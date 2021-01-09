 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Parler is the #1 app in the Apple app store after being removed from Google yesterday. Scratch that, Parler was the #1 app   (cnbc.com)
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Neat. Now they'll just have to use their browser to conspire.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Parler is just a text-based version of Grinder, right?  They'll be fine.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Parler was #1 back around election day.

By December it wasnt in the top 500, subby
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some of the shiat posted today on Parler illustrates exactly why.

Calling for the murder of entire families of Democrats, skinning their wives and children alive in front of them before killing them etc.

Mos Eisley Space Port patrons would blanch at some of it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh well. Back to old school.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Listserve
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.


I don't. I don't watch or listen to them.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Usenet
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the First Amendment doesn't protect the rights of people to require non-government corporations to host forums where those people can plan an armed insurgency against the government to overturn a free and fair election, then really, what good is it?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every intelligence and law enforcement agency on god's green erf is on parler .

Say what?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
MySpace just got terrifying.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: Usenet


alt.right.alt.alt.alt
alt.fan.donald-trump.nose
alt.binaries.erotica.hope.hicks
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.


I mean, Nashville was like two weeks ago

Bombs and molotovs and a hangman's gallows at the Capitol

A plot of over a dozen planned to kidnap and execute the Michigan governor while blowing up bridges and killing police was three months ago.

Pipe bombs in the mail just over a year.

Who knows how many mass shootings in Trump's name.

The longer this all goes on the worse it will become.  More of his fanatics will successfully murder and maim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nullav: Neat. Now they'll just have to use their browser to conspire.


Exactly. It takes two extra touches at most to open up the website. I reckon only 30% or so of their prospective new members are too stupid to know this.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to Buzzfeed News, Amazon is kicking Parler off AWS, so they will be dead in the water soon.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The President has Tim Apple's number, but "A" keeps coming up "Arby's" on his iPhone.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Austin: According to Buzzfeed News, Amazon is kicking Parler off AWS, so they will be dead in the water soon.


Didn't they lose their hosting service too?  CloudFlare has been ejecting Nazis.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Austin: According to Buzzfeed News, Amazon is kicking Parler off AWS, so they will be dead in the water soon.

Didn't they lose their hosting service too?  CloudFlare has been ejecting Nazis.


As I understand it, they are hosted using Amazon's cloud services, so once they are kicked off that, they have no hosting.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Some of the shiat posted today on Parler illustrates exactly why.

Calling for the murder of entire families of Democrats, skinning their wives and children alive in front of them before killing them etc.

Mos Eisley Space Port patrons would blanch at some of it.


A former friend of mine went to Right Wing Utopia, as I call it, and came back to Facebook when he realized that he had nobody's life to make miserable.  Once his buddy called for the death of people that didn't vote like they did and I got his buddy sent to Facebook Jail for it (and hopefully a visit from the actual authorities, though I doubt it), he blocked me.  This was a few days before the Capitol attack.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.


Yeah, with as messy as this transition has been thanks to Il Douche, something is probably going to happen the second he's out of power.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Austin: Marcus Aurelius: Austin: According to Buzzfeed News, Amazon is kicking Parler off AWS, so they will be dead in the water soon.

Didn't they lose their hosting service too?  CloudFlare has been ejecting Nazis.

As I understand it, they are hosted using Amazon's cloud services, so once they are kicked off that, they have no hosting.


And Amazon just kicked them off too.

Sounds like Nazis are out of fashion all of a sudden.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: 4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.

Yeah, with as messy as this transition has been thanks to Il Douche, something is probably going to happen the second he's out of power.


Count on it.  A large number of insane people have been told they were disenfranchised and are victims of a terrible crime.  They will do many insane things.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Austin: Marcus Aurelius: Austin: According to Buzzfeed News, Amazon is kicking Parler off AWS, so they will be dead in the water soon.

Didn't they lose their hosting service too?  CloudFlare has been ejecting Nazis.

As I understand it, they are hosted using Amazon's cloud services, so once they are kicked off that, they have no hosting.


And I can't think of any other host in these United States that would take their money.  Hopefully, Bezos has every IP logged and tied to either a physical device or location.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bluorangefyre: 4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.

Yeah, with as messy as this transition has been thanks to Il Douche, something is probably going to happen the second he's out of power.

Count on it.  A large number of insane people have been told they were disenfranchised and are victims of a terrible crime.  They will do many insane things.


My guess is around 75 million people.  Can Gitmo hold that many?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The last 90 days of data should be a good mine.
Especially when you cross reference it to cell tower data and sitting GOP party members.
I'm not saying these guys are smooth and I'm not saying they aren't.
I'm just saying it won't be hard to get a warrant or two.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nullav: Neat. Now they'll just have to use their browser to conspire.


Not anymore, AWS just booted them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

b2theory: Nullav: Neat. Now they'll just have to use their browser to conspire.

Not anymore, AWS just booted them.


This
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 696x278]


That is about as succinct as anyone will put it, hit the lights.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: My guess is around 75 million people.  Can Gitmo hold that many?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Mom quit Facebook and said she was joining Parler because there was less politics there.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.


I'm sure they have documented cases of supporting holding Facebook/Twitter responsible because BLM protestors and Islamic fundamentalists used their platforms to plan things.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1352]


Dan is an owner of Parler
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I signed up for Ebay today just to report Trump stuff as violating their rules on paraphernalia that promotes the KKK and other hate groups.
It's 3 drop boxes to report.
Now if I could just start a movement...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blastoh: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1352]


It would be a pity if that guy was arrested by the FBI for a bomb threat.

/no it wouldn't
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.


As opposed to their usual--... Wait...
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only wordz I'm gonna say on da matter!!!!!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.


Just wait until the 20th. Turns out the civil war is here. It's just different from last time. There aren't any clear geographic boundaries. So there won't be battles like people are used to. There will be riots and violence scattered around the country. It will be getting a lot worse. It has to. Nobody has really learned anything yet, have they? Look at the entire Republican Party. None of them have truly changed.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.


Carlson and hannity should be shut down too.

The whole of fox news, oan and newsmax should be history. Their websites/servers DDOSed into oblivion by the NSA. They're anti-american, anti-democracy, fascist treasonous farks. They have spew fascist and hate propaganda since their creation. All they want is division because ratings and money.

SHUT THEM DOWN.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x633]


FBI actually. They even had a fake "fill in this form and send it to us to get a pardon from Trump" account.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Great. Now we get to hear Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity whining about censorship for another 3 months.


Well, you get to listen.

I don't watch Fox News.


\DAB
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: 4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.

Just wait until the 20th. Turns out the civil war is here. It's just different from last time. There aren't any clear geographic boundaries. So there won't be battles like people are used to. There will be riots and violence scattered around the country. It will be getting a lot worse. It has to. Nobody has really learned anything yet, have they? Look at the entire Republican Party. None of them have truly changed.


I mean... if they keep showing up to destroy federal property without a left-side contingent to do battle with, they'll just keep getting arrested with all of us watching on the internet.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Marcus Aurelius: bluorangefyre: 4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.

Yeah, with as messy as this transition has been thanks to Il Douche, something is probably going to happen the second he's out of power.

Count on it.  A large number of insane people have been told they were disenfranchised and are victims of a terrible crime.  They will do many insane things.

My guess is around 75 million people.  Can Gitmo hold that many?


Rendered into a slurry, maybe.
 
thanksagainandagain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

b2theory: blastoh: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1352]

Dan is an owner of Parler


He's also a very loud, angry man who like as not would be better served humping a beachball in an igloo.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mateomaui: KodosZardoz: 4seasons85!: While this is great because they won't have a way to communicate easily with each other, I do worry about a McVeigh situation. I don't think the danger is going away anytime soon.

Just wait until the 20th. Turns out the civil war is here. It's just different from last time. There aren't any clear geographic boundaries. So there won't be battles like people are used to. There will be riots and violence scattered around the country. It will be getting a lot worse. It has to. Nobody has really learned anything yet, have they? Look at the entire Republican Party. None of them have truly changed.

I mean... if they keep showing up to destroy federal property without a left-side contingent to do battle with, they'll just keep getting arrested with all of us watching on the internet.


Very true. However, I see them clashing violently with police and military and some point. Especially after this week.
Or maybe some police and military will join them (a few already have). And that's when the real fun starts.
 
