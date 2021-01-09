 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Here we go again... we haven't had a good "lottery fever" thread in a while
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Works every 1/(3x10^8) time!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1200 chicks at the same time...
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap! It's like the news cycle is getting boring again!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We haven't had a good "Pac Man fever" thread in a long time either.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Both Mega Millions and Powerball are really high. That would be nice to win, even though unlikely. Winning both would be awesome.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They say not to tell anyone, but I might just tell my ex-wife right away.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: They say not to tell anyone, but I might just tell my ex-wife right away.


I would keep a strict vow of silence, no matter what. Then start up a fund with a different name and get investors on the phone.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should a MAGAt/Qcumber win, the lottery commission should say it was rigged and that particular drawing was void. Do over!

/them apples
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but that's going to be taxed at a 24 percent federal rate according to TFA. I'd love to play but not I have to give away almost a quarter of what I earn to what is, for all intensive purposes, nothing more than legalized theft. LOWER TAXES NOW.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We also haven't had a "playing the lottery is a stupid thing to do" thread in a while
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would use the money to pay some Dutchman to set fire to Jared Kushner.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yeah, but that's going to be taxed at a 24 percent federal rate according to TFA. I'd love to play but not I have to give away almost a quarter of what I earn to what is, for all intensive purposes, nothing more than legalized theft. LOWER TAXES NOW.


By not playing I pay less taxes so I am a winner. I am very intelligent.
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If I win, I'm spending it all on more lottery tickets
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I rarely buy a lottery ticket, but I did buy one yesterday when I was at the store.  One ticket.  Not a bunch of tickets.  Because I know that buying more than one doesn't really change the odds of winning enough to be worth the expense.  You don't play the odds with the lottery.  You simply hope to get lucky.  And that's going to happen (or more likely not happen) whether you buy one ticket or one hundred tickets.

My plan if I win.  I'll keep working until this pandemic crap is done since there isn't a whole lot else to do.  Real world plans.  Keep working because I'm not going to win.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lotto Fever
Youtube OujmHVSihgk
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Waffle Nazi: If I win, I'm spending it all on more lottery tickets


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I plan to win, lose my ticket and then sue for MILLION$!
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The top Federal tax is 37%. Where I am, add another 10% for state/County taxes. So that's 47% just for tax.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is anyone really surprised?  This is the kickeriast looking kicker whoever kicked

static.www.nfl.comView Full Size
 
stallholder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Winnings are tax free in Australia.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [files.explosm.net image 701x597]


What's sad is there are assholes who would do exactly that.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For anyone saying you can't win if you don't play: not true.

Couple weeks ago, I was walking by a self-serve lotto kiosk and someone had left a dollar credit in it because it was out of dollar scratchers and there's no refunds. So I got a dollar draw game ticket and ended up winning $2.

So technically it's possible to win without spending money.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: We haven't had a good "Pac Man fever" thread in a long time either.


*Buckner and Garcia enter the conversation*
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The lottery was a veiled symbol of hope. The payouts were never so big as to make any difference, and any grandiose payout that was made was usually to some non-real winner. But the lottery served the purpose of giving the proles something to look forward to in the malaise of daily work and drudgery."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: For anyone saying you can't win if you don't play: not true.

Couple weeks ago, I was walking by a self-serve lotto kiosk and someone had left a dollar credit in it because it was out of dollar scratchers and there's no refunds. So I got a dollar draw game ticket and ended up winning $2.

So technically it's possible to win without spending money.


I occasionally find winning lottery scratch offs on the ground.
which is really disturbing considering the odds of winning a scratch off aren't very good to begin with so how am I finding winning ones on the ground.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freddyV: We also haven't had a "playing the lottery is a stupid thing to do" thread in a while


It's not stupid as long as you realize the following:

- You have no practical chance of winning.
- You lose only what you spend.
- Buying more tickets only increases your loss.

If you insist on playing the lottery, buy exactly one ticket, then forget about it. The money you spend on that one ticket is gone. It's not coming back. There's a reason the lottery is considered a voluntary tax for people who are bad at math. There is no "system," no "lucky number," no "secret sauce," that's somehow going to beat the math.

That shouldn't stop you from occasionally buying one ticket. Just understand that this is like giving a buck to a stranger - you don't know where that money's going, only that you no longer have it and you won't ever get it back unless an incredible chain of events occurs.

And, if you're worried about the odds, a brief reminder: the odds of winning $1 million in the McDonald's Monopoly game, at 1 in 451,822,158, make Mega Millions & Powerball look doable by comparison, but at least you can get a Big Mac for your troubles.
 
mudesi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ahh, the lottery.  A tax on people who can't do math.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: freddyV: We also haven't had a "playing the lottery is a stupid thing to do" thread in a while

It's not stupid as long as you realize the following:

- You have no practical chance of winning.
- You lose only what you spend.
- Buying more tickets only increases your loss.

If you insist on playing the lottery, buy exactly one ticket, then forget about it. The money you spend on that one ticket is gone. It's not coming back. There's a reason the lottery is considered a voluntary tax for people who are bad at math. There is no "system," no "lucky number," no "secret sauce," that's somehow going to beat the math.

That shouldn't stop you from occasionally buying one ticket. Just understand that this is like giving a buck to a stranger - you don't know where that money's going, only that you no longer have it and you won't ever get it back unless an incredible chain of events occurs.

And, if you're worried about the odds, a brief reminder: the odds of winning $1 million in the McDonald's Monopoly game, at 1 in 451,822,158, make Mega Millions & Powerball look doable by comparison, but at least you can get a Big Mac for your troubles.


Yeah. But. Someone was keeping the MacDonald's big wins.
What a douchebag that Fark was.
Fark him and his whole family and pals. May they suffer till the sun explodes.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: freddyV: We also haven't had a "playing the lottery is a stupid thing to do" thread in a while

It's not stupid as long as you realize the following:

- You have no practical chance of winning.
- You lose only what you spend.
- Buying more tickets only increases your loss.

If you insist on playing the lottery, buy exactly one ticket, then forget about it. The money you spend on that one ticket is gone. It's not coming back. There's a reason the lottery is considered a voluntary tax for people who are bad at math. There is no "system," no "lucky number," no "secret sauce," that's somehow going to beat the math.

That shouldn't stop you from occasionally buying one ticket. Just understand that this is like giving a buck to a stranger - you don't know where that money's going, only that you no longer have it and you won't ever get it back unless an incredible chain of events occurs.

And, if you're worried about the odds, a brief reminder: the odds of winning $1 million in the McDonald's Monopoly game, at 1 in 451,822,158, make Mega Millions & Powerball look doable by comparison, but at least you can get a Big Mac for your troubles.


I play twice a week with a little old lady in my town. I buy a Mega and Powerball ticket for the midweek drawing, she buys for the weekend drawings.
Been doing it for 3 years now.
We've never won anything more than $6 on a ticket, but at least twice a week we've been winning $2.
I know we are down.
But for $4 for each of us, it's entertainment. We get together on Sundays, have coffee and check out the week's numbers together.

For me, it's not really bout winning.
It's about spending time with a lonely woman who needs friendship.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They say not to tell anyone, but I might just tell my ex-wife right away.


She'd sue you.

I don't agree that you need financial advisers, as stated in the article, but a lawyer. Sure as hell.

What do you need an adviser for?

If you have 300+ mill., just purchase a mansion. Hire some permanent guards, get a secure limo and a guard to drive you around.

Put the rest of the money in state bonds. Imagine you have 200 mill. left after your initial spending.

United States government bonds is 2.6%, which btw., wtf., are you on the verge on bankruptcy?

((0.26/100)+1)=1.026

1.026 to the power of 10 = 1.2926

(1.2926 * 200mill) / 10 = 25.86

So, a yearly income of 26 mill. just on interest from state bonds, after you just spend 150 mill. on bullshiat.

What would you need an financial adviser for.

Assume you spend 10mill. USD a year just on your house, and wages for some good guards.

That would give you like 50k USD a day Just in spending money.

Yeah, imagining is fun.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 504x504]


Or you'd be promoted, like in Office Space.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To get a yearly income of 26 mill from a 200 mill investment you'd need 13%. At 2.6% it'd be 5.2 mill.
 
TheFoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: foo monkey: They say not to tell anyone, but I might just tell my ex-wife right away.

She'd sue you.

I don't agree that you need financial advisers, as stated in the article, but a lawyer. Sure as hell.

What do you need an adviser for?

If you have 300+ mill., just purchase a mansion. Hire some permanent guards, get a secure limo and a guard to drive you around.

Put the rest of the money in state bonds. Imagine you have 200 mill. left after your initial spending.

United States government bonds is 2.6%, which btw., wtf., are you on the verge on bankruptcy?

((0.26/100)+1)=1.026

1.026 to the power of 10 = 1.2926

(1.2926 * 200mill) / 10 = 25.86

So, a yearly income of 26 mill. just on interest from state bonds, after you just spend 150 mill. on bullshiat.

What would you need an financial adviser for.

Assume you spend 10mill. USD a year just on your house, and wages for some good guards.

That would give you like 50k USD a day Just in spending money.

Yeah, imagining is fun.


Um.

You may want to recheck your math on that.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dropped $10. I realize that I have no chance.  But, I can fantasize about what I would do with the money for a few days.
 
