(Twitter Donald Trump) NewsFlash *POOF*   (twitter.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would actually be pretty funny. The last toilet paper roll. Kind of fitting.

/not submitter
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw that on CNN. The Twitter safety dept. saw fit to stop due to fear of recent tweets causing more violence.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a loss.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know what the final tweet was or which tweet went too far?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for news of duration or if it's permanent.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, it's going to be a good day.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: Waiting for news of duration or if it's permanent.


Its perma

https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics​/​company/2020/suspension.html
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that I'm surprised he can't resist inciting the mob to more violence, it's who he f*cking is.  But what finally tore it for those chickenshiats?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus Megahertz: Anyone know what the final tweet was or which tweet went too far?


Last one archived:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing it's the 75M one about never accepting it that pushed Twitter to unleash the banhammer.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops, nevermind cman has it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Not that I'm surprised he can't resist inciting the mob to more violence, it's who he f*cking is.  But what finally tore it for those chickenshiats?


The tweet about what would essentially be his 4th Reich
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Uranus Megahertz: Anyone know what the final tweet was or which tweet went too far?

Last one archived:

[Fark user image 425x578]

I'm guessing it's the 75M one about never accepting it that pushed Twitter to unleash the banhammer.


LOL - I reported that one this morning.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Uranus Megahertz: Anyone know what the final tweet was or which tweet went too far?

Last one archived:

[Fark user image 425x578]

I'm guessing it's the 75M one about never accepting it that pushed Twitter to unleash the banhammer.


Crazies are already saying that "GIANT VOICE" is some kind of code.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QAnon: "This is part of the plan!!!" (* sobbing while fapping to pic of Caravan of Diseases *)
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone checked his Yelp account?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the totally unironic screams from the right about how the government is having its 1st ammendment rights violated by a small private social media company and a man named Jack.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety/sta​t​us/1347684877634838528

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Twitter account signup:

Name:  John Barron
Username: @ImReallyDonaldMAGA
Password: MAGA123

Bio: Former pres, er, covfefe magnate
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hahahaha pwned
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yub nub, motherfarkers.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus Megahertz: Has anyone checked his Yelp account?


he needs to update his LinkedIn
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just posting for posterior's sake.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
womp womp.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's he going to nuke for it?
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheeto deleteo
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone say a prayer for the White House plumber. He's going to be working a lot over time in the next few days
 
skribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deathlaughinghysterically.gif
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, good farking riddance.
On the other, this is about as worthless as the clown cabinet that's looking for lifeships off the U.S.S. Trump.

Jack Dorsey can still consume a bowl of phallic objects.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, once and for all...

 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of tweeting while taking a dump, Trump can read a book.....

O_o

Silly me.  Trump can't read.  Scream at the bathroom walls, Mango Mussolini.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man my lady boner cannot get any bigger. Just found out I'm covid free and Twitler is no more.

Fark. Yas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Dave and the Mission: Waiting for news of duration or if it's permanent.

Its perma

https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/​company/2020/suspension.html


It's about time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: [i.imgur.com image 850x478]


That's less funny when we're discussing someone significantly dumber than Elmo who actually has nukes.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too dangerous for Twitter, but still has sole authority to launch nukes. What a world
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: Waiting for news of duration or if it's permanent.


Permanent according to what I read.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to explode.

Let's watch in real time
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rationale:
The rationale:
 
koinbahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it in the Louvre


Put it in the Louvre
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Apple has put Parler on the chopping block.

This is great.  Hopefully Trump doesn't nuke anything between now and the impeachment.  He's going to be frustrated as hell not being able to post anywhere this weekend.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, time to ditch the tag.
 
mknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F@cking finally
 
