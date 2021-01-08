 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   New duck boats are unsinkable. History is about to repeat itself   (ky3.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Amphibious vehicles, LARC-V, Tourism, deadly duck boat crash, DUKW, amazing Hydra-Terra, U.S. Coast Guard, second duck boat operator  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2021 at 2:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
nicknamed the Molly Brown.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ozark Riviera?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a titanic claim
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users so why not let the duck boat captain kill a bunch of their passengers yay free enterprise the right to do whatever you want to your stupid customers who will even cheer how it is your right to do whatever you want because they can just walk away
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company is looking for boat captains, other employees.

Why don't they just rehire the original ones?

...oh.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users


Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not expect any less from someone who I farkied as a rabid anti tipping person to also be ass damaged about Twittler and tie it into amphibious boats. Bravo.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?


Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

Customers are literally seen as cash registers to be abused and for some reason those cash registers are polishing and licking the boots of every corporate thug
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are they going to find room for a nude portrait on one of those?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"That's right, this boat can't sink. The water refuses to accept it."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Branson Duck Boats LLC says its design for the duck boat is "proven to be unsinkable by the U.S. Coast Guard." It says in a statement it will also implement new safety features.

You know what else was declared unsinkable.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goose
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: You know what else was declared unsinkable.


Hitler?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Branson Duck Boats LLC says its design for the duck boat is "proven to be unsinkable by the U.S. Coast Guard." It says in a statement it will also implement new safety features.

You know what else was declared unsinkable.


The floater that was discovered at work a few months back?

The owner was never found and it still haunts us to this day.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it wasn't built 75 years ago with a 7 year expected service life and a 30% acceptable loss rate it isn't a duck. Pure and simple.

Not that I would put my wife in a duck. The things are death traps. Ducks belong in museums highlighting the successes of wartime production and civilian reuse of surplused military equipment followed by a well-deserved retirement and replacement by equipment better suited to modern safety sensibilities. And it could highlight the changes in safety expectations over the years. Give me a week and a thousand dollars and I'll compose several different scripts for exhibits based on different focuses.

I was gonna get all worked up over calling the successors ducks because I seriously doubt they will earn, through serendipitous longevity, that title. But I'd rather not see more people die in them because they chose "authentic" ducks. It isn't worth the price.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income


But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?
 
jst3p
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?


To be fair, I don't really expect an honest answer to this question because it has been my experience that conservatives love the "hand of the free market" until it smacks them in the face.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?


On one

level I see what you're saying.
But I've actually personally dealt with people that own companies
and I've actually seen different situations over my lifetime.

at the end of the day what you proposing is very convenient way of hiding racism sexism and other bigotry.

What's your proposing is no different than a restaurant saying we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

Which in theory makes sense until you personally know someone who runs a restaurant who actually hates black people.

again what you say makes sense on paper
but in real life I've seen companies make dress codes designed to specifically bar minorities
but since it doesn't do it outright they're allowed to get away with it

I live in Texas where I have to tolerate a bar that will not allow people to enter who have neck tattoos

and surprise surprise the majority of people with neck tattoos in this specific neighborhood happen to be Hispanic

But hey let's let companies do whatever they want because it's a private Enterprise
they can do whatever they want because it's private property
o and since we can't read anybody's mind who knows if they're being bigots or not
Sure let's just be all comfortable with that and give these companies a pat on the back and not even acknowledge the potential for abuse of this overreaching power you want to give a seal of approval to
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?


Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?
I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

To be fair, I don't really expect an honest answer to this question because it has been my experience that conservatives love the "hand of the free market" until it smacks them in the face.


You know you can use Google to see all my past comments and I'm more than positive my past comments will prove to you that I am not a conservative in any way or form

site:fark.com waxbeans
Enter the above into Google and you'll see I'm not a conservative.
LOL
 
jst3p
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

On one

level I see what you're saying.
But I've actually personally dealt with people that own companies
and I've actually seen different situations over my lifetime.

at the end of the day what you proposing is very convenient way of hiding racism sexism and other bigotry.

What's your proposing is no different than a restaurant saying we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

Which in theory makes sense until you personally know someone who runs a restaurant who actually hates black people.

again what you say makes sense on paper
but in real life I've seen companies make dress codes designed to specifically bar minorities
but since it doesn't do it outright they're allowed to get away with it

I live in Texas where I have to tolerate a bar that will not allow people to enter who have neck tattoos

and surprise surprise the majority of people with neck tattoos in this specific neighborhood happen to be Hispanic

But hey let's let companies do whatever they want because it's a private Enterprise
they can do whatever they want because it's private property
o and since we can't read anybody's mind who knows if they're being bigots or not
Sure let's just be all comfortable with that and give these companies a pat on the back and not even acknowledge the potential for abuse of this overreaching power you want to give a seal of ...


I never said let companies do whatever they want, you said that is what was happening and it was part of why I called you stupid.

If a company is engaging in policies that are racist in nature and it can be demonstrated in court it can be punished even if they are not explicitly racist. This has been done.

Excluding assholes from using your forum to be an asshole is not the same as racism. One is protected, the other isn't.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jst3p: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

To be fair, I don't really expect an honest answer to this question because it has been my experience that conservatives love the "hand of the free market" until it smacks them in the face.


Actually I don't think the free market should be allowed to decide as much we allow it to decide.

The free market is why people can't afford rent.
The free market is why insulin cost an arm and a leg.
The free market is why an EpiPen cost too much.
The free market should be punched in its Rich entitled to face.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well if Branson Missouri says they have unsinkable boats...

I spent 5 minutes thinking about the punchline to this but all I can come up with is 'I'm still not going to Branson Missouri'
 
jst3p
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?


You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

On one

level I see what you're saying.
But I've actually personally dealt with people that own companies
and I've actually seen different situations over my lifetime.

at the end of the day what you proposing is very convenient way of hiding racism sexism and other bigotry.

What's your proposing is no different than a restaurant saying we reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.

Which in theory makes sense until you personally know someone who runs a restaurant who actually hates black people.

again what you say makes sense on paper
but in real life I've seen companies make dress codes designed to specifically bar minorities
but since it doesn't do it outright they're allowed to get away with it

I live in Texas where I have to tolerate a bar that will not allow people to enter who have neck tattoos

and surprise surprise the majority of people with neck tattoos in this specific neighborhood happen to be Hispanic

But hey let's let companies do whatever they want because it's a private Enterprise
they can do whatever they want because it's private property
o and since we can't read anybody's mind who knows if they're being bigots or not
Sure let's just be all comfortable with that and give these companies a pat on the back and not even acknowledge the potential for abuse of this overreaching power you want to give a seal of ...

I never said let companies do whatever they want, you said that is what was happening and it was part of why I called you stupid.

If a company is engaging in policies that are racist in nature and it can be demonstrated in court it can be punished even if they are not explicitly racist. This has been done.

Excluding assholes from using your forum to be an asshole is not the same as racism. One is protected, the other isn't.


And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Note to self - duck boat: a bond submarine car, but for the masses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?

You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.


Well congratulations man you're basically condoning bigotry just because it isn't a specific type of bigotry yay that's so fantastic
 
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?

You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.

Well congratulations man you're basically condoning bigotry just because it isn't a specific type of bigotry yay that's so fantastic


Some forms of bigotry should be condoned. If I own an accounting firm should I be allowed to exclude anyone convicted of embezzlement from employment with my firm? I mean, that is bigotry.
 
jst3p
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights


The bar has an owner, the owner has rights. Why should this owner NOT be allowed to enforce this policy?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?

You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.

Well congratulations man you're basically condoning bigotry just because it isn't a specific type of bigotry yay that's so fantastic

Some forms of bigotry should be condoned. If I own an accounting firm should I be allowed to exclude anyone convicted of embezzlement from employment with my firm? I mean, that is bigotry.


Actually I really really disagree with that sentiment I don't think prospective employers should be able to dig into your previous criminal record in fact I think criminal records should roll off over time
 
jst3p
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?

You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.

Well congratulations man you're basically condoning bigotry just because it isn't a specific type of bigotry yay that's so fantastic

Some forms of bigotry should be condoned. If I own an accounting firm should I be allowed to exclude anyone convicted of embezzlement from employment with my firm? I mean, that is bigotry.

Actually I really really disagree with that sentiment I don't think prospective employers should be able to dig into your previous criminal record in fact I think criminal records should roll off over time


So you would hire a convicted child molester to babysit your kids? If not that's bigotry.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights

The bar has an owner, the owner has rights. Why should this owner NOT be allowed to enforce this policy?


Because anyone who actually lives in the neighborhood knows that he's actually doing it to be racist (small R)
just can't prove it because he's worded it differently
Literally no one white with a neck tattoo even knows that bar exists literally everyone with a neck tattoo who knows that bars exist is Hispanic
but hey let's just all believe him when he says it's a complete and pure coincidence and has nothing to do with barring Hispanic men of a certain age
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: hey ladies and gentlemen here in America we let free enterprise do whatever they want even censor they're their users

Are you really this stupid? Or are you just pretending to be stupid?

Actually I'm just annoyed at how much people are willing to carry water for corporations that use them as a source of income

But do you really think that a private company should not have the right to moderate what people say on their own private forum?

If you owned a franchise and someone came in, didn't buy anything, and started shouting ideas you didn't agree with should you have the right to remove that person?

Wait a minute so I should be able to tell any Trump supporters they have no ability to come to my restaurant?

You absolutely should. It is your business and "Trump supporter" is not a protected class. It is your restaurant, why shouldn't you? Being a Trump supporter is a choice. Wearing a fedora is a choice. You are allowed to ban fedora wearers, why shouldn't you be allowed to exclude Trump supporters, San Francisco Giants fans, or anyone who watches soccer?


I don't like Trump supporters and I don't even agree with that idea

You don't have to agree with it in order for it to be right.

Well congratulations man you're basically condoning bigotry just because it isn't a specific type of bigotry yay that's so fantastic

Some forms of bigotry should be condoned. If I own an accounting firm should I be allowed to exclude anyone convicted of embezzlement from employment with my firm? I mean, that is bigotry.

Actually I really really disagree with that sentiment I don't think prospective employers should be able to dig into your previous criminal record in fact I think criminal records should roll off over time

So you would hire a convicted child molester to babysit your kids? If not that's bigotry.


Well that's exactly why I shouldn't be privy to that information because obviously I would do the wrong thing and not hire him henceforth criminal records should be sealed and deleted over time
 
apathy2673
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights

The bar has an owner, the owner has rights. Why should this owner NOT be allowed to enforce this policy?

Because anyone who actually lives in the neighborhood knows that he's actually doing it to be racist (small R)
just can't prove it because he's worded it differently
Literally no one white with a neck tattoo even knows that bar exists literally everyone with a neck tattoo who knows that bars exist is Hispanic
but hey let's just all believe him when he says it's a complete and pure coincidence and has nothing to do with barring Hispanic men of a certain age


If the policy can be proven to de facto exclude a specific race then he can be sued. It isn't a difficult concept to understand.
 
jst3p
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Well that's exactly why I shouldn't be privy to that information because obviously I would do the wrong thing and not hire him henceforth criminal records should be sealed and deleted over time


If you WOULD hire a convicted child molester, or rather not want to know if the person you were hiring were a convicted child molester to babysit your kids then this conversation is done.

I hope you are young, because you are certainly naive.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights

The bar has an owner, the owner has rights. Why should this owner NOT be allowed to enforce this policy?

Because anyone who actually lives in the neighborhood knows that he's actually doing it to be racist (small R)
just can't prove it because he's worded it differently
Literally no one white with a neck tattoo even knows that bar exists literally everyone with a neck tattoo who knows that bars exist is Hispanic
but hey let's just all believe him when he says it's a complete and pure coincidence and has nothing to do with barring Hispanic men of a certain age

If the policy can be proven to de facto exclude a specific race then he can be sued. It isn't a difficult concept to understand.


Well it's not like he's stupid enough to say no Hispanic men with neck  tattoos
no neck tattoos allowed sounds like all neck tattoos
But it ignores the fact that literally the only people in the vicinity of this dive bar aren't going to have neck tattoos except Hispanic young males
This is all about the location of the bar if you look at the location and what's the situated between he's trying to make only military personnel come to the bar and exclude all the people who actually live in the neighborhood of the bar so to appease his military personnel customers he's all but excluded all the neighborhood people who have neck tattoos who also happen to be Hispanic and only an idiot wouldn't see what he's doing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: jst3p: waxbeans: And yet the bar is capable of keeping people out with neck tattoos.

And their position is exactly the same position that you're advocating for Twitter

The bar position is that people with neck tattoos come in and cause bar fights

The bar has an owner, the owner has rights. Why should this owner NOT be allowed to enforce this policy?

Because anyone who actually lives in the neighborhood knows that he's actually doing it to be racist (small R)
just can't prove it because he's worded it differently
Literally no one white with a neck tattoo even knows that bar exists literally everyone with a neck tattoo who knows that bars exist is Hispanic
but hey let's just all believe him when he says it's a complete and pure coincidence and has nothing to do with barring Hispanic men of a certain age

If the policy can be proven to de facto exclude a specific race then he can be sued. It isn't a difficult concept to understand.


I love how it has to be if
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: Well that's exactly why I shouldn't be privy to that information because obviously I would do the wrong thing and not hire him henceforth criminal records should be sealed and deleted over time

If you WOULD hire a convicted child molester, or rather not want to know if the person you were hiring were a convicted child molester to babysit your kids then this conversation is done.

I hope you are young, because you are certainly naive.


47.
Why do you support disenfranchising people permanently?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jst3p: waxbeans: Well that's exactly why I shouldn't be privy to that information because obviously I would do the wrong thing and not hire him henceforth criminal records should be sealed and deleted over time

If you WOULD hire a convicted child molester, or rather not want to know if the person you were hiring were a convicted child molester to babysit your kids then this conversation is done.

I hope you are young, because you are certainly naive.


What is naive about knowing that HR personnel are bigots?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1. give everyone in Branson 90 days notice to clear at least 100 miles from the center of the city
2. pull off a legendary deepfake and make it seem like we nuked it from orbit
3. see which morons go back first, just for the lulz
4. set up windows for everyone in Branson to lick

/that's pretty much it
//i guess we could just start at 4.
///that's not as fun
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anything will sink if you put it in bad enough waves/weather.

Apparently the sunk duck boat was out in weather with hurricane force winds, or near hurricane force (article says 70+ mph). Pretty sure very few small craft are safe in weather like that. That's not "duck boats sink easily", that's "the pilot is an idiot and the company is unethical".

The new design may be safer, but in weather that bad I would say don't fark around.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.