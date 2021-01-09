 Skip to content
God Vaccinate The Queen
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not just the Queen but also her husband, who happens to be a god.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God attack the Queen, send big dogs after her that bite her bum.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
God had fark all to do with it
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still won't give her boy the keys to the car.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean it, man!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously, if this lady outlives COVID, Prince Charles is never going to be king. I don't even dislike Prince Charles. I just think QEII would love to bequeath the crown to one of her grands.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh thank goodness, I've been waiting checking the news everyday to see if they had gotten one yet!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: God had fark all to do with it


"God WANTED you to have covid, why you trying not to get it?"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seriously, if this lady outlives COVID, Prince Charles is never going to be king. I don't even dislike Prince Charles. I just think QEII would love to bequeath the crown to one of her grands.


I don't necessarily dislike Charles either..He seems to have the best interest of the world as a whole at
heart..Ya, he has some flaws..He's terribly out of touch with the average person, is pretty self important
(and worse yet he's enabled by a very self important wife in Camilla)..When you see him in pictures with
his grandchildren though, the guy just freaking GLOWS with delight and pride (Camilla seems to glare)..
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is her maneuvering in for the perfect Royal Stealth Kill
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She ain't a human being
 
EL EM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course she got vaccinated. Duty is kind of her gig.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Seriously, if this lady outlives COVID, Prince Charles is never going to be king. I don't even dislike Prince Charles. I just think QEII would love to bequeath the crown to one of her grands.


Great-great-grandkids.
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: God had fark all to do with it


See the premise of the joke is....theres this song, its very famous, its first line is God Save the Queen....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If Queen Elizabeth didn't get a priority vaccination, I'd assume something was wrong. I mean come on.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Confound her politics,
Frustrate her COVID tricks.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nevermind the bollocks
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People who work with the public should get vaccinated.
And very few people have been on the job since WWII:
war2war.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/ she did stick by her vow of a life-long commitment
// as did her hubby
/// how is he doing nowadays?  I have not paid any attn.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Still won't give her boy the keys to the car.


Chuck and Andy are getting distilled water.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yay. Maybe now she'll finally visit my house for tea.
 
Trevt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: She ain't a human being


I wondered where David Icke got that idea from. Thought it was just this and bad brain chemistry:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
God Stab the Queen
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kristufer82: RecoveringLibertarian: God had fark all to do with it

See the premise of the joke is....theres this song, its very famous, its first line is God Save the Queen....


Nonsense.  It's "My Country 'Tis of Thee".

/America, stealing everything from the UK since 1776.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nanim: People who work with the public should get vaccinated.
And very few people have been on the job since WWII:
[war2war.files.wordpress.com image 562x480]
/ she did stick by her vow of a life-long commitment
// as did her hubby
/// how is he doing nowadays?  I have not paid any attn.


Speaking of lifelong commitment, he retired.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Old Betty Windsor refuses to pass the throne along.
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 299x169] This is her maneuvering in for the perfect Royal Stealth Kill


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Royal Family Doctor - SNL
Youtube SLoRJFAN3r0
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
94 years old. Oh the things I've seen.
 
