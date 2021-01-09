 Skip to content
(Long Beach Post)   Hey Long Beach: If you see a plume of black smoke in the air, don't be alarmed -- it's just the local crematorium burning bodies   (lbpost.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm in Long Beach :(
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haven't they seen Return of the Living Dead? This will just seed it into clouds, cause rain, infect the cemetery and create zombies.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If that is a retort, it is broken. There should be almost invisible exhaust gasses, and the flames shouldn't be coming out of the flue.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Haven't they seen Return of the Living Dead? This will just seed it into clouds, cause rain, infect the cemetery and create zombies.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rudy holding another press conference?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No you jackass. We are getting a bunch of Popes.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That looks more like a chimney fire.
 
