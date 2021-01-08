 Skip to content
(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Moooooove out of the way. You're blocking traffic   (tmj4.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My folks had a small foundry in Alabama...in my youth when I was old enough to drive. They would pay me 75 dollars a night on the weekend to stay there with the lights on to discourage people that sould steal pig iron and aluminium scrap.

We also had a small 'hobby farm' with about 20 head of cattle. Occasionally, one of the cows would get out from breach in a fence, or get smart enough to tip toe over the 'cattle guard'. And the police would be called and I'd have to cattle wrangle them back on property.

Well, anyways there's a 'dumb animal' law in most states that have farms that says if you did even the minimal diligence (like a fence or cattle guard) and maintained any known breaches. You're free from being sued by some drunk bastard hitting your cow and don't have pay for his car.

Cattle Guard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're just trying to achieve herd immunity.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actual headline: Only in Wisconsin: Cows cause traffic jam in Hartland

No, I have had to stop for and avoid cows in the road in New Mexico.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow, I opened that in a private mode browser hoping to see a video. No such luck but m*ther f*cker, is that really how many ads are loaded for semi-local news station? Hol--------y---------------F*ck!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Actual headline: Only in Wisconsin: Cows cause traffic jam in Hartland

No, I have had to stop for and avoid cows in the road in New Mexico.


Haven't been to India, have you.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Samples:
markosun.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

miro.medium.comView Full Size


/so, so many more such pictures
 
