes*


🤔😂😂😂🐈
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire fighters in general are assholes.  Why we hero worship these assholes who fail at everything befuddles me.  fark these assholes, they are mainly Nazis.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: I lost a lot of respect for FDNY the first time I was in Manhattan, around 2004, when I watched a fire truck cruising down streets at 5mph with about 8 firefighters riding on the outside cat-calling every presentable-looking woman pedestrian under 35


Those firefighter boys were depleting our penicillin supplies after 911.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.


Cuz there's aiin't no many Shemales in TN or OK.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.


Objection: Gritty exists.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.


There are people who take great risks and/or make great sacrifices to help others.

Those people are heroes. Or provide a better definition if you prefer. It is as monumentally stupid to claim there are no heroes as it would be to say there are no villains.

There is no job or profession that automatically makes a member a hero.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Puffy McBooze: Fire fighters in general are assholes.  Why we hero worship these assholes who fail at everything befuddles me.  fark these assholes, they are mainly Nazis.


I disagree. But. I like you.
😁🖤🤜🤛🥃🥃🥃
Long time no dice. 🎁🤗
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!


Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Seattle cops are under investigation too, but that should surprise absolutely no one.
 
watching the trump bubble grow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.

Okay.
If that is the case. We should pay those humans enough money so they can retire early enough to start families after leaving their jobs.
Because those humans at this time die and leave behind orphans.


Cop and firefighter aren't even close to the top deadliest professions in America, why don't we do that for the construction worker and the coal miner first
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!

Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?


Hey you yeah you leave Pete alone he's a national treasure
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!


There are some really shady characters there.
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.


That's not fair, to compare Lex Luthor and Trump...

Lex Luthor was smart.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.


He's everything they are and adore, so to them he's their Captain America and Superman.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

watching the trump bubble grow: waxbeans: kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.

Okay.
If that is the case. We should pay those humans enough money so they can retire early enough to start families after leaving their jobs.
Because those humans at this time die and leave behind orphans.

Cop and firefighter aren't even close to the top deadliest professions in America, why don't we do that for the construction worker and the coal miner first


Hell, yeah. I definitely support that.
This would actually be thinking about the kids. For real. And not Nancy Reagan garbage malarkey.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Homer Tax: FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.

That's not fair, to compare Lex Luthor and Trump...

Lex Luthor was smart.


And actually rich.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.


Trump is The Blob
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.


You see this in a lot of big cities with cops and FFs. Derper conservatives are happy to be paid well with liberal tax dollars then slink back off to the suburbs to cry about socialism.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: maxandgrinch: JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!

Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?

Hey you yeah you leave Pete alone he's a national treasure


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.

Trump is The Blob


Naaaaaa.
Jabba the Hutt
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: waxbeans: maxandgrinch: JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!

Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?

Hey you yeah you leave Pete alone he's a national treasure

[Fark user image image 425x638]


What in the world is this guy's deal?
He can't do the glass eye or sunglasses like a normal person?
Hell, how about a pair of glasses with one eye shaded?
WTF?
I appreciate his sacrifice and service but come on dude
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Puffy McBooze: Fire fighters in general are assholes.  Why we hero worship these assholes who fail at everything befuddles me.  fark these assholes, they are mainly Nazis.

I disagree. But. I like you.
😁🖤🤜🤛🥃🥃🥃
Long time no dice. 🎁🤗


Perhaps I should qualify, my boss is almost Q, his friends (lotsa FF), also Q.

Tomorrow is a "come to Jesus" day...he disavows this shiat, or I walk.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It sounds like they voluntarily outed their Nazis.

Certainly a humbling look for them, but as far as I know the NYPD hasn't done the same, so it appears they're significantly more honorable than them. Surprising no one.


If the NYPD fired all their nazis the entire police force would be consist of the bicycle delivery guy responsible for getting them donuts.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor.


Far, far too smart and competent.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.

Okay.
If that is the case. We should pay those humans enough money so they can retire early enough to start families after leaving their jobs.
Because those humans at this time die and leave behind orphans.


Lol.  I work in one of those five professions.  We die earlier due to 24-36 hours shifts, but very few orphans.  It's more like you retire at 54, die at 67.  Most of the rest of the working class retires at 65, dies at 78.  Tomato potato.

And the other poster was spot on.  There's no heroes.  Just people doing jobs.  And I'd argue firefighters and cops are suckier because they benefit very much from having strong unions, yet they vote for candidates that are anti-union for everyone except those two unions.  Little do they know that their faces have already been eaten, it's just a matter of time.

There were probably a lot of firefighters there, just liker there was a lot of cops there.  Angry white dudes make up a large percentage of both jobs.  That's who was at the rally.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Trump as Captain America? Please.

The closest comic book character Trump would be is Lex Luthor. To a Trumper, Trump is an imagined person, not anything like what he actually is in real life.


Lex Luthor separated himself from his private interests after becoming President.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King of Monkeys: waxbeans: maxandgrinch: JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!

Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?

Hey you yeah you leave Pete alone he's a national treasure

[Fark user image 425x638]


Meh. Crenshaw? Dude is a RINO now. They are running out of traitors to support.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: What in the world is this guy's deal?
He can't do the glass eye or sunglasses like a normal person?


He has a glass eye with an eagle on it. I am not kidding. The patch is an affectation. He has both for attention and then shrieks with indignation if anyone dares pick on him for his handicap.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.


My dad is a first generation American born in a northern Union state to a family who never lived anywhere else in the US whose Facebook photo was a photoshop of himself as a Confederate officer until his last child finally unfriended him, and that was him trying to behave. It makes absolutely no sense and yet they seem to be everywhere in the US even when it makes no sense. Some people just like the sound of bad ideas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Puffy McBooze: waxbeans: Puffy McBooze: Fire fighters in general are assholes.  Why we hero worship these assholes who fail at everything befuddles me.  fark these assholes, they are mainly Nazis.

I disagree. But. I like you.
😁🖤🤜🤛🥃🥃🥃
Long time no dice. 🎁🤗

Perhaps I should qualify, my boss is almost Q, his friends (lotsa FF), also Q.

Tomorrow is a "come to Jesus" day...he disavows this shiat, or I walk.


I too should clarify.
I didn't see that last sentence about Nazis.
😳
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Any bets they live are C.H.U.D. who crawled out of the contaminated, trash-ridden soil in Staten Island?!


/nothing "lives" in Staten Island
//undead only
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.


Git a rope!!!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmythology: Lambskincoat: How the hell do neo-confederates end up in NYC? So glad they reported those assholes.

My dad is a first generation American born in a northern Union state to a family who never lived anywhere else in the US whose Facebook photo was a photoshop of himself as a Confederate officer until his last child finally unfriended him, and that was him trying to behave. It makes absolutely no sense and yet they seem to be everywhere in the US even when it makes no sense. Some people just like the sound of bad ideas.


Drive around SE Michigan. farking confederate flags and shiat all over.

I DID convince a coworker who from Tennessee to stop using them though. Apparently he really thought it only meant he liked the stereotypical southern living crap. He did some research and threw out his flag junk. But like... If I didn't know what something represented I could never like it enough to buy the symbol. So that's weird as hell.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: King of Monkeys: waxbeans: maxandgrinch: JulieAzel626: Any bets they live in Staten Island?!

Whoa - it is possible something worse than Pete Davidson comes from Staten Island?

Hey you yeah you leave Pete alone he's a national treasure

[Fark user image image 425x638]

What in the world is this guy's deal?
He can't do the glass eye or sunglasses like a normal person?
Hell, how about a pair of glasses with one eye shaded?
WTF?
I appreciate his sacrifice and service but come on dude


Don't appreciate his anything. He's an evil choad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: waxbeans: kudayta: Ok, let's make this clear for everyone:

Firefighters are not heroes.
Police are not heroes.
Military members and veterans are not heroes.
Paramedics are not heroes.
Politicians are not heroes.

There are no heroes.  There are only people.  Grow up.

Okay.
If that is the case. We should pay those humans enough money so they can retire early enough to start families after leaving their jobs.
Because those humans at this time die and leave behind orphans.

Lol.  I work in one of those five professions.  We die earlier due to 24-36 hours shifts, but very few orphans.  It's more like you retire at 54, die at 67.  Most of the rest of the working class retires at 65, dies at 78.  Tomato potato.

And the other poster was spot on.  There's no heroes.  Just people doing jobs.  And I'd argue firefighters and cops are suckier because they benefit very much from having strong unions, yet they vote for candidates that are anti-union for everyone except those two unions.  Little do they know that their faces have already been eaten, it's just a matter of time.

There were probably a lot of firefighters there, just liker there was a lot of cops there.  Angry white dudes make up a large percentage of both jobs.  That's who was at the rally.


?
My point is, society thinks we need people to risk their lives.
Okay.
But.
As a child of a LEO. I personally didn't like worrying about my parent.
Especially considering I only had one.
I think they should wait till retirement to have kids. but that means retirement has to happen while they're still able to have children.
Which means better pay.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murkanen: austerity101: It sounds like they voluntarily outed their Nazis.

Certainly a humbling look for them, but as far as I know the NYPD hasn't done the same, so it appears they're significantly more honorable than them. Surprising no one.

If the NYPD fired all their nazis the entire police force would be consist of the bicycle delivery guy responsible for getting them donuts.


That'd make defunding them all the easier.
 
Displayed 50 of 136 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.