"Anti-lockdown protesters in London told 'there's a pandemic going on you twats'"
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Il y a une pandémie sur vous twats.
Es ist eine Pandemie in euch Fotzen.
Er is een pandemie aan de gang, twats.
...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lol
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a passer-by that shouted it from a car.  I fully expected it to be from a second-tier politician in an on-the-street news clip.
 
orbister
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
No surprise to find the Freemen on the Land joining in the fun.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would have added a comma between 'on' and 'you', but that's just me.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I would have added a comma between 'on' and 'you', but that's just me.


It's a chameleon comma, it's there but you can't see it.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"A man detained on Clapham Common shouted 'I stand under common law, not maritime law and this is assault', as he was put into handcuffs by police officers."

Oh yeah, well I stand under bird law, not common law, and I sentence you to have a mask surgically attached to your face for six months.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Il y a une pandémie sur vous twats.
Es ist eine Pandemie in euch Fotzen.
Er is een pandemie aan de gang, twats.
...


Hay pandemia, gilipoyas..? Cabrones?

/not the greatest with my obscenities from Spain
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Police detain a man wearing a 'Make Britain Great Again' cap (Picture: PA)

We have a soon-to-be unemployed man who can help you.
Love, USA
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nytmare: apoptotic: I would have added a comma between 'on' and 'you', but that's just me.

It's a chameleon comma, it's there but you can't see it.


It comes and goes
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just to ensure I've got down the various English leixcons: The Brits are twats, the Aussies are coonts, and the American are pussies correct? Or is that the Canadians are pussies while the Americans go back between dicks and assholes?

Where is The English Major when needed....
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yuze were feckin telt
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: apoptotic: I would have added a comma between 'on' and 'you', but that's just me.

It's a chameleon comma, it's there but you can't see it.


Sometimes you can see it. But it comes and goes.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Just to ensure I've got down the various English leixcons: The Brits are twats, the Aussies are coonts, and the American are pussies correct? Or is that the Canadians are pussies while the Americans go back between dicks and assholes?

Where is The English Major when needed....


I don't think pussy would be the right word here in American English.  Used like the article has it, I'd say 'dickhead', 'asshole', or variants like sh*thead.  Regionally, in Boston, I'd expect to hear something like "f*ckin' idiots" instead.  The vulgarity here is usually "f*uckin'" + word of your choice as needed by the situation.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like the headline. It may not be yours, subby, but still, this beer is for you.

\whoops, I went and drank your beer.
\\sorry, not sorry
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Say 'that', now say 'frat', finally say 'brat'.
.
.
.
'TWAT'
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Just to ensure I've got down the various English leixcons: The Brits are twats, the Aussies are coonts, and the American are pussies correct? Or is that the Canadians are pussies while the Americans go back between dicks and assholes?  Where is The English Major when needed....


I want to think Cloaca is slang in some obscure corner of the English speaking world like Ascension Island
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Just to ensure I've got down the various English leixcons: The Brits are twats, the Aussies are coonts, and the American are pussies correct? Or is that the Canadians are pussies while the Americans go back between dicks and assholes?

Where is The English Major when needed....


Boris Johnson is farking coont, I hear.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have said twat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just break their necks
 
