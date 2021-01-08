 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Apple gives Parler 24 hours before they Find Out   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
59
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Apple has given Parler... an ultimatum to implement a full moderation plan of its platform within the next 24 hours or face expulsion from the App store..."

LOL. And fark you straight to hell, Mercers.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Please confirm that you are not going to try to usurp the government again, or we will have no choice but to remove your merchandise from our store shelves."
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Please confirm that you are not going to try to usurp the government again, or we will have no choice but to remove your merchandise from our store shelves."


It's a little more than that.  Losing the ability to have a native app on Apple devices, and possibly facing a similar situation from Google, will mean that push-notifications and quick access to the site via easier-to-use interfaces compared to a mobile web browser will go away.  This will most definitely result in a reduction in use, many users will probably simply go offline, new users will be turned away by the lack of easy access, and only die-hards will commit the effort to continue to use the site.

If the site's revenue for operations is based on advertising it'll certainly suffer, because too few eyes and too easy ad-blocking on browser versions will cause that revenue stream to suffer.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

TWX: Marcus Aurelius: "Please confirm that you are not going to try to usurp the government again, or we will have no choice but to remove your merchandise from our store shelves."

It's a little more than that.  Losing the ability to have a native app on Apple devices, and possibly facing a similar situation from Google, will mean that push-notifications and quick access to the site via easier-to-use interfaces compared to a mobile web browser will go away.  This will most definitely result in a reduction in use, many users will probably simply go offline, new users will be turned away by the lack of easy access, and only die-hards will commit the effort to continue to use the site.

If the site's revenue for operations is based on advertising it'll certainly suffer, because too few eyes and too easy ad-blocking on browser versions will cause that revenue stream to suffer.


They're moderating NAZIS.  Nazis.

/nazis
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: TWX: Marcus Aurelius: "Please confirm that you are not going to try to usurp the government again, or we will have no choice but to remove your merchandise from our store shelves."

It's a little more than that.  Losing the ability to have a native app on Apple devices, and possibly facing a similar situation from Google, will mean that push-notifications and quick access to the site via easier-to-use interfaces compared to a mobile web browser will go away.  This will most definitely result in a reduction in use, many users will probably simply go offline, new users will be turned away by the lack of easy access, and only die-hards will commit the effort to continue to use the site.

If the site's revenue for operations is based on advertising it'll certainly suffer, because too few eyes and too easy ad-blocking on browser versions will cause that revenue stream to suffer.

They're moderating NAZIS.  Nazis.

/nazis


No they're not.  They've made an ultimatum that the target of their ultimatum will never acquiesce to.  Their stated goal isn't their goal.  Their stated goal affords them plausible deniability by sounding reasonable on the surface of it, and in-fact being reasonable for any forum, but will never be achievable with the entity that the ultimatum is used upon.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FBI is gonna be pissed, now they'll have to sort through more Internet traffic to find the nutters, rather than one stop shopping
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BREAKING: Parler has been removed from the Google Play Store.

https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/s​t​atus/1347705956268797952
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With Parler at least on the ropes (if losing Apple App Store and Google Play store doesn't kill it entirely), and Voat already having shut down on December 25 for lack of money, where do Trump supporters go now for unmoderated social media?

(Answer: whichever unmoderated social media platform pays Donald Trump the most to join them.)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

evilsofa: With Parler at least on the ropes (if losing Apple App Store and Google Play store doesn't kill it entirely), and Voat already having shut down on December 25 for lack of money, where do Trump supporters go now for unmoderated social media?

(Answer: whichever unmoderated social media platform pays Donald Trump the most to join them.)


Hopefully they have no outlet and start doing this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sh*t that should have happened IMMEDIATELY.

Jesus f*ck.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How nice of them to give the Nazis a second chance. I'm sure they'll be less nazi now
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds like all the social media outlets got together to decide they didn't want the liability of insane people fomenting rebellion on their platform.  Weird it took actual rebellion to get them to realize that is what those insane people were doing.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: How nice of them to give the Nazis a second chance. I'm sure they'll be less nazi now


I did Nazi that coming.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sounds like all the social media outlets got together to decide they didn't want the liability of insane people fomenting rebellion on their platform.  Weird it took actual rebellion to get them to realize that is what those insane people were doing.


Don't forget a fully-dem-controlled government for at least 2 years. They've been asking Qs for a while without the power to get answers. This is a "we're getting rid of the extremists as fast as we can!" maneuver to delay/avoid future inquiries.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Twitter needs to ban that testicle-with-teeth Bonghead as well. Remove his ability to sell his competing product.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sounds like all the social media outlets got together to decide they didn't want the liability of insane people fomenting rebellion on their platform.  Weird it took actual rebellion to get them to realize that is what those insane people were doing.


And of course, the usual tools are crying about how this is TOTALLY censorship and EXACTLY like the Nazis and Leninists.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sounds like all the social media outlets got together to decide they didn't want the liability of insane people fomenting rebellion on their platform.  Weird it took actual rebellion to get them to realize that is what those insane people were doing.


It doesn't help that they're all guilty of being part of the internet incitement machine. Sorry fark you're in there too. You wanna help kill Twitter, FB and IG. Do it now before things really go crap and we get this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear Sirs,
If you do not stop doing terrorism we may be obliged to take your product off of our shelves.
Your Friend,
Apple
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Two days ago MAGA claimed victory and chest-thumped.

We are witnessing that two days ago is the day when the pendulum swung faster toward the left.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Anyone who buys an Apple phone is apparently a user. Apperently they know what is best for you by telling you which apps you may and may not use," he added.

I wonder which oppressive corporate monster told him he couldn't use spellcheck.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.


Pffft, like anyone actually reads that thing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "Anyone who buys an Apple phone is apparently a user. Apperently they know what is best for you by telling you which apps you may and may not use," he added.


Freedom of the press is NOT the right to use other people's presses.

You are MORE than welcome to build your own social media site, with the rules you want.

Apple is more than welcome to tell you to fark right off. So is Google.


\ It's right there in the terms of service.
 
6nome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: "Anyone who buys an Apple phone is apparently a user. Apperently they know what is best for you by telling you which apps you may and may not use," he added.

I wonder which oppressive corporate monster told him he couldn't use spellcheck.


And of course he's too stupid to realize that Apple has had that power this whole time.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Repeat of a followup.

Good jorb modmins.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1107744​4​/Google-says-adieu-to-Parler#new
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.


Apple is exercising their 1st Amendment rights.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly-- what's the big deal? Just set up a mobile friendly web site-- assuming they don't have one already, which they should. Social media stuff can be handled perfectly well with a web browser.


Google and Apple aren't going to block web sites.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.


Yeah, but I feellike it is in the constitution, and my half-remembered eighth-grade understanding of civics can't be wrong!

/s
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Yeast No 7: The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.

Pffft, like anyone actually reads that thing.


I thought the only words in the Constitution were "right to bear arms" and "states' rights." People keep telling there's something in there about a well-regulated militia, but that sounds like horseshiat to me. When Jesus wrote the Constitution I don't even think "regulated" was a word.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Still available in independent stores:

Apkpure
PC Sources & Tech
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Riche: Honestly-- what's the big deal? Just set up a mobile friendly web site-- assuming they don't have one already, which they should. Social media stuff can be handled perfectly well with a web browser.


Google and Apple aren't going to block web sites.


Not the push notifications, which are usually the benefit of using an app.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Summoner101: Sounds like all the social media outlets got together to decide they didn't want the liability of insane people fomenting rebellion on their platform.  Weird it took actual rebellion to get them to realize that is what those insane people were doing.

Don't forget a fully-dem-controlled government for at least 2 years. They've been asking Qs for a while without the power to get answers. This is a "we're getting rid of the extremists as fast as we can!" maneuver to delay/avoid future inquiries.


The adults are in charge again and everyone who doesn't want to be kicked out is shaping up to look presentable.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Still available in independent stores:

Apkpure
PC Sources & Tech


Ah yes. As if the Google play store weren't already chock full o apps that are walking security holes, then there's the independent stores, where the apps are basically, "I make your flashlight do cool things and play fart sounds. Also I will rape the shiat out of your phone and send all your passwords to Russia. But fart noises!"
 
majestic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems to me the smarter move would be to let them continue and hand over user information to the authorities. Without even warning them first would be better.

Probably not, though. Because when the next swing comes around, AOC and other "idiots" will be subjected to the same.

Are things ever going to get better? Seems like every time I think we are becoming a grown-up type country, "we" elect an even worse representative, somehow. I really thought the last Bush was going to be the last, worst President we could elect. God, please make that have been Trump. Mexico is looking like a better country right now. MEXICO!

(except for the drug killings)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They won't enforce any policy Apple makes them come up with. Their users won't put up with it either. They're done.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: MBooda: Still available in independent stores:

Apkpure
PC Sources & Tech

Ah yes. As if the Google play store weren't already chock full o apps that are walking security holes, then there's the independent stores, where the apps are basically, "I make your flashlight do cool things and play fart sounds. Also I will rape the shiat out of your phone and send all your passwords to Russia. But fart noises!"


*rushes to delete my fart noise app*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: FBI is gonna be pissed, now they'll have to sort through more Internet traffic to find the nutters, rather than one stop shopping


The NSA and CIA have full access to everything those nuts do on any computer. They just don't give a shiat.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still gives these thugs a long time out, on the good side these people were dumb enough to let trump influence them.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Arrest every single user on that app.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just more splitting of the populace into two different camps.

And Free Speech seen hanging onto the Ropes . . .
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: MBooda: Still available in independent stores:

Apkpure
PC Sources & Tech

Ah yes. As if the Google play store weren't already chock full o apps that are walking security holes, then there's the independent stores, where the apps are basically, "I make your flashlight do cool things and play fart sounds. Also I will rape the shiat out of your phone and send all your passwords to Russia. But fart noises!"

*rushes to delete my fart noise app*


oh...I thought that said "fark noise app". Never mind.

/it already sends my pr0n links to Drew
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: Marcus Aurelius: "Please confirm that you are not going to try to usurp the government again, or we will have no choice but to remove your merchandise from our store shelves."

It's a little more than that.  Losing the ability to have a native app on Apple devices, and possibly facing a similar situation from Google, will mean that push-notifications and quick access to the site via easier-to-use interfaces compared to a mobile web browser will go away.  This will most definitely result in a reduction in use, many users will probably simply go offline, new users will be turned away by the lack of easy access, and only die-hards will commit the effort to continue to use the site.

If the site's revenue for operations is based on advertising it'll certainly suffer, because too few eyes and too easy ad-blocking on browser versions will cause that revenue stream to suffer.



Web sites bug me all the time asking if they can send me push notifications. Web browsers can provide a perfectly fine user interface. A web site can require visitors to whitelist it on ad blockers. I can see Parler losing some revenue, but not enough to sink them.

Then again, I'm a techie old fart, using the web in nearly all the 15 years or so before the first iPhone came out. Are people actually not using mobile web browsers that much anymore?
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yeast No 7: Repeat of a followup.

Good jorb modmins.

https://www.fark.com/comments/11077444​/Google-says-adieu-to-Parler#new


Also an example of capitalism over-ruling everything else.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Two days ago MAGA claimed victory and chest-thumped.

We are witnessing that two days ago is the day when the pendulum swung faster toward the left.


In the words of Ricky La Fluer as he hosed down a tied up Randy&Lehey: "you lose, and it feels fantastic"
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Yeast No 7: The 1st amendment shall not be applied to private enterprise.

It's in the Constitution people.

Apple is exercising their 1st Amendment rights.


For myself, when I feel the hand of power lie heavy on my brow, I care but little to know who oppresses me; and I am not the more disposed to pass beneath the yoke because it is held out to me by the arms of a million of men.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Arrest every single user on that app.
[i.imgur.com image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/fire in any direction
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Riche: Honestly-- what's the big deal? Just set up a mobile friendly web site-- assuming they don't have one already, which they should. Social media stuff can be handled perfectly well with a web browser.


Google and Apple aren't going to block web sites.


Yeah sure, totally easy...
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Riche: Honestly-- what's the big deal? Just set up a mobile friendly web site-- assuming they don't have one already, which they should. Social media stuff can be handled perfectly well with a web browser.


Google and Apple aren't going to block web sites.

Not the push notifications, which are usually the benefit of using an app.


I dunno.  I get notifications from Chrome on my desktop all the time.  Email, facepage, instergramma, twatter, etc.  Does Chrome on Android/IOS not have that feature?
 
