Student produces a uranium-glazed plate to prove his Geiger counter works. Show-and-tell immediately evacuated
posted to Main » on 09 Jan 2021 at 12:17 AM



Lambskincoat
6 hours ago  
These are teachers, as in actually teaching young people to be adults. Where the everloving f*ck, do these geniuses think a kid might obtain a harmful amount of radioactive uranium? How about taking two seconds to think, before evacuating an entire school, and alerting the pentagon. One part of being an adult, is knowing the appropriate response to situations. These teachers failed.
 
blender61
6 hours ago  
That's just stupid.

Both uranium-glaze and uranium glass is perfectly safe for short exposure.
don't eat or drink from them on a weekly basis and it is all good..

Unlike the  radium girls. But they didn't know better due to lack of info.
 
RolandTGunner
5 hours ago  
If he'd broken a CFL they would declare the school a super fund site.
 
potierrh
4 hours ago  
If only they had a device to verify that it was safe.  Maybe the student who brought the plate should have...oh...wait a minute.  Perhaps they needed a physics teacher then?  Or someone with access to the internet?
 
Forty-Three
3 hours ago  

This.  Fiestaware is perfectly safe to handle.  I forget the exact dosage but it's something like a hundredth of a mrem per hour.  On top of that it's mostly alpha particles at energies which have a penetration depth of a couple of the top layers of skin.  The only way it would be remotely dangerous would be if you ground up the plate and swallowed or inhaled the dust.

potierrh: If only they had a device to verify that it was safe.  Maybe the student who brought the plate should have...oh...wait a minute.  Perhaps they needed a physics teacher then?  Or someone with access to the internet?


Depending on the gain setting, most Geiger counters can make a noise that is alarming to somebody who doesn't know how to use a Geiger counter when you put it next to one of those plates.  It is too bad there wasn't a science teacher there.  If I was, that kid would have got an A for that.
 
revrendjim
3 hours ago  
Wait till they find out about bananas.
 
Ivo Shandor
3 hours ago  
i159.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor
3 hours ago  

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David​_​Hahn was unavailable for comment.
 
luna1580
3 hours ago  

this. maybe the problem was it says he brought in "a piece of the plate" -perhaps the teacher was smart enough to worry about dust from the shattered plate? but dumb enough to then over react?

because even in this case, it's an insane over reaction, unless the kid was actively pulverizing the plate in front of a fan, he left the dust at home, where he (for some weird reason) broke it.

if fiestaware was dangerous enough to evacuate entire buildings over, they wouldn't sell it in random antique shops and thus expose their own staff....
 
Private_Citizen
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Incredibly useful chart. Most things are radioactive. Damn few are radioactive enough to worry about.
 
gopher321
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
2 hours ago  
"Correction: An earlier version of this story quoted a student who provided a false name. The quote has been removed."

Gene Masseth, at it again
 
edmo
2 hours ago  

They don't think. That's why they can't teach kids to think. It's beyond them.
 
2fardownthread
2 hours ago  
See. The only controversy here is between people who disagree on HARMFUL AMOUNT.

Virtually any amount of uranium is DETECTABLE. That is why the kid put it on his plate. And why not?

Unfortunately, standards used by governments and various ...concerned scientists.... show no safe level of radiation exposure. THey are perfectly comfortable scaring the bejeesuz out of ignorant and gullible people with horror stories and fear mongering. Fukushima has been an important life lesson for me. The same hysteria whipped up about Fukushima rears its head in US elections, COVID response, conspiracy theories, wearing masks, the Tesla and Bitcoin bubbles, etc. People are being led by the nose and are being herded by fear. They embrace huge risks, but shun situations that represent no risk at all. You can see it everywhere.

I see no way out of it other than education over a long term. Reason. Rationality. Not CONCERN and WORRY and WHAT IF and "Let's watch out for the poor people of x at any cost."

Fark, by and large, has a MUCH higher ratio of reasonable thoughtful people than the real world.
 
namegoeshere
2 hours ago  

For clarity, it's Fiestaware. The kid didn't glaze the plate. The plate was glazed when it was manufactured. Fiestaware is moderately collectable, and fun to run a Geiger counter over if you happen to have one. I wouldn't use it as my regular table setting, but it's mostly harmless.

I'm pretty shocked that no adult knew about Fiestaware.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

There might be no safe amount of radiation, but there are negligible amounts of it.

"No safe amount" means that they have a model showing (e.g.) a 10% chance of cancer at 10,000 units of exposure and a 40% chance of cancer at 40,000 units. Extrapolate that line and you conclude that the only "safe" (0% risk) exposure is 0. But do you really care about an exposure of 0.001 units?

If the additional dose from a science fair project is less than the background from cosmic rays, granite countertops, leftover 1960s weapons-test fallout, and the carbon and potassium in your own body then who gives a fark?
 
Forty-Three
1 hour ago  

Could be.  It's been some years since I've had to take rad. safety training, but I do recall having to be especially vigilant/terrified when it came to radioactive dust.  Your internal organs don't have the same level of shielding that your skin has, and hypothetically, an alpha source that would be safe to hold in your hand for years with no measurable risk, could also easily kill you if pulverized and inhaled.

That said, for the uranium glaze it's probably only an issue if you're working in a factory that makes Fiestaware, so, yeah, major overreaction.
 
Forty-Three
47 minutes ago  

That's...not true.  Not true at all.  You seem to be making the common mistake of conflating the safety of individual and incidental radiation exposures with occupational exposures and environmental contamination.  Sure, you do sometimes see stories in the popular press that go overboard with the "OMG RADIASHUN!" alarmist, but that's at least in part because radiation health physics (which also includes a lot of biology) is a rather complicated field.

It's not always easy to communicate why X is "safe" while Y is not, but I can assure you that the career scientists/civil servants that write the nitty gritty of the standards and regs most certainly know what they are talking about

/Source: used to be a radiation tech worker for the gub'ment
 
Morning Horsefarts
1 minute ago  

Counterpoint: Cody's Lab, the late radioactive boy scout.
 
ShavedOrangutan
1 minute ago  

The chem teacher at my HS would bring out his orange Fiestaware and tell the story about how he ate on it all through college before they found out it was radioactive.  One of the most popular and amazing teachers in that school district.  I have a pitcher and salt/pepper shakers on my book shelf right now.  It's not a big deal, like at all...

/Now they did evacuate my HS because they found a 5 oz sealed glass bottle of bromide.  But that's a whole other story.
 
Russ1642
less than a minute ago  
That's the stupidest overreaction I've ever seen. Reminds me of the tales of people calling in a HAZMAT team because or a broken fluorescent tube that contained some mercury.
 
MurphyMurphy
less than a minute ago  
so dumb,

we had a box with several fiestaware pieces in our highschool science lab for decades
 
SumoJeb
less than a minute ago  
science teacher should be tarred, feathered and fired for that. wtf
/radioactive glassware is farking cool
 
Parrahs
less than a minute ago  
Sounds like someone needs a written exam on radiation and radiation safety, with a good whack on the arse with a heavy cane for every wrong answer. And it ain't the kid.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.