 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Hula hooper hits record with her hypnotic hiney by doing 400 rotations in three minutes   (youtube.com) divider line
68
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

1614 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2021 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you know, for kids
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you know, for kids


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just a cut and spliced video. Not a record of anything.

But admittedly she's quite the hula hoop artist.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice ass
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost count.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've watched this several times... I'm not seeing the hula hoop.  Are you sure there is one?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I've watched this several times... I'm not seeing the hula hoop.  Are you sure there is one?


I think the hula hoops are the glowing spinning things, going back in for confirmation.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are a cadre of local performers in skimpy outfits who practice in the park right across from my house.  Alas, I don't have a telescopic camera to share video with you, only binoculars.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Butt stuff.  The answer is always butt stuff.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: you know, for kids


I don't think you need moves like that to have kids.

Helps, though.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: That's just a cut and spliced video. Not a record of anything.

But admittedly she's quite the hula hoop artist.


Yep. Disappointing - I watched it three times, carefully, and it's clear that there's no actual record attempt.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the left side of the brain says "i can't see her face", while,
the right side of the brain says:
I Don't Care (The Fugitive)
Youtube flBqojLpAnI
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pfft. Houston did 500.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Pfft. Houston did 500.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They still make those things?
 
alitaki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: There are a cadre of local performers in skimpy outfits who practice in the park right across from my house.  Alas, I don't have a telescopic camera to share video with you, only binoculars.


Username checks out.

Thank you for your service
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Source performer: https://www.instagram.com/hulamyhoop
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meh. I prefer this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Somacandra: That's just a cut and spliced video. Not a record of anything.

But admittedly she's quite the hula hoop artist.

Yep. Disappointing - I watched it three times, carefully, and it's clear that there's no actual record attempt.


Try watching it with the other hand.
 
Xander_CDN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
British hot.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: There are a cadre of local performers in skimpy outfits who practice in the park right across from my house.  Alas, I don't have a telescopic camera to share video with you, only binoculars.


I bet they are light binoculars, so you can hold them with only one hand.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HeathenHealer: Meh. I prefer this one.

[Fark user image 425x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Why not both?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: They still make those things?


Asses? Yes
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh, pretty low brow green subby.  That video was totally predictable and started to get repetitious after only the 12th or 13th time through it.

/I need a nap
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Source performer: https://www.instagram.com/hulamyhoop


I'd Hula Her Hoop.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was a terrible video subby. I want that 12 minutes of my life back.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Meh, pretty low brow green subby.  That video was totally predictable and started to get repetitious after only the 12th or 13th time through it.

/I need a nap


*tiny tired fist*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd Hudsucker that proxy, if ya know what I mean.
 
Minor Catastrophe [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Corporal Klinger certainly earned his Woody Award uniform decoration when he (she?) invented the hula hoop.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dammit, Subby. I was supposed to go places and do things today.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest circumference right now.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can I join the gif-a palooza??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: Glorious Golden Ass: There are a cadre of local performers in skimpy outfits who practice in the park right across from my house.  Alas, I don't have a telescopic camera to share video with you, only binoculars.

I bet they are light binoculars, so you can hold them with only one hand.


Note to self
Dont buy heavy binoculars
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Before this lady was born, the word "stupidity" was without a definition.

She actually expects people to pay her for something they could make themselves out of any unsuspecting length of garden hose?

Look, I came, I saw, I drank, I go to bed.
 
Pixelpower
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Supposedly there is a hula hoop in this gif

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I die, I want to be cremated and formed into a hula hoop for her
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it turns out that Fark IS my personal erotic site.
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did not know a hula hoop could be used like that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.pinimg.com image 302x340] [View Full Size image _x_]


How... wha... ?
 
joker420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She has talent for sure.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ingo: FormlessOne: Somacandra: That's just a cut and spliced video. Not a record of anything.

But admittedly she's quite the hula hoop artist.

Yep. Disappointing - I watched it three times, carefully, and it's clear that there's no actual record attempt.

Try watching it with the other hand.


...you only use one hand...? Huh.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.