(Dutch News)   When you're finally allowed to travel to Amsterdam after the pandemic you'll have to get high on your own supply because the mayor doesn't like to share with foreigners   (dutchnews.nl) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have fond memories of getting high in a coffee shop in Amsterdam. No criminal behavior, but I did manage to eat about a half pound of handmade belgian chocolates.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: I have fond memories of getting high in a coffee shop in Amsterdam. No criminal behavior, but I did manage to eat about a half pound of handmade belgian chocolates.


As with all good things, assholes ruin a good thing for the rest of us.

Looking at you, British yobs
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It'll be just like vancouver where you stand next to a payphone outside the bar and wait for a friendly canuck to offer you weed
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lived in the Netherlands for a while and they really hate the drug tourists.  They see the infatuation with drug use as kind of childish.

CSB: A friend and I were staying on the 4th floor of a hostel in Amsterdam.  The place was run by this really chill Scottish guy.  Around 2 am we woke up to some commotion coming from the first floor (it was that loud).  Suddenly we hear a thick Scottish accent boom "We've got three fooking rools, and one of them is no fooking co-caine.  Get the fook oot."
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: Private_Citizen: I have fond memories of getting high in a coffee shop in Amsterdam. No criminal behavior, but I did manage to eat about a half pound of handmade belgian chocolates.

As with all good things, assholes ruin a good thing for the rest of us.

Looking at you, British yobs


When I was there a few years ago, you couldn't tell where your fellow tourist were from (mainly due to it being cold as fark) except the Brits, who stuck out like a sore thumb. I know Americans, like myself, have a bad rep overseas, but if I had to deal with those yobs, I would be looking for a different line of work fairly quickly.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
http://www.cc.com/video-clips/aukjuv/​c​omedy-central-presents-amsterdam

Patton Oswalt's take on Amsterdam coffee shops

/couldn't find it on Youtube, sorry
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bummer, man!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
to the shops to buy and smoke cannabis.

What about mushrooms, can I still buy mushrooms?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well.  It certainly wasn't the only thing that drew me to the city, but it sure as hell didn't hurt.

The only coffeeshops I went to were the ones near my place in the Jordaan.  I haven't been to the red light district except to pass through since the first time I was there.  I never visited the city for the rowdy party scene.  My favorite coffee shop was Paradox, which was a quaint actual coffee shop with cannabis and hash, too.

When I was there when I drank, I loved drinking the craft beers at Arendsnest.  They also have a stunningly good cheese and sausage platter.  I also grabbed a slice of apple pie a la mode at Winkel every chance I could get (and while the cannabis helped, that is some damn good pie regardless).

Hell, when I had my medical card, I had access to better concentrates and a wider selection of cannabis than I ever had in Amsterdam.  So while I plan to see the city again if the opportunity presents itself, it no longer has to be a guaranteed stop.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: to the shops to buy and smoke cannabis.

What about mushrooms, can I still buy mushrooms?


That got shut down in the early 2000's. It might have come back but I think the "Smart Shops" that sold mushrooms back in the day just sell salvia and what not now. You used to be able fresh shrooms, I think too many yobs freaked out and ended up in a canal or under a tram or both
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, I don't think prohibiting tourists from smoking cannabis is going to do much for drunken Brits shouting obscenities at prostitutes and anyone that happens to exist within 10 feet of them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flash forward a few years.

"In an effort to increase tourism revenue Amsterdam has announced that they will now sell weed to tourists with money."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: grokca: to the shops to buy and smoke cannabis.

What about mushrooms, can I still buy mushrooms?

That got shut down in the early 2000's. It might have come back but I think the "Smart Shops" that sold mushrooms back in the day just sell salvia and what not now. You used to be able fresh shrooms, I think too many yobs freaked out and ended up in a canal or under a tram or both


Sad, last time I got some there was during EK 2000, That was a party.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Flash forward a few years.

"In an effort to increase tourism revenue Amsterdam has announced that they will now sell weed to tourists with money."


That should keep the Brits out.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea that will be good for business.  Just about every shop I went I in Amsterdam had 50 British frat boys lined up out front.  Go to the red light district and it's even worse.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I lived in the Netherlands for a while and they really hate the drug tourists.  They see the infatuation with drug use as kind of childish.

CSB: A friend and I were staying on the 4th floor of a hostel in Amsterdam.  The place was run by this really chill Scottish guy.  Around 2 am we woke up to some commotion coming from the first floor (it was that loud).  Suddenly we hear a thick Scottish accent boom "We've got three fooking rools, and one of them is no fooking co-caine.  Get the fook oot."


I read that in Scrooge McDuck's voice.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He might not want to share his weed but he will definitely show you the way to the red light district.
 
T.rex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i receive 'research chemicals' shipped in from Amsterdam. Sometimes, customs seizes it, sometimes, they don't.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With weed being legal in so many states, I wonder what the impact was on American tourists visiting Amsterdam...pre-COVID.

/I should visit Amsterdam.
//But the Slavic counties are my favorites.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Imagine being so addicted to dope that you'd travel all the way to Amsterdam to get your fix.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes. Banning tourists from buying in coffee shops sure sounds like the best way to stop them from buying cannabis. Especially from criminal sources!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dear mayor of Amsterdam:

Fraternity Of Man - Don't Bogart That Joint
Youtube J-ifjIAoleI
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the Dutch word for "bogart"?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First time I've smelled "burning rope" was at a McDonald's in Amsterdam.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Imagine being so addicted to dope that you'd travel all the way to Amsterdam to get your fix.


That's what happened in the Harold and Kumar sequel.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um... "coffeeshop"? All that comes to mind when I hear that word is a diner where people can get biscuits & gravy with a side of hash browns.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: Efforts to reduce criminality linked with the industry in the past two decades have reduced the number of coffeeshops in Amsterdam from 283 to 166 now but the demand for dope has still increased, according to the letter.

I really thought we had moved passed using 'dope' for weed at this point.

luckyeddie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Also, I don't think prohibiting tourists from smoking cannabis is going to do much for drunken Brits shouting obscenities at prostitutes and anyone that happens to exist within 10 feet of them.


I stopped going to Amsterdam about 15 years ago, mainly because I was utterly ashamed of my fellow 'countrymen', who would invariably be spending their time ogling and shouting at the the 'ladies of the night', vomiting in the corner, starting fights or or just getting wasted.
 
PvtStash [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well i would point out that with the states legalizing, it means a lot of tourists have more weed vacation options, and tourists in thew Americas have cheaper ones much closer to home to choose from.

So yeah if i ran Amsterdam i too would figure now the time to get out of the weed tourist trade.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm against drugs, but in a day and age where the travel industry is shrieking in pain, I find it really surprising that they'd consider a move like this.

Also, FTA:
"Efforts to reduce criminality linked with the industry in the past two decades have reduced the number of coffeeshops in Amsterdam from 283 to 166 now but the demand for dope has still increased, according to the letter."

Anyone have an idea about this? Or does it just mean people were buying to ship overseas?

/also, as per a couple of Uber drivers there, the weed industry hasn't really cut down on the hard drugs' trade and crime
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
what the actual fark?

CopyPasta kept disappearing, guess it didn;t..

/Mods, cleanup, aisle one
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is this a translation thing where coffee shops (meaning places that focus on selling coffee drinks) have a different term to describe them, or are "coffeeshops" always synonymous with places that sell weed.  Like, what if you're traveling in Amsterdam and you want to go to a coffee shop for coffee?  Are they known differently? "Cafe" or something?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PureBounds: Read more at DutchNews.nl:


Are you okay? Did you fall asleep on the Ctrl-V button or something?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Imagine being so addicted to dope that you'd travel all the way to Amsterdam to get your fix.


Said the guy who frequents Vegas.

We've all seen your xhamster channel, so don't even start.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: born_yesterday: Also, I don't think prohibiting tourists from smoking cannabis is going to do much for drunken Brits shouting obscenities at prostitutes and anyone that happens to exist within 10 feet of them.

I stopped going to Amsterdam about 15 years ago, mainly because I was utterly ashamed of my fellow 'countrymen', who would invariably be spending their time ogling and shouting at the the 'ladies of the night', vomiting in the corner, starting fights or or just getting wasted.


I think you're the second person in this thread to mention that.
Why scream at the ladies??
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't care. Weed is legal in NJ as soon as they figure out how to divide the graft. Once Tony, Sully and Ira get theirs, oh wait I forgot Boris...

Yeah but once they all figure out how to split the skim, we're all set.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: PureBounds: Read more at DutchNews.nl:

Are you okay? Did you fall asleep on the Ctrl-V button or something?


I copy pasted from that article, every time it would just not show up, so I did it several times.

/oopsie
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to Amsterdam as a tourist about ten years ago.  I felt like the only American who went there and didn't get high.  The Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum were very nice.  Nonetheless I was barraged with Pulp Fiction quotes when I got home.

I imagine that even once the COVID pandemic is over, Brexit will put quite the dent in tourism from the UK.

If you're American, weed is legal in enough jurisdictions now that there's no reason to go to Amsterdam just for that.  You can probably drive a few states away and indulge.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's 2021, nobody's travelling for pot anymore.
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: I lived in the Netherlands for a while and they really hate the drug tourists.  They see the infatuation with drug use as kind of childish.

CSB: A friend and I were staying on the 4th floor of a hostel in Amsterdam.  The place was run by this really chill Scottish guy.  Around 2 am we woke up to some commotion coming from the first floor (it was that loud).  Suddenly we hear a thick Scottish accent boom "We've got three fooking rools, and one of them is no fooking co-caine.  Get the fook oot."


I was scared, when I moved there for 6 months for work, that it would be like living in Vegas - boy was I wrong. Beautiful city, great museums, fantastic food and beer everywhere (Spang Makandra's Surinamese was one of the top five meals I've ever had.). Yeah, tourists get super high and stand there staring at Febo for hours, but they're pretty harmless.

I'd move back there in a second and I don't even smoke.
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can some one using Firefox copy and paste the'Efforts to reduce criminality linked with the industry in the past two decades have reduced the number of coffeeshops in Amsterdam from 283 to 166 now but the demand for dope has still increased, according to the letter.sentence into the Fark editor.When I do it on mine it doesn't display but it does get added to the post. Strange behaviour.Efforts to reduce criminality linked with the industry in the past two decades have reduced the number of coffeeshops in Amsterdam from 283 to 166 now but the demand for dope has still increased, according to the letter.

Read more at DutchNews.nl:Efforts to reduce criminality linked with the industry in the past two decades have reduced the number of coffeeshops in Amsterdam from 283 to 166 now but the demand for dope has still increased, according to the letter.

Read more at DutchNews.nl:
 
PureBounds [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm gonna stop now...

/Apologies
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Is this a translation thing where coffee shops (meaning places that focus on selling coffee drinks) have a different term to describe them, or are "coffeeshops" always synonymous with places that sell weed.  Like, what if you're traveling in Amsterdam and you want to go to a coffee shop for coffee?  Are they known differently? "Cafe" or something?


You got it.  Coffeeshop for weed. Cafe for coffee.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: abhorrent1: Imagine being so addicted to dope that you'd travel all the way to Amsterdam to get your fix.

Said the guy who frequents Vegas.

We've all seen your xhamster channel, so don't even start.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Weed is increasingly legal, and of excellent quality elsewhere.  It's not the 89s or 99s anymore.

(Shrug)
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like restricting the customers at the coffee shops will only create a black market for drugs, increasing the criminality... but what do I know?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for a troll by not saying "only citizens of Schengen countries can enter our coffee shopes".
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm from California so weed is way down the list of reasons I'm going. I'm not going for the weed but it would be nice if I could enjoy some while I'm there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone hates asshole tourists. That's why you create ahole tourist sections in your city where you overcharge for shiat. Then you have low key places for locals.

Like, unless they are working there, you almost never see Mexicans or Puerto Ricans at a Señor Frogs. That's just a place where you bottle up annoying gringo tourists. Sure, occasionally local men do stop by these spots late at night to check out the current crop of drunk gringas when they strike out at their usual dive. That's all there is to it.

I can't believe the Dutch can't figure out how to do this. I'm sure the peeps from Curacao and Aruba have it down to a science. So have them explain it if there's an issue back at the Netherlands.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Flash forward a few years.

"In an effort to increase tourism revenue Amsterdam has announced that they will now sell weed to tourists with money."


Tourism is 5% of GDP, putting them in the bottom 20% of countries globally, they'll be fine without the yobs.
 
