(CNN)   Alaska Airlines can identify 14 people that stormed the capitol   (cnn.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad they landed before they let those ones off the plane.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So basically they felt that, because they were allowed to storm the Capitol building like theh fascist insurrectionists they are, then they had carte blanche to act like fascist assholes on the plane home.

In otherwords, fascists gonna asshole.

/too bad the flight attendants didn't taze them in the nads
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I was thinking too bad Harrison Ford wasn't on the flight, "no ticket".
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


And you thought getting punched in the nose was bad?
 
