In other news, if you drive into a crowd of BLM protestors, you can avoid jail and get your record expunged by claiming that social media influenced your actions
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, and make sure you are white.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IamTomJoad: Oh, and make sure you are white.


And the victims aren't.  Two very important caveats.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IamTomJoad: Oh, and make sure you are white.


100%

This is just a lie white supremacists want to use to excuse the awful things they do or that they want to allow.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stepanek's attorney John Bruzek said his client was influenced by social media and political rhetoric characterizing the protesters as dangerous criminals. Stepanek initially believed he was legally justified but has come to see he was wrong and apologized, Bruzek said.

"Facebook told me that judge was part of the deep state conspiracy.  I had to run him down to save America."

It hasn't even been a week since we saw Frankenstein's monster go rampaging through the Capitol hunting its Creator.

In your rush to shield crazy white people from hurting black people, be wary of the precedent you are setting, not to mention the message you are sending out to said crazy people.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Johnson County Attorney's Office, which agreed to Stepanek's plea deal, could face accusations of double standards as it continues to pursue charges against some Black Lives Matter protesters involved in the demonstrations last summer.

Prosecutors are pursuing 15 counts, including nine felonies, against a protest leader charged with shining a laser beam light in police officers' eyes in August.

A 20-year-old Black protester who carried an assault rifle through an Iowa City crowd in June has been indicted on a federal charge of illegally possessing a gun while using marijuana. The man, who faces up to 10 years in prison, had already been prosecuted by Johnson County on related charges after the gun was found during a traffic stop following the protest.

Separately in Des Moines, prosecutors are pursuing felony leak charges against two protesters accused of stealing an intelligence bulletin from an officer and giving it to a television reporter.


Compared to this:

Police say Stepanek became enraged when he was stopped behind other vehicles after protesters blocked an intersection. He honked his horn then made a U-turn, squealing his tires to turn around.

Then, he shut off his lights, drove around the block, and turned onto a downtown street where there were no vehicles between him and the protesters, police say. Video shows his car striking multiple protesters, dragging one on his hood, before speeding off.

How the hell was this not attempted murder?  Turning off his lights and driving around the block to find a street where he could get a good run at the protesters.  Shows planning and intent.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nosteppy insurrectionists are going to be much appreciative of that ruling.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark man, when I shot Reagan and told them it was because Jodie Foster was sending me messages through Catcher in the Rye, they put me in prison and still won't give me parole!
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep yep, not a real crime like protesting while black
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Fark man, when I shot Reagan and told them it was because Jodie Foster was sending me messages through Catcher in the Rye, they put me in prison and still won't give me parole!


If it makes you feel any better, I'm a huge fan.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: IamTomJoad: Oh, and make sure you are white.

100%

This is just a lie white supremacists want to use to excuse the awful things they do or that they want to allow.


and set a president for a whole bunch of up coming legal cases.
 
cleek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
membership has its privileges.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: IamTomJoad: Oh, and make sure you are white.

And the victims aren't.  Two very important caveats.


End of thread.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Judge Paul Miller, you might want to stay off social media and stay indoors for a little while. Just a thought.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Expect a LOT of these sorts of claims over the next year as the coup participants are brought before courts.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He felt they needed an "attitude adjustment", right. So they were being "uppity".

USA is farking beautiful.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: The Johnson County Attorney's Office, which agreed to Stepanek's plea deal, could face accusations of double standards as it continues to pursue charges against some Black Lives Matter protesters involved in the demonstrations last summer.

Prosecutors are pursuing 15 counts, including nine felonies, against a protest leader charged with shining a laser beam light in police officers' eyes in August.

A 20-year-old Black protester who carried an assault rifle through an Iowa City crowd in June has been indicted on a federal charge of illegally possessing a gun while using marijuana. The man, who faces up to 10 years in prison, had already been prosecuted by Johnson County on related charges after the gun was found during a traffic stop following the protest.

Separately in Des Moines, prosecutors are pursuing felony leak charges against two protesters accused of stealing an intelligence bulletin from an officer and giving it to a television reporter.


Compared to this:

Police say Stepanek became enraged when he was stopped behind other vehicles after protesters blocked an intersection. He honked his horn then made a U-turn, squealing his tires to turn around.

Then, he shut off his lights, drove around the block, and turned onto a downtown street where there were no vehicles between him and the protesters, police say. Video shows his car striking multiple protesters, dragging one on his hood, before speeding off.

How the hell was this not attempted murder?  Turning off his lights and driving around the block to find a street where he could get a good run at the protesters.  Shows planning and intent.


Did you not see the part where the accused is white? Cause that's the hell how that isn't attempted murder.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If we want to heal divisiveness in the country, letting violent terrorists off without severe punishment is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing.
 
Alebak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That judge is compromised.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We're at a point where 12 jurors on a case is no longer effective.

We need 12 judges on each case so stupid shiat like this can be called out.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark: You can avoid jail!

Reality: He already spent 76 day in jail.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rightClick: We're at a point where 12 jurors on a case is no longer effective.

We need 12 judges on each case so stupid shiat like this can be called out.


There's no jurors if you plead guilty. The plea is entirely a deal between the prosecutor and the defense to avoid a trial. The judge really has no latitude other than to sign off on it. They can't force a prosecutor to bring charges.
 
