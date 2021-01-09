 Skip to content
(Long Beach Times)   Zip Tie Guy has been identified. Thank farking God   (ibtimes.sg) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On some serious man-eyebrow grooming.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

seelorq: On some serious man-eyebrow grooming.


Might just be the angle, but his beard looks sorta lopsided as well. Makes his face look crooked.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno, I'm so split on this guy now that we know more. At first I thought he was straight out of Pink Cadillac. Now I kinda think he might be a bottom tier LARPer, a loner that's to weird to fit in with the rest of the white power militia.

Yes, I would like to know more.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This isn't a guy showing up to the park with homemade shields and newspapers stuffed in their jacket for a little rumble.

This is a guys dressed in quasi-military garb with flexi-cuffs that are used for nothing else but subduing another person.

Serious interrogation needs to be done with this person.

I'll allow that a number of these people just followed the crowd inside and had no other agenda but running thru the halls......this was not one of those people.

We need to quit making jokes about this as the more we pretend it was just some silly cosplayers the less serious we pretend this was.

All the people involved might not have been serious and were just having some fun, but, like this guy, some were quite prepared to do more than take selfies.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's heartening that these tools are being identified this quickly by the public. In order to make sure this doesn't happen again, it's time for prosecution and lengthy prison sentences.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks a bit like Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh the banality of evil. He went with his mommy, intent on doing something nefarious.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

question_dj: Oh the banality of evil. He went with his mommy, intent on doing something nefarious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

question_dj: Oh the banality of evil. He went with his mommy, intent on doing something nefarious.


I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised to find that he is too weak minded to be able to function without his Mum telling him what to think and do.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He was Identified yesterday
 
bborchar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently they were able to track him down by looking at pictures to find him with a companion before the attack on the Capitol. And they used that to find him and his mom talking to someone livestreaming in a hotel before the rally. Hope he is imprisoned for life. He came with the intent to take hostages and kill...that should be front and center.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bet donuts to dildos this was inspired by the Michigan kidnap plot.
Article somewhere else quoted the terrorist air force colonel douche as saying he found them in Pelosi's office and he was looking for a police officer to give them to. Then I rolled my eyes so hard one fell out and the other can see what I'm thinking.

This douche
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's heartening that these tools are being identified this quickly by the public. In order to make sure this doesn't happen again, it's time for prosecution and lengthy prison sentences.


Arresting them when they were crime-ing would have made all these man hunts unnecessary.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.


Where are you guys getting this information? Are we clicking the links now?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I told a friend of mine that hunting these people and hauling them in will last for weeks.  Fortunately, these people are so brazen (and stupid) that they recorded the pre-planning and execution of their crimes.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black Noir?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're not all bad, you guys!  What about the MAGA hero from West Covina Toyota who SAVED that black woman being attacked my others MAGAs?

Oh, so it turns out that was wrong and he actually was attacking her too?  Well, must have been Antifa then.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I told a friend of mine that hunting these people and hauling them in will last for weeks.  Fortunately, these people are so brazen (and stupid) that they recorded the pre-planning and execution of their crimes.


I kind of wanted it to take at least 2 weeks, that way none of them will have a chance of being pardonned by the traitor in chief.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.


Turns out quite a few of these guys are not in relationships, don't have gainful employment, or much in the way of social skills.

/ I know, weird, right?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

seelorq: On some serious man-eyebrow grooming.


Man Accidentally Waxes off his Eyebrow - 1113796
Youtube 27V2LGhVFEc
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Right now on CNN they are showing the officer who died being crushed to death in the doorway, but are censoring out the swear words with bleeps.

This is part of WTF is wrong with our culture.

No boobs or swear words, but an execution on TV is perfectly fine.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Right now on CNN they are showing the officer who died being crushed to death in the doorway, but are censoring out the swear words with bleeps.

This is part of WTF is wrong with our culture.

No boobs or swear words, but an execution on TV is perfectly fine.


That's not the officer who died.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I take it that journalist and editors no longer need any special skills in English grammer:

"However, it seems like the FBI has its work cut out for them as internet sleuths have managed to track down the man as a bartender from Nashville, Tennessee."

Is not remotely how you describe that the FBI's work has already been done for them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 850x1239]

[i.imgur.com image 850x606]


I know it's not the done thing to make fun of the stupid, but how do these people breathe unaided?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He also works at Kid Rocks bar.  Not making this up.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The militarism / murder hype is largely a sexual flex for these people.  The militia larpers are just low-grade furries.  Costume's all about being uncomfortable with who they think society's telling them they really are.  Their sexual frustration gets conflated with their social frustration, which is about the most banal thing humans can do.

The sexual subcontext, THAT'S what makes taking his mom along creepier.  And his mom doesn't look like she's unwilling to be there.

Naturally, this doesn't mean they wouldn't murder.  They sure would.  They're not creative types.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Zulu_as_Kono: He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.

Turns out quite a few of these guys are not in relationships, don't have gainful employment, or much in the way of social skills.

/ I know, weird, right?


Yeah, but you don't see me trying to overthrow the government for a racist orange asshole!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is a story that someone found a bag full of the zip ties that was abandoned by the capitol police.

There is a chance that the Lt Col and Zip tie guy collected them inside the building.  That of course doesn't mean that it wasn't planned.
 
MedianJoe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You stop to wonder how many of these people would have been held accountable if they had not livestreamed all the crimeing?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He also works at Kid Rocks bar.  Not making this up.


I can't even imagine how that place smells.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The MAGAs were a distraction from something else. I don't know if was the goons with the flex cuffs or gaining access to Congressional leaders' offices, but something big was planned for this and the freak show was there to make sure we didn't see it while it was going down
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: libranoelrose: Right now on CNN they are showing the officer who died being crushed to death in the doorway, but are censoring out the swear words with bleeps.

This is part of WTF is wrong with our culture.

No boobs or swear words, but an execution on TV is perfectly fine.

That's not the officer who died.


That's what the talking heads said we were seeing.

What did I miss that you heard different?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Chief Superintendent Lookout: I told a friend of mine that hunting these people and hauling them in will last for weeks.  Fortunately, these people are so brazen (and stupid) that they recorded the pre-planning and execution of their crimes.

I kind of wanted it to take at least 2 weeks, that way none of them will have a chance of being pardonned by the traitor in chief.


Oh, I'm not too worried about that.  He and his family are like cornered rats with the cries of impeachment and conviction, the 25th, or the demand for his resignation growing louder every hour.  They're more focused on saving their own asses right now.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm too lazy to read the article, so I'm still very surprised they Were able to identify people who had their faces so obscured.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Zulu_as_Kono: He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.

Where are you guys getting this information? Are we clicking the links now?


I don't understand your questions.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: The militarism / murder hype is largely a sexual flex for these people.  The militia larpers are just low-grade furries.  Costume's all about being uncomfortable with who they think society's telling them they really are.  Their sexual frustration gets conflated with their social frustration, which is about the most banal thing humans can do.

The sexual subcontext, THAT'S what makes taking his mom along creepier.  And his mom doesn't look like she's unwilling to be there.

Naturally, this doesn't mean they wouldn't murder.  They sure would.  They're not creative types.


80 or so years ago, these were precisely the types that joined the SA and SS. A ton of them were ne'er do wells who never fit in to anything before in their lives and were excited to finally be a part of something with camaraderie and friends.

You can look it up, It's pretty well documented.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blatz514: Rapmaster2000: He also works at Kid Rocks bar.  Not making this up.

I can't even imagine how that place smells.


Does chlamydia have an odor?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Zulu_as_Kono: He couldn't go to the violent overthrow of our government without his mom.

Where are you guys getting this information? Are we clicking the links now?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: libranoelrose: Right now on CNN they are showing the officer who died being crushed to death in the doorway, but are censoring out the swear words with bleeps.

This is part of WTF is wrong with our culture.

No boobs or swear words, but an execution on TV is perfectly fine.

That's not the officer who died.


Huh, I checked their website and it doesn't name the officer.

Maybe I heard it wrong, maybe they misspoke.
 
stpickrell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When can Trump pardon the folks involved? Right after they're arrested or do they have to be convicted first? Ironically the Capitol Police may have made mass pardonings harder since you can't mass pardon an unknown group of people.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: question_dj: Oh the banality of evil. He went with his mommy, intent on doing something nefarious.

I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised to find that he is too weak minded to be able to function without his Mum telling him what to think and do.


His mom should give him some useful advice for the future, like putting some lube up in advance and try to relax.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Right now on CNN they are showing the officer who died being crushed to death in the doorway, but are censoring out the swear words with bleeps.

This is part of WTF is wrong with our culture.

No boobs or swear words, but an execution on TV is perfectly fine.


The played unaltered footage of George Floyd being executed on a loop, but are pixellating the domestic terrorist being shot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cythraul: I'm too lazy to read the article, so I'm still very surprised they Were able to identify people who had their faces so obscured.


He live-streamed himself going into the Capitol with that exact tacticool gear.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I take it that journalist and editors no longer need any special skills in English grammer:

"However, it seems like the FBI has its work cut out for them as internet sleuths have managed to track down the man as a bartender from Nashville, Tennessee."

Is not remotely how you describe that the FBI's work has already been done for them.


You're points' moot, Langdon_777. Your only playing the fool by begging the question of who's piece was said and hosted by your on petardation, over and over. Would these matters imperative to the transitioning of power and chief commander, I might have than said Welcome to Fark, but you all ready know that, alot.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I take it that journalist and editors no longer need any special skills in English grammer:

"However, it seems like the FBI has its work cut out for them as internet sleuths have managed to track down the man as a bartender from Nashville, Tennessee."

Is not remotely how you describe that the FBI's work has already been done for them.


Focusing on the important things I see.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 850x1239]

[i.imgur.com image 850x606]


Wow they are so priveleged that it is dangerous to their future wellbeing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.