 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   If you have a Hyundai Tucson SUV, you may wish to avoid driving it. Oh, and by the way, park it outside away from anything flammable   (local10.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Anti-lock braking system, Electrical engineering, September U.S. recall, Suzuki, Short circuit, latest recall covers, short circuit, Fuse  
•       •       •

1117 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2021 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shouldn't be surprised; it gets hot in Tuscon.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When cars that looked like that first came out, they were called 'crossovers'.

That is still what I call them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

freddyV: When cars that looked like that first came out, they were called 'crossovers'.

That is still what I call them.


Earth, Wind, and Fire?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But only the vehicles with the Harmon/Kardon* audio package, right?

*A Samsung subsidiary
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, am I supposed to park it away from anything flammable, or away from anything inflammable?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the Chinese versions of the Korean cars light our homes on fire!
 
suziequzie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's Why U Never Drive An Import
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Shouldn't be surprised; it gets hot in Tuscon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought only teslas could possibly catch fire - or at least that's what the posts on fark led me to believe....
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they're gonna replace my 2005 Tucson for this, though
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: When cars that looked like that first came out, they were called 'crossovers'.

That is still what I call them.


Short station wagons
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I think you meant park it away from anything else flammable.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha I walk
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Stapler: Wait, am I supposed to park it away from anything flammable, or away from anything inflammable?


Stalagtites
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Shouldn't be surprised; it gets hot in Tuscon.


I bow down to you.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's their fault for buying a Hyundai.

I don't care about how they poached BMW designers.

They kept Hyundai engineers and accountants.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'll be sure to only park it near inflammable materials, and I'm safe.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby! I'll get a ride home and leave mine at the gas pump.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well thank god my AMC gremlin and Ford pinto are still safe
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Well thank god my AMC gremlin and Ford pinto are still safe


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😬
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is just a ploy to sell more cars. Because once you park it on the street someone will steal it.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hear they are one of the cheapest cars  to repair.  Maybe because they either take minimal damage or explode.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.