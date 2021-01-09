 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Yeah, about that "highly contagious new variant" of COVID that's spreading around the U.S. ... well, looks like Dr. Birx may have exaggerated just a wee bit
    More: Followup, United States, United Kingdom, contagious new variant, Iraq War troop surge of 2007, transmissible variant, Evolution, Aggressive mitigation, news outlets  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So when Trump was talking about injecting disinfectant, her reaction wasn't so much "horror" as "why didn't *I* say that"?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just two more weeks America...hang on.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Just two more weeks America...hang on.


11 days, 2 hours, 18 minutes.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder what her Fark handle is.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With everything going on - I did not hear about this erroneous statement at all.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LaChanz: I wonder what her Fark handle is.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Don't worry. Soon adults will be in charge and you can go back to licking doorknobs.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LaChanz: I wonder what her Fark handle is.


feckingmorans
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd make a comment relevant to the article, but paywall.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If only there was a fitting meme to people reacting to the news that carries a double meaning.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll take any good news about this damn pandemic that I can get. Come on, get those vaccines out to us so we can squash this virus for good!

/And anti-vaxxers can go to hell
 
haknudsen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Which one?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I'd make a comment relevant to the article, but paywall.


Right click on webpage, choose "View source code". Scroll down and read the article in text format for free.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Susan Collins is very concerned.
 
IDisME
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: edmo: Just two more weeks America...hang on.

11 days, 2 hours, 18 minutes.


SOMEWHERE there is a countdown timer, right?

https://www.timeanddate.com/countdown​/​generic?iso=20210120T09&p0=900&msg=Ina​uguration+2021&font=sanserif
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Birx still a thing?  Hasn't her credibility been so shot that people just ignore her now?
 
Pootums
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems to me they buried the lede. "graphs of the escalating cases in the country "
Then explain what the hell is causing the massive uptick if it isn't a new variant?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: edmo: Just two more weeks America...hang on.

11 days, 2 hours, 18 minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pootums: Seems to me they buried the lede. "graphs of the escalating cases in the country "
Then explain what the hell is causing the massive uptick if it isn't a new variant?


The Holidays. Even those aware of the danger still travelled and met up in risky numbers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pootums: Seems to me they buried the lede. "graphs of the escalating cases in the country "
Then explain what the hell is causing the massive uptick if it isn't a new variant?


Idiots?
Idiots at Christmas?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I'd make a comment relevant to the article, but paywall.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pootums: Seems to me they buried the lede. "graphs of the escalating cases in the country "
Then explain what the hell is causing the massive uptick if it isn't a new variant?


People gather inside more in the winter. Especially around the holidays.

/ Speculation
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Chinesenookiefactory: I'd make a comment relevant to the article, but paywall.

Right click on webpage, choose "View source code". Scroll down and read the article in text format for free.


I had a bunch of bookmarklets that would remove the modal boxes from various news websites on my work machine ... I wish I had thought to copy them when I left.

But sites are slowly getting wise to the source code thing ... they'll show two or three paragraphs in the web page, then load the rest of the article via javascript (I assume ... or maybe they'll only show it if you're logged in).

These days, I have to view them in non-privacy mode so they'll see that they're able to set cookies, but then go in and delete the cookies when I've hit my article limits for the month.  Or rotate through alternate browsers.

But the crux of the article seems to be this:

Her hypothesis made it into a weekly report sent to state governors. "This fall/winter surge has been at nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges. This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and may be 50% more transmissible," the report read. "Aggressive mitigation must be used to match a more aggressive virus."

Dismayed, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to have the speculative statements removed but were unsuccessful, according to three people familiar with the events.

So basically, we don't have enough testing out there to know if this is a new variant, or if there's some other cause for the increased rate of spread (people getting sloppy w/ precautions due to fatigue, political rallies, thanksgiving/christmas gatherings, or just the seasonal variance that was predicted), or even if the 50% transmission rate is tied to the rate of mask-wearing in the UK and so it would cause an even higher transmission rate over here.

But instead of just focusing on messages like 'we need to do a better job' or 'just wear a damned mask', she speculates on things that at this point don't really matter because we still have people who deny that covid even exists and/or refuse to wear masks
 
