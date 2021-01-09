 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Carnage on Madrid's streets after snowflakes gang up on each other. (Vid). You have been warned   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
IDisME
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's serious when the barricades come down.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🖤🕶
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spainish civil war 1936-1939 colorized.
 
time is tight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
twitter isnt an article, create twitter tag .   jesus murphy
 
Eaeelil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was needed.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
2021 is shaping up to be a worthy sequel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Those Spaniards need serious training. Sure it looks like innocent fun and games to you but snowball war is the origin of discipline. Take it from Patches
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If this was the US, the cops would be arresting people for domestic terrorism.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Freak some years ago scooping off snow near Atocha train station and tossing a snowball.

Good time.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was expecting something with kittens or puppies.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reenactment of the Battle of Pearl Harbour by the Madrid Townspersons' Guild.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn... I wish I hadn't been eating when I watched that

Horrifying!
 
