(CNN)   A helpful guide to the iconography displayed at Alt-Right Altamont   (cnn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't even know that flying that flag inside my Capitol means war.  Because they're clueless yokels.

Welcome to the clue stick.
 
Mouser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I find it hard to take seriously "insurrectionists" flying the Kekistan flag.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All those people are ANTIFA!!!
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm now pushing, "Stupid Waterloo."
 
fireclown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mouser: I find it hard to take seriously "insurrectionists" flying the Kekistan flag.


Perhaps you could focus on the guy in the "Camp Auchwitz" shirt.  Or the guy in the 6MWE shirt (google it), or the motherfarking Threepers.

I'm having a hard time with this.  I don't think the country is freaked out ENOUGH about it.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TL;DR - It's all fascistic and genocidal white supremacy shiat.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Kek" is how world of warcraft translates "LOL" if you play horde and your words are seen by an alliance player.

GI Joe, signing off.
 
Cache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Release the Kraken" flag - The flag references former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's comments that she was going to "release the Kraken."

Well, they did release the Kraken.  Just not the one they wanted.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Everything is fake and Antifa. That's all you need to know.

And Biden's going to repo your gas car.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is good. We need to be able to spot these terrorists on the street.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm gonna say that "Come and Take It" to the majority of these people is a Texas/Alamo thing, not an ancient history thing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just keep showing the video of the giddy bastards in the trump tent that Donny jr. filmed.

They are the true criminals of the American overthrow.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't normally condone violence but those guys in the farking auschwitz shirts need more than a stern talking to

What in the actual fark
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gr3asy: I'm now pushing, "Stupid Waterloo."


Confederate Woodstock
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They missed [at least] one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm not going to engage the engineer up thread who smarted himself but I will say that that his comment completely highlights the problem. "It's a joke! Can't you see that? We stormed the capitol as a joke!"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bathtub Cynic: I don't normally condone violence but those guys in the farking auschwitz shirts need more than a stern talking to


With a nail-studded baseball bat.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My favorite is the guy that wore his work ID badge and lanyard while breaking into the Capitol.

Just wow.
 
