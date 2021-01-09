 Skip to content
(MSN)   Police say they aren't sure what force made the two cars crash head on in Magnet Cove   (msn.com) divider line
    Arkansas, Automobile, Malvern woman, Surgery, Arkansas State Police  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sherry Wherry....
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think that's pretty close to Cabot Cove, give her a call she'll figure it out.


cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have they figured out how this one happened, yet?

Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

theteacher: Sherry Wherry....


Not a lucky ducky!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: Have they figured out how this one happened, yet?

It's the rims.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they were both watching their compasses and thought they were driving north.

/not nearly as good as subby, but just trying to milk.. a drop ... more... humor.... out of this thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am so attached to this headline.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably gravity.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: Maybe they were both watching their compasses and thought they were driving north.

/not nearly as good as subby, but just trying to milk.. a drop ... more... humor.... out of this thing.


nope, simple north pole, south pole incident. It was unavoidable once the reach a certain distance apart.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when 2 Kennedys get behind the wheel at the same time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What happens when 2 Kennedys get behind the wheel at the same time.


Wait, did anybody drown?  Maybe not then.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: Sherry Wherry, 63, of Malvern was driving westbound on Highway 270 when she lost control of her vehicle, according to a crash report. Her car left the road, came back, and hit another vehicle head-on.

Quick guess: Medical condition (which could be narcolepsy, drugs, or heart attack/stroke)
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was it a heroin overdose?

Did they give her 32 mg of nasal narcan before the ambulance got there and found she had a blood sugar of 4?

/salty
 
