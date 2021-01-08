 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Google says adieu to Parler   (cnbc.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Apple has a reputation for being pretty damn ban-happy. Really hope they follow through on their thread to do the same...

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​r​yanmac/apple-threatens-ban-parler
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Apple has a reputation for being pretty damn ban-happy. Really hope they follow through on their thread to do the same...

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/r​yanmac/apple-threatens-ban-parler


Typically Apple is more strict compared to Google.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Parker has a webapp right? And of course you can sideload apps on Google.

But I still approve of making it harder for nazis to communicate and recruit and radicalize
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Parler has been on it for..what, 2 years? So this is only a year and 11 months too late.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In before supporters of Mango Mussolini start crying about censorship.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Parler will have to offer money to Trump for him to join them (you know this is why he hasn't joined it yet). But with Parler's revenue streams from both Google and Apple cut off, will they be able to afford him? And where would he and his supporters go if not Parler? (Voat shut down on December 25 for lack of money.)
 
6nome
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Parler needs to be cut.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So once Apple does this, are the right wing nutters gonna go back to DOS?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait until January 21st when all these groups are declared terrorist organizations, then you'll hear some real whining from the "patriots".
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes! Make sure that only establishment-approved views and thoughts are allowed! Everything else is misinformation.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: So once Apple does this, are the right wing nutters gonna go back to DOS?


Windows 2000
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.