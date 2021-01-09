 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   This day in History.
21
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great! Because Subby used the word History twice, that Adam and the Ants ear worm is going through my head.

You know the one.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just how ugly were European chicks back then, that you could mistake a manatees face for a humans?

Oh, maybe it was the mustaches
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
...mistakes manatees for mermaids...

Where he comes from, mermaids are ugly and fat.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
themoviescene.co.ukView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, the Hermione!
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trust me.  Absolutely no one would mistake me for a mermaid (or merman).
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Proof that after a month at sea, anything is farkable.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just how ugly were European chicks back then, that you could mistake a manatees face for a humans?

Oh, maybe it was the mustaches


I was taught sailors sewn the upper body of a monkey to a fish tail and sold them to superstitious types to supplement their pieces of eight.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Must be some ugly-ass women where he comes from.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Relevant OGLAF: NSFW
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Just how ugly were European chicks back then, that you could mistake a manatees face for a humans?

Oh, maybe it was the mustaches

I was taught sailors sewn the upper body of a monkey to a fish tail and sold them to superstitious types to supplement their pieces of eight.


We both know that at some point in history, someone bought that monkey-fish, then proceeded to f*ck it.

We know it to be true.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Relevant OGLAF: NSFW


Men at sea for seven months would fark a seagull.

And the first guy would kill it in the process, while the rest would pretend it's still alive so it's slightly less weird.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harlee: Great! Because Subby used the word History twice, that Adam and the Ants ear worm is going through my head.

You know the one.


Split Enz for me.

Split Enz - History Never Repeats
Youtube tzuJXqgsiSM
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do we really want a tab about Iceroad Truckers pawning secret Nazi gold mined from a hidden Oak Island shaft built by ancient aliens?
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aagrajag: agent00pi: Relevant OGLAF: NSFW

Men at sea for seven months would fark a seagull.

And the first guy would kill it in the process, while the rest would pretend it's still alive so it's slightly less weird.


Hey man, I ain't here to judge what a bowl of petunias thinks. I'm just here to post cartoon smut.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Do we really want a tab about Iceroad Truckers pawning secret Nazi gold mined from a hidden Oak Island shaft built by ancient aliens?


Depends. Would the presence of such a tab cause odd haircuts in the submitters?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Do we really want a tab about Iceroad Truckers pawning secret Nazi gold mined from a hidden Oak Island shaft built by ancient aliens?


Have some faith in Fark's history nerds, dude.  Im sure i could find some cool archaeological articles to post.  😉
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Shhhhh, let the Hoon work its magic!"
 
fustanella
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: Trust me.  Absolutely no one would mistake me for a mermaid (or merman).


Your work here is done. *salutes*
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Do we really want a tab about Iceroad Truckers pawning secret Nazi gold mined from a hidden Oak Island shaft built by ancient aliens?


Now that you mention it, I do.
 
