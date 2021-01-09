 Skip to content
(Topeka Capital-Journal)   Man pepper-sprayed and punched by cop in case of mistaken identity receives apology. Just kidding, he received a charge of obstruction   (cjonline.com) divider line
1254 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Regardless of identity, the officer's fist had important business in another location. This man's face impeded that travel. Charges are apt
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The police are under no obligation to not charge you with anything.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's fortunate to be white and still alive to complain.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Acab
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, this shiat happens to white people too so racism isn't real.

/Someone is probably thinking this, not me.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's fortunate to be white and still alive to complain.


This. We've seen kids shot for less.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this poor bastard is thinking he got messed over for nothin...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dodson, a 44-year-old native of California

Well, there's your mistake. Being born in the wrong place.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got Dodgson Here
Youtube AERwgNvgMmc
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't call a reporter, call a blood sucking lawyer.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the department said they're fully committed to fully investigating the situation involved
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"...when a police supervisor came to their home Wednesday evening to help them to file a complaint, Peyton Dodson asked him, "Are you here to beat up my daddy?""

Their kid is a quick learner.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obstruction of what?

Justice?

payload252.cargocollective.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Got punched by Martin Luther King Jr.  Thought he was somebody else...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
... then - after Dodson took a defensive martial arts stance...

LOL
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, was he taking a martial arts stance or offering his identification? I'm not really surprised that a cop can't tell the difference.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He blatantly used his face to assault a cop's knuckles. This must be some secret martial art that must be stopped.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But one officer put his hands on Dodson, then - after Dodson took a defensive martial arts stance - the officers pepper sprayed him and punched him in the face, Dodson told The Capital-Journal Thursday.

Also known as the 'Reaching for your Wallet to Provide Identification Lemur Maneuver'
 
foxtail
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You never ever just grab someone who you have not identified. Plus, if he was some sort of scumbag, they turned their back on the wife who could have easily blown them away from behind. A friend of mine has the same first and last name as a scumbag in town. The cops from back in the 80's, as trigger happy as they wer4e still never would have grabbed someone without properly IDing them. They announced his name and he told them they had the other Troy. They checked his ID and said sorry and went looking for the right Troy.

I never restrain anyone without making sure I (we) have the right dude. Then again, I actually care about people's rights. I have even gotten in trouble for defending people who were wronged by my peers.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wow, he's not even black, although I suppose if he was he'd have been shot.  Although I also suppose if he was he'd have more sense than to try showing off his Rex Kwon Do skills to the cops.  They would have realized the mistake soon enough, and he would have had five minutes of inconvenience.  But no, he had to be the tough guy, so he wound up in agony for ten minutes and moderate discomfort for a few days.

With that said, don't those morons have mugshots to go along with their warrants?

That's all for today's episode of When Meatheads Collide.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The police are under no obligation to not charge you with anything.


Tax revenues are down across the board so fines need to go up and be enforced.
 
