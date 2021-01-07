 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're seditious and you know it lose your job   (cnn.com) divider line
82
    First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Capitol, real estate company, Texas attorney, social media posts, United States Senate, Washington, D.C.  
•       •       •

82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
🎶If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it lose your job!
If your seditious and you know it then your bank account will show it
If your seditious and you know it, lose your job!🎶
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Forget the sedition, I'd fire these people for revealing just how stupid they really are.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*clap clap clap*
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: 🎶If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it lose your job!
If your seditious and you know it then your bank account will show it
If your seditious and you know it, lose your job!🎶


that was good. +1
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: 🎶If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it then your bank account will show it
If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!🎶


/peavey
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firing these guys ASAP is all well and good and whatnot. But they've gotta stop arresting them.

At least for two weeks. Wait until Trump loses the pardon power for god's sake.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: 🎶If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it lose your job!
If your seditious and you know it then your bank account will show it
If your seditious and you know it, lose your job!🎶


Git this dance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does this makes the FBI'S job easier or harder to round up all these terrorists?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What if Trump was just a plant all along, to get these people to expose themselves?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yall-qaeda y'all
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll go with this classic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The fark's a job?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Grumpy cat good dot jaypeg
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

somedude210: yanceylebeef: 🎶If you're seditious and you know it, lose your job!
If you're seditious and you know it lose your job!
If your seditious and you know it then your bank account will show it
If your seditious and you know it, lose your job!🎶

that was good. +1


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Firing these guys ASAP is all well and good and whatnot. But they've gotta stop arresting them.

At least for two weeks. Wait until Trump loses the pardon power for god's sake.


Get records on as many of them as possible before Trump does an amnesty and they can't even be charged.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Forget the sedition, I'd fire these people for revealing just how stupid they really are.


For example:

"Andrews said she recalls seeing social media posts about "a skirmish with police" in DC, near where she was, and thought "that's not happening, that's fake news, that's fake news," she said."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What if Trump was just a plant all along, to get these people to expose themselves?


That's what I first thought when his campaign was announced the first time.
Because I already seen the picture of him with the clintons.
Even all the way up until election day I was convinced his campaign was designed to make Hillary the easy pick.
Even 3 years later I was waiting for someone to admit he wasn't even supposed to win.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
......but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer,"


isn't that a violation of the first decree given by the pigs in animal farm?
/or was it dr. moreau?
anyway
//for shame.
 
werbito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.


But I thought everyone was now FOR bail and FOR releasing people from custody/prison and FOR letting criminals run free.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freetomato: Badmoodman: Forget the sedition, I'd fire these people for revealing just how stupid they really are.

For example:

"Andrews said she recalls seeing social media posts about "a skirmish with police" in DC, near where she was, and thought "that's not happening, that's fake news, that's fake news," she said."


I like that she denied taking part, and the company forwarded CNN the pictures she posted doing exactly that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

werbito: waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.

But I thought everyone was now FOR bail and FOR releasing people from custody/prison and FOR letting criminals run free.


I think we can all agree that murder and accessories to murder and attempted overtaking of a government building are slightly different crimes that should be excluded from bail.

Never mind had I been there I would have been shot for crossing the barricade outside at the foot of the stairs
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: werbito: waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.

But I thought everyone was now FOR bail and FOR releasing people from custody/prison and FOR letting criminals run free.

I think we can all agree that murder and accessories to murder and attempted overtaking of a government building are slightly different crimes that should be excluded from bail.

Never mind had I been there I would have been shot for crossing the barricade outside at the foot of the stairs


That's right I really do think they should use the felony murder rule on them on all of them each and every single one of them should be charged with the felony murder rule.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So a bunch of idiots who swear that they were not saying they things they were saying.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RosevilleDan: [Fark user image image 850x477]


SEDITION! - A Randy Rainbow Parody
Youtube wT5kafhG3Qw
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Going to be a lot of people who voted to "lock her up" in 2016 going to prison in 2021.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: Going to be a lot of people who voted to "lock her up" in 2016 going to prison in 2021.


I'm so not holding my breath.
🙄
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

werbito: waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.

But I thought everyone was now FOR bail and FOR releasing people from custody/prison and FOR letting criminals run free.


Oh, Putin back to paying his trolls again? Or is this freelance work?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: What if Trump was just a plant all along, to get these people to expose themselves?

That's what I first thought when his campaign was announced the first time.
Because I already seen the picture of him with the clintons.
Even all the way up until election day I was convinced his campaign was designed to make Hillary the easy pick.
Even 3 years later I was waiting for someone to admit he wasn't even supposed to win.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Officer Collins: Going to be a lot of people who voted to "lock her up" in 2016 going to prison in 2021.

I'm so not holding my breath.
🙄


Biden's justice department.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
werbito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: werbito: waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.

But I thought everyone was now FOR bail and FOR releasing people from custody/prison and FOR letting criminals run free.

I think we can all agree that murder and accessories to murder and attempted overtaking of a government building are slightly different crimes that should be excluded from bail.

Never mind had I been there I would have been shot for crossing the barricade outside at the foot of the stairs

That's right I really do think they should use the felony murder rule on them on all of them each and every single one of them should be charged with the felony murder rule.


I can't say I disagree with your statements, though I do take issue with the apparent insinuation that all cops are racist (I assume that's where you are going, I have no idea who you are). That's simply not true and given your apparent thought into the remainder of your reply I don't believe you'd stereotype all people of a certain profession (or class) in such a way, so as to seem hypocritical.
 
indylaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No more telemarketing gig? Jeez, now I guess he's a loser.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 564x480]

/yall-qaeda y'all


Who would have guessed that the thing people predicted years ago would come to pass?
 
squidloe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love this. Local Boston tv news reported that UMass Medical was reviewing reports that employees attended the coup.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the best way to deal with the majority of these morons. It's tempting to want to lock every last one of them up, but that would be a death sentence for some due to covid and could be a death sentence for the guards who would have to watch them.

Would be cool if the feds quietly helped with these things behind the scenes. 'Yo, we got a picture of your employee breaking into the white house. Thought you should know.'
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They haven't arrested any of those Antifa agitators yet.  God those Antifa folks are so sneaky!  How do they do it?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: [Fark user image 500x500]


He brought along the Keebler elf to help in case his pajamas fall down.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Firing these guys ASAP is all well and good and whatnot. But they've gotta stop arresting them.

At least for two weeks. Wait until Trump loses the pardon power for god's sake.


They are charging most with criminal trespass (relatively minor) just to get them into the system and holding off on the big-time felony charges until the shiat settles down.  Then it's dogs off the leash time.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 🙄

/
Enjoy the circle jerk, guys.
//
😐
///
AOC2024.
////
I'd be more impressed with actually arresting people when they are on the scene of the crime.
I'd be more impressed with none of them receiving bail.
And lastly I'll be extremely impressed when they get more than slaps on the wrist.


You might not yet have witnessed the fully armed and operational VP Harris, esp. re 2024.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Officer Collins: waxbeans: Officer Collins: Going to be a lot of people who voted to "lock her up" in 2016 going to prison in 2021.

I'm so not holding my breath.
🙄

Biden's justice department.


It's not Biden's DOJ, it's the people's. Unlike trump, Biden understands that. He won't sic the DOJ on trumpers but he won't get in their way, either.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any one have an extra tiny violin  ? I've worn mine out over the past month ..
 
wantingout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope that those employers get hit with wrongful termination lawsuits.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What if Trump was just a plant all along, to get these people to expose themselves?


Based Trump?  Secret democrat plant all along?
 
