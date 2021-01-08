 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This guy paid nearly $500 out of his own pocket in licensing fees for the ability to publish this military terrorist's face and run this thread to help track the ziptie terrorists   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty amazing.  Thanks.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like a gun? Yes, that is a handgun.

He's also a moron because you put the zip ties behind you. Those can get caught or mess with you firing in close quarters.

He's an Army Surplus Ranger... jackass. Find him and destroy him.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like they have a likely candidate
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow moving fast too.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Black Ops hiding behind the crowd of dumbass MAGAts.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And the spots near his crotch where he piddled with excitement...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Via Getty.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ive been following this most of the day - it is amazing how fast they work together to get the people identified
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tracianne: Ive been following this most of the day - it is amazing how fast they work together to get the people identified


The revolution was not just televised, it took selfies and got interviewed. And the FBI has copies now.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And stool samples for DNA analyses.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the rioters seem mental to me, sad even.

I'm really angry at the people who radicalized them.

What a ridiculous mess.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, it's cool what this guy is doing.  More power to him.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Tracianne: Ive been following this most of the day - it is amazing how fast they work together to get the people identified

The revolution was not just televised, it took selfies and got interviewed. And the FBI has copies now.


Not to mention the cell phone data take.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too bad the cops LET THEM ALL GO.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buttercat: Also, it's cool what this guy is doing.  More power to him.


The cyber stalker, not Tennessee Zipties. Being clear about the pronouns seems preferable to leaving any ambiguity there.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Too bad the cops LET THEM ALL GO.


Not without using some of Bill Gates nanotrackers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: And stool samples for DNA analyses.


They're scraping those off the floors, apparently.

Cavity searches are what are called for.  Get Nurse Ratched and Nurse Diesel in here.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

abb3w: buttercat: Also, it's cool what this guy is doing.  More power to him.

The cyber stalker, not Tennessee Zipties. Being clear about the pronouns seems preferable to leaving any ambiguity there.


Yes, and thanks for that.

My posts have been ungood this week.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Too bad the cops LET THEM ALL GO.


Come on you don't expect the cops to arrest their brothers in arms?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be the mad pooper.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you red circle.  I had a helluva time finding those zip ties.
 
learn2fly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Looks like a gun? Yes, that is a handgun.

He's also a moron because you put the zip ties behind you. Those can get caught or mess with you firing in close quarters.

He's an Army Surplus Ranger... jackass. Find him and destroy him.


I'm 55 years old and have never heard "Army Surplus Ranger".  That's classic!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plague of tacticool
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Too bad the cops LET THEM ALL GO.


The handful of cops on the scene could only sweep the maggots away.

The question is why only a handful of cops were stuck out there.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
[Fark user image image 594x617]
[Fark user image image 575x541]


"FormerBartender at..."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
[Fark user image 594x617]
[Fark user image 575x541]


I was kidding about that being his mom, but you are saying that's his mom? She drove him there and gave him is juice box?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby you can just type OOP instead of 'out of pocket'... we've all been butt-porked by health insurance

I mean, not including the "Well, no, we don't live in a shiathole" Farkers that live in societies where most policy has progressed beyond the late 1950s.  So maybe they don't know OOP.  Good call on my part. ( ._.)
 
Mrs.Sharpier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their spouses and partners must've been so relieved from the few days they were away "storming the castle" 🙄 Can you imagine living with these rabid culture and seasoning deficiency babies?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: kkinnison: They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
[Fark user image 594x617]
[Fark user image 575x541]

I was kidding about that being his mom, but you are saying that's his mom? She drove him there and gave him is juice box?


I'm certain that dude is enthusiastic about emptying all the juice.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that Republicans hated bartenders?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I seriously hope I wake up tomorrow to hear he's arrested. Does anyone know of a decent running total of related arrests?
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was some amazing work.  Best twitter read in a long while.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mother-Son Inserection Date
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't figure out one thing with these dudes... why do they all seem to be from red states?  🤔 this is weird and there's no pattern other than them being from red states.  Is there something else common to red states?  Curses - this is going to bother me...
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

learn2fly: NewportBarGuy: Looks like a gun? Yes, that is a handgun.

He's also a moron because you put the zip ties behind you. Those can get caught or mess with you firing in close quarters.

He's an Army Surplus Ranger... jackass. Find him and destroy him.

I'm 55 years old and have never heard "Army Surplus Ranger".  That's classic!


How about:
Buffet Brigade
Meal Team Six
Recliner Rangers
Dildo Desperados
 
majestic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: AirForceVet: And stool samples for DNA analyses.

They're scraping those off the floors, apparently.

Cavity searches are what are called for.  Get Nurse Ratched and Nurse Diesel in here.


I'm going to activate your dental plan!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Marcus Aurelius: Too bad the cops LET THEM ALL GO.

The handful of cops on the scene could only sweep the maggots away.

The question is why only a handful of cops were stuck out there.


Because trumo refused to let the National Guard Deploy.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Mother-Son Inserection Date


So sort of the mother/son version of the creepy father daughter purity dances ?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: kkinnison: They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
[Fark user image 594x617]
[Fark user image 575x541]

I was kidding about that being his mom, but you are saying that's his mom? She drove him there and gave him is juice box?


Someone has to cut the crust of his PB&J !!!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: kkinnison: They already found him.  One Reporter ook a video of someone who looked similar in the public area of a nearby Hyatt, talked to him and his mother, and shared the info

Some amazing journalist work
[Fark user image 594x617]
[Fark user image 575x541]

I was kidding about that being his mom, but you are saying that's his mom? She drove him there and gave him is juice box?


"Mom did you Remember to Tivo Samurai Jack?"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Props to the FBI for creating a website where it's SUPER duper easy to upload everything, honestly.

/in that thread he mentions people in the mob having security clearances
//can confirm, there are people with clearances who agreed with the coup
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: That was some amazing work.  Best twitter read in a long while.


"Engaging" was the word that came to mind - I actually read through & followed that long thread because it was genuinely fascinating to see how the work was performed.

That guy's about to spend a decade or two in prison - amusingly enough, in part, because of Trump's mandatory minimum sentencing EO.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrs.Sharpier: Their spouses and partners must've been so relieved from the few days they were away "storming the castle" 🙄 Can you imagine living with these rabid culture and seasoning deficiency babies?


How do you know their partners aren't as batshiat crazy storming the castle with them. Crazy tends to find crazy!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: subby you can just type OOP instead of 'out of pocket'... we've all been butt-porked by health insurance

I mean, not including the "Well, no, we don't live in a shiathole" Farkers that live in societies where most policy has progressed beyond the late 1950s.  So maybe they don't know OOP.  Good call on my part. ( ._.)


Probably best not to encourage random use of acronyms - otherwise, nobody will understand anything anymore. IM, ICGO, BYGTP.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yet again, the "best people" who will work for Trump are generally the worst people.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: thealgorerhythm: Mother-Son Inserection Date

So sort of the mother/son version of the creepy father daughter purity dances ?


More flappy parts, more chances for felony prosecution, but, yeah.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They sure are branded like cops, with the blue line flags, punisher icons, zip ties, tasers, etc.  I hope the FBI can ID them through facial recognition of the workplace ID.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: [Fark user image image 640x352]

Props to the FBI for creating a website where it's SUPER duper easy to upload everything, honestly.

/in that thread he mentions people in the mob having security clearances
//can confirm, there are people with clearances who agreed with the coup


There were cops who agreed with the coup taking selfie's with them!
 
