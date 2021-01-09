 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   When he heard the phrase, "That belongs in a museum" subby did not anticipate this as digging through hundreds of trash cans on a cold Thursday morning   (nytimes.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll check this out when I wake up.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never thought I'd see the cops needing to raid the Smithsonian in search of evidence but here we are.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well yeah, they also have artifacts from the Japanese internment camps, it's important to document our darkest hours so that hopefully we don't repeat the mistakes that led us to them.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Well yeah, they also have artifacts from the Japanese internment camps, it's important to document our darkest hours so that hopefully we don't repeat the mistakes that led us to them.


They had better get that exhibit up before January 17th then.
 
