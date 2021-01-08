 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   How do you explain this joke to people born after 1995?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
OK, context headline, but definite LOL.

/ +1, Subs.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Way back in the day, windows didn't shut off automatically. You would shut down windows and then press the power button to turn off your computer. This message told you when it windows was done shutting down so you could power off the computer.

Good joke, though. Nice.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Now explain this one:
jammajup.co.ukView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I miss being able to shut down the computer or restart from the start menu
and now I wonder if it is still called a start menu
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Way back in the day, windows didn't shut off automatically. You would shut down windows and then press the power button to turn off your computer. This message told you when it windows was done shutting down so you could power off the computer.

Good joke, though. Nice.


Funny enough, that message was just a video-mode graphic that was overlaid on top of an actual DOS prompt like what would happen when exiting Windows 3.1.  If you typed mode co 80 or something like that to change column modes (originally used for switching between 40-col and 80-col displays if I rememeber right) you'd get your DOS session back.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

spongeboob: I miss being able to shut down the computer or restart from the start menu
and now I wonder if it is still called a start menu


Try Win-R -> shutdown /s -> <Enter>
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: Now explain this one:
[jammajup.co.uk image 696x136] [View Full Size image _x_]


GAAAH, THE ACCURSED RSOD!

/the hardware was the best though
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Way back in the day, windows didn't shut off automatically. You would shut down windows and then press the power button to turn off your computer. This message told you when it windows was done shutting down so you could power off the computer.

Good joke, though. Nice.


About three months after I had been introduced to education as it is practiced in Japan, we were finishing up a weekly seminar and one of the students walked over to the computer being used for a presentation and just switched it off. This was a graduate seminar. The professor exploded, ran over to the student, said a bunch of stuff, called the student an idiot and kicked him. KICKED HIM!

Of course this was many many years ago, and the professor doing the Ray Guy impression was from southern\western Japan where people are a little less civilized. But it was an eye-opener. I made a mental note to be sure that the swap file was all squared away from then on.

Surprisingly, the professor was a great guy. He was a phenomenal skier and got me to run marathons.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So I'm the only one who doesn't get the joke?
 
gorauma
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Now explain this one:
[jammajup.co.uk image 696x136]


Psh, not even guru meditation
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
way back in the day people turned off their computers instead of just disabling the screen
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

spongeboob: I miss being able to shut down the computer or restart from the start menu
and now I wonder if it is still called a start menu


Windows Classic Shell is your friend.
 
