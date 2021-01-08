 Skip to content
(NBC News) Begun, the Twitter purge has
66
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little too late.

Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the time to ban these chucklef*cks would have been, I don't know, BEFORE THEY FOMENTED A F*CKING COUP?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Too little too late.

Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.


Psst.  Wrong Jack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow, how courageous.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hahahaha

https://twitter.com/willsommer/status/​1347672305825173504?s=19
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bye and take your traitorous son with you.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
RWNJ radio should have a turn at bat again in 3...2...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Twitter purge we need is 100 million users deleting their accounts.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.


Well at least I'm not alone now.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hobnail: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Too little too late.

Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.

Psst.  Wrong Jack.

[Fark user image 850x510]


I thought that sounded wrong.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.


Nice!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The accounts have been suspended in line with our policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity"

And who, exactly were they coordinating this harmful activity with, hmmmmmm???
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out--because I was not a Nazi.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lock these assholes up, and charge them, shoot them through a trail like shiat through a goose, and be done with them.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The chapter wherein the corporate bad actors try to cover their corporate asses.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why is OrangeFarkstain still on there?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's been a minor hobby of mine for a little while now to look for accounts using hashtags like #WWG1WGA and report them for promoting terrorism.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.


Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good riddance to bad garbage.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Good riddance to bad garbage.


I feel the same about Twitter.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Too little too late.

Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.

"But [the bans] also come as many people in the technology industry who have been reticent to permanently ban many accounts have changed their positions following the violence at the Capitol."


Tech companies and TV networks... in charge of our mindshare.

Those farking weasels.  All free speech and "the office of the President must heard" and ignoring warnings of "this man is farking nuts" and "this is wacko fringe stuff boiling over into violence". UNTIL it boils over into violence in such an unprecedented manor (for this country) that they HAVE to do something just to save their asses.

Or did it REALLY require these lengths for them to see straight?  If you let a US President spew hateful shiat and encourage violence just like some 3rd world despot, what do you expect to get?  I expected a 3rd world despot from the git go!
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump incited an insurrection that resulted in five dead, including a police officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher. And he gets to stay on Twitter. Explain that to me, Jack.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
s/manor/manner
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ties to known domestic terror groups (GOP)

Hold the whole lot in gen pop until they meet all their new neighbors.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

[Fark user image image 850x617]


That boy is not smart.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thornhill: Trump incited an insurrection that resulted in five dead, including a police officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher. And he gets to stay on Twitter. Explain that to me, Jack.


Money. Or Jack agrees with Trump.

Or both of course.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out--because FARK Nazi's.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mateomaui: hobnail: AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

[Fark user image image 850x617]

That boy is not smart.


Nor is our boy hobnail for reposting that shiat here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: Trump incited an insurrection that resulted in five dead, including a police officer who was beaten with a fire extinguisher. And he gets to stay on Twitter. Explain that to me, Jack.


Right now, the NSA (yeah, you farksticks reading this post) had better be compiling every speck of evidence they can to see this asshole and his family come to a short stop on a stiff rope, lest they lose their phoney baloney jobs, because the monkey feather accountability train is pulling into the station on time. And hindsight is going to bite a lot of balls off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Way too late
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hobnail: AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

[Fark user image 850x617]


I would like a rule that, fine, you can post Ben Garrison cartoons but then your account is automatically suspended for a day.

Just saying.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
First they came for QAnon, and I said nothing, for I was not QAnon...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Too little too late.

Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.

"But [the bans] also come as many people in the technology industry who have been reticent to permanently ban many accounts have changed their positions following the violence at the Capitol."

Tech companies and TV networks... in charge of our mindshare.

Those farking weasels.  All free speech and "the office of the President must heard" and ignoring warnings of "this man is farking nuts" and "this is wacko fringe stuff boiling over into violence". UNTIL it boils over into violence in such an unprecedented manor (for this country) that they HAVE to do something just to save their asses.

Or did it REALLY require these lengths for them to see straight?  If you let a US President spew hateful shiat and encourage violence just like some 3rd world despot, what do you expect to get?  I expected a 3rd world despot from the git go!


Ever seen Dorsey interviewed? He's the most spineless out-of-touch asshole who thinks his sh*t doesn't stink in the world. He believes in extreme free speech, like he'd allow beheadings if it was legal. He's one of these techbros that has no emotional connection to reality, he just thinks in binary and cannot comprehend this thing that other people have called "emotions".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lock these assholes up, and charge them, shoot them through a trail like shiat through a goose, and be done with them.


Peter the Great - Part 3 10/10
Youtube vFtKAPEoK7c
 
kt-atl
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Dempsey needs to have it explained to him that any sedition on his website needs to be reported to the FBI within a day or he gets arrested for sedition.


So. I hear you don't like Section 230. Do you know who else doesn't like Section 230?

Also, could you please not suggest laws that would immediately cause Fark to cease to exist? kthx.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It looks like Trump got his Repeal 230 wish inadvertently.
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Remember the good old days when the most interesting thing on Twitter was "Poop is coming out."

\of course now the the real poop is being tossed out
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

[Fark user image 850x617]


I don't know why, but I am extremely delighted that Garrison got banned from anything really.
Fark that guy.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's such a shame. Twitter had a very simple thing going on. You post pictures of your meal and people tell you what they think of it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouser: First they came for QAnon, and I said nothing, for I was not QAnon...


Scroll up a bit. We already mocked anyone Qpid enough to make this comparison.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out--because I was not a Nazi.


Jeff is going to be busy with the new updates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone else put it-"Closing the barn door when the horse already won the Triple Crown, made the cover of Time Magazine, put out to stud, died and sent to the glue factory."
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hobnail: AAAAGGGGHHHH: JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.

Oh god. REALLY??? I guess that bloodthirsty monster Ent cartoon he drew was the last straw.

[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

Actually, I think it was this steaming pile.

[Fark user image image 850x617]


Hahaha Moscow Mitch as a turtle??
So much thankfulness for the guy that gave them 3 SCOTUS justices!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is this the Storm they were all talking about?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Cornelius Dribble: First they came for the Nazis, and I did not speak out--because I was not a Nazi.

Jeff is going to be busy with the new updates.

[Fark user image 425x481]


Yeah, where has Jacob Wohl been the last few weeks.  I would have thought he wouldn't have missed out on this grifting opportunity.  I mean, he would have missed out on it because whatever he tried would fail, but I would think he would have at least tried.
 
germ78
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Lol weirdo Ben Garrison got banned.  eat shiat trumpers.


Won't anybody pleeze think of the BenSane Garrisons!?!
 
