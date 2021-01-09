 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Georgia attorney admits on video to a felony for being among first through the Capitol doors. You'd think they woulda learned by now   (wsbtv.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Video, interview, whatever
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoy your chat with the Counsel for Discipline.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Another cockroach for Trump.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

stan unusual: Enjoy your chat with the Counsel for Discipline.


Around here, they'll probably salute him.   His office is in America, and he probably never leaves the area.  Well, except when he's rioting against brown people.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: stan unusual: Enjoy your chat with the Counsel for Discipline.

Around here, they'll probably salute him.   His office is in America, and he probably never leaves the area.  Well, except when he's rioting against brown people.


Americus Georgia, the home of Jimmy Carter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is he not in chains now
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why is he not in chains now


Did you even SEE how white he is?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At one point, he retweeted something that mentioned hanging President-elect Joe Biden.
When the AJC asked about the post, Calhoun shrugged his shoulders.
"Trump voters say that all the time," he said. "We're just ornery."

Yeah. The Secret Service is gonna love you. Love you hard.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The problem with Trumpists is that they can't keep their mouths shut.

It's good thing about it is that it's easy to identify them.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone who claims it was anything other than civil disobedience was not there, and they did not see it and they do not know


Area man passionate defender of what he imagines civil disobedience to mean.
 
ifky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
McCall Calhuon?? Who the hell names their kid that.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Where do all these dumb farks go for their law degrees? Cracker Jacks? shiat used to mean something.

/Cracker, heh, heh
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ifky: McCall Calhuon?? Who the hell names their kid that.


The Dog Ate My Homework: Did you even SEE how white he is?
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He described the mob as heroic and patriotic. So smearing shiat around your country's legislative building, beating a police officer to death, taking selfies in in the trashed legislature, stealing, and threatening the lives of your elected representatives sounds heroic and patriotic to a lawyer?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why is he still walking around free?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe Jimmy Carter will come visit you.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Where do all these dumb farks go for their law degrees? Cracker Jacks? shiat used to mean something.

/Cracker, heh, heh


They make me consider going to law school. It should inspire a whole slew of young people to pursue law degrees. Just tell them, "If you don't think you're smart enough for law school, just look at all these dumbfark lawyers who got arrested for trying to incite sedition. You're probably smarter than they are. So, if they can get a law degree, so can you!"
 
Rucker10
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's funny what they think are things to be proud of. Breaking federal laws, the color is your skin, heritage. Amazing how you don't have to work for any of those things. Participation trophies all around!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: The problem with Trumpists is that they can't keep their mouths shut.

It's good thing about it is that it's easy to identify them.


They used to run their mouths.
Then they were shamed into how bad it looked, and they had to use dog whistles and talk quietly.
Then they were emboldened over the last 20-30 years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not one of those seditious fools is smart enough to keep their mouths shut.
Heck, I don't remember very many being smart enough to wear a mask to conceal their identity.
The combined brainpower of the riot couldn't power a lightbulb.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The people doing this wouldn't have learned anything by now.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Georgia criminal defenseattorney admits on video to a felony for being among first through the Capitol doors.

Source
 
Truck Fump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Anyone who claims it was anything other than civil disobedience was not there, and they did not see it and they do not know


Area man passionate defender of what he imagines civil disobedience to mean.


Well, refusing to accept the results of a free and fair election, then storming the capitol in an attempt to capture and hang the serving viice-President, probably crosses the line from civil to criminal disobedience.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Between all the unmasked superspreader events and all the hiding-in-plain-sight, I think that Darwin is going to win big time. Except unfortunately most of them have reproduced, some of the more "Krisitian" ones rather prodigiously
 
delysid25
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude is not very good at the whole Pro Se thing, is he
 
delysid25
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Wrongo: Where do all these dumb farks go for their law degrees? Cracker Jacks? shiat used to mean something.

/Cracker, heh, heh

They make me consider going to law school. It should inspire a whole slew of young people to pursue law degrees. Just tell them, "If you don't think you're smart enough for law school, just look at all these dumbfark lawyers who got arrested for trying to incite sedition. You're probably smarter than they are. So, if they can get a law degree, so can you!"


Do it, I did and I barely sort of kind of majorly regret it!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Georgia criminal defenseattorney admits on video to a felony for being among first through the Capitol doors.

Source


Just think of how much money he'll save by defending himself!
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bababa: He described the mob as heroic and patriotic. So smearing shiat around your country's legislative building, beating a police officer to death, taking selfies in in the trashed legislature, stealing, and threatening the lives of your elected representatives sounds heroic and patriotic to a lawyer?

right-wing conservative.

FTFY.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Calhoun said the everyone in the crowd felt as if the election had been stolen from them."

Oh yeah? Fark ALL their feelings.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ifky: McCall Calhuon?? Who the hell names their kid that.


Someone who lost a bet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is far from over and it will end in bloodshed. 

Wrongo: Where do all these dumb farks go for their law degrees? Cracker Jacks? shiat used to mean something.

/Cracker, heh, heh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vamtngal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Where do all these dumb farks go for their law degrees? Cracker Jacks? shiat used to mean something.

/Cracker, heh, heh


Liberty University School of Law.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bababa: He described the mob as heroic and patriotic. So smearing shiat around your country's legislative building, beating a police officer to death, taking selfies in in the trashed legislature, stealing, and threatening the lives of your elected representatives sounds heroic and patriotic to a lawyer?


Lawyers have earned their reputation.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are three kinds of lawyers:  those who believe laws are meant to be broken, those who believe laws are meant to be gamed, and an imaginary third kind different from the first two.
 
