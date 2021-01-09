 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Single woman dodges bullet from gold-digging bloke. Tag says it all (for the bloke)   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's some basic table turning there.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I'll say it first nd get it over with...

Need to see a pic that is more than the chin up to confirm... but I suspect there aren't a lot of sharp lines on her...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rich, single, and nice to cuddle? I'll be right over, and I'll even bring the wife.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he's a gold digger, but he's not going out with some broke pigger!

/s

cdn2.thelineofbestfit.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
toyota-4runner.orgView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: I'm not saying he's a gold digger, but he's not going out with some broke pigger!

/s

[cdn2.thelineofbestfit.com image 500x282]


Gold Digger - Lip Sync
Youtube OCQnabN3O0c
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd hit is an instant.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'd hit is an instant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's probably fake.

Having said that... Nobody should be surprised by the size of their date in this day and age. That's on her.

Also dating a girl with a rich family isn't necessarily any good. I dated a girl whose parents co founded a successful IT business. Aside from fancy family dinners at their almost mansion, it didn't matter. The daughter I was dating was not rich and I didn't benefit from their wealth at all.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 258x195]


That's someone who's moved on from picking up women at funerals.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cormee: Salmon: I'd hit is an instant.

[Fark user image 197x151]


with my penis, not fists.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: Cormee: Salmon: I'd hit is an instant.

[Fark user image 197x151]

with my penis, not fists.


how is babby fromed
 
