When you crash, the ground is hard. But if you just set down in a hurry, it's pretty soft. Almost too soft in fact
9
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was a good landing. They walked (slogged?) away from it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a helicopter, going up is its job, and it's a heavy lifting helicopter, surely it can generate enough force to pull its landing gear out of mud. The article says the hydraulic issue is now fixed.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: It's a helicopter, going up is its job, and it's a heavy lifting helicopter, surely it can generate enough force to pull its landing gear out of mud. The article says the hydraulic issue is now fixed.


Yeah, its can also generate enough force to pull its landing gear off... and if youve got a ton of lift on the rotors when half the gear gives & the other doesnt... well thats going to be a really bad day for you.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dyhchong:

Seriously. These things lift equipment. They're hauling stuff all day every day, you can't tell me that it can't pull its stub wheels out of the dirt.

/Also the cabin is water tight
//Hence the name chinook - canoe
///wonder how long they'll keep those in service
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
chewd:

So dig some dirt out from around the wheels and crank the throttle to 11?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"This ground sure feels strange. It doesn't feel like rock at all."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Marine Recruiter used to be air crew on a helicopter out in California and on one flight they developed engine trouble and ended up having to set down on some mountain road where there was a clearing next to a stream. And, yes, it was legitimate engine trouble. I forget why but it was going to take several days for repair crews to get out there with the necessary parts to fix the helicopter and they could not just leave it. So another helicopter flew up gear and supplies (food, water sleeping bags, extra clothes, etc.) so that they could keep guard on the helicopter and direct traffic around it (they completely blocked one lane but the other was passable). And my recruiter, being the guy that he was, managed to talk someone into going to his apartment and picking up from his wife his fly fishing gear. If I remember correctly they ended up spending something like 3 or 4 days up there and he caught a hell of a lot of fish. The pictures he had of this little adventure were pretty cool, too. Well, cool if you are into fly fishing. I just wish I could remember where he said it was. It sounded like a really nice place to visit.
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kozlo: chewd:

So dig some dirt out from around the wheels and crank the throttle to 11?


Yeah thats probably what theyre going to do. The field commander will organize a "field trip" and send a busload of cadets out there with shovels.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I get this. If you get a Bugatti Veyron stuck in mud, you don't use a forklift to get it out. You are careful.

That's what these people are doing. They are being careful.
 
