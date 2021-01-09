 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Woman doesn't understand how it works, sues lotto after claiming she lost winning $2 million ticket   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Facepalm, Australia, Queensland woman, Brisbane, Powerball  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time someone tried this in the United States she was prosecuted for fraud if memory serves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Liar. I lost that ticket. Give the money to me.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She may be suing to enjoin them from redoing the lotto. Buying time, so to speak.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, I lost my ticket as well.

I also misplaced the title for an Audi R8 I've been storing at the local dealer, might have to sue to get that back.  Oh and the deed to Mar-A-Lago.  Might have to get that cleaned up.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She's better not find any votes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she can name the time and place of the purchase, can the lottery confirm the winning ticket was sold there and then?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: If she can name the time and place of the purchase, can the lottery confirm the winning ticket was sold there and then?


They know down the the time and machine.

I wonder if that's complicated by the fact they like to do press releases like, "Jackpot won at the Main St Kwik-e-mart on Satruday morning."
 
keldaria
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: She's better not find any votes.


This lottery was rigged, the machine changed the numbers from the numbers on my ticket.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yah, I lost a cashier's check for a quarter of a million and the bank won't pay up.  The numbers were significant for me too, some of the digits were special to my step great-grand niece once removed.   No one believes me, either.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: If she can name the time and place of the purchase, can the lottery confirm the winning ticket was sold there and then?


Sure, but they can't guarantee it was her.  Maybe with security video footage, but even then, if she's one customer in a line getting tickets, it might not be enough to say it was definitely her ticket that was the winner.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The last one of these I heard about finally confessed to making it up and had their lawyers put out some PR statement about "wanting the best life for their family." What's the over-under on her doing the same thing?

/I can't wait until I have kids and I can use them as a moral justification for anything.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't there a bunch of legalese on the back specifying that in order to claim your winnings you have to present the ticket?
 
