(Some Guy)   Listen up you posers, the pandemic has caused a skateboard supply shortage, so think twice before rage-snapping your deck and slamming your nads   (jenkemmag.com)
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got my kid one from Amazon for $40. Ibhad been planning to go to the skate shop in town but it closed up a few months ago.
 
6nome
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is totally not radical.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's because ANTIFA bough them all to use as weapons during their riots!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't this the fault of the guy who was drinking Ocean Spray and riding a skateboard?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in the onion belt days, my brother and I used to win competitions in the early to mid 70s. He won one by doing 15 360s or something. Hey. It was Denver. Denver had the Concrete Curl, and what we used to call the Jamaica Bowl up at what is now Martin Luther King Blvd.... it was a vacant lot with a huge flood retention thing that was always empty. The early 70s drought left a lot of empty pools and pipes. There were some small bowls and spillways on the DU campus, and Cherry Creek had pipes and spillways.

The movie OVER THE EDGE was filmed partly at the Cherry Creek site. We thought of them as poseurs. Matt Dillon was not a skater.

So why is this topical? Well back in the day, we would open up the skater magazines to see what Stacey Peralta and Tony Alva were skating on. Gordon and Smith boards were sweet. They were oak and walnut laminates. Others were more or less plywood that was shaped and covered. We would just copy those and make our own boards. The trucks and wheels would never wear out, so if the oak and walnut gave out, which it hardly ever did, we would just switch the trucks out and keep skating.

So skateboard shortage? That is a modern thing. Get busy in the high school wood shop, kids.
 
