(Telegraph)   If you thought too much 2020 was spilling over into your 2021, Indonesia just added some of 2019's greatest hits into the mix with yet another Boeing 737 crash just after takeoff   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
'' 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 56 minutes ago  
Oh God. Someone get a priapism treatmet team over to CNN, stay!
 
Numberlady2
'' 54 minutes ago  
Not a new 737 max.  An old 737.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 50 minutes ago  
Pilot pulled out, not up.  Simple mistake
 
moothemagiccow
'' 48 minutes ago  
Did you guys seriously think the world was going to turn back into a pumpkin at midnight
 
wxboy
'' 46 minutes ago  
http://avherald.com/h?article=4e18553​c​&opt=0
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 42 minutes ago  
Isn't Boeing on probation right now after paying 2.5 billion in fines?
 
orbister
'' 41 minutes ago  
FAA: We insist that the 737 Max and the 737 Classic should have identical handling.
Boeing: Challenge accepted.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 36 minutes ago  

orbister: FAA: We insist that the 737 Max and the 737 Classic should have identical handling.
Boeing: Challenge accepted.


Fark needs an "I feel bad for laughing at this" button.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 24 minutes ago  

wxboy: http://avherald.com/h?article=4e18553​c​&opt=0


thank you.
 
mrparks
'' 15 minutes ago  
Bet it was those stupid brown people pilots.

/S
//arcasm
///You dolt
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
'' 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: http://avherald.com/h?article=4e18553​c​&opt=0


So they went from normal departure to a straight dive into the ocean in a 737-500.  That has the hallmark of the US Airways Aliquippa crash or the United Colorado Springs crash, where the rudder went into an uncommanded deflection to the stops.  I know people in the comments at Av Herald are discounting that, saying the 37 fleet had those controls repaired, but this is an ooold jet, and maybe it slipped through maintenance abroad?

It's either that or suicide by pilot.  Even a bomb doesn't make sense, as if the data on Avherald is right, this was a power dive into the ocean.
 
