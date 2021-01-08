 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Postal Service)   Florida man goes postal at powerlifting competition   (link.usps.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Powerlifting, son lift, powerlifter world record holder, Lyle's 341-pound bench press, Bench press, Postal Service, bench-press, heavy boxes  
•       •       •

1249 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We need him to be deputized as a Postal Inspector and to go to town on that asshole that stole mail from the Capitol.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
341 pounds? Is there a weight class thing or age situation? I'm sure I've seen guys at my gym lift that much. Hell, I've done 275 on a good day and I'm not particularly robust compared to a lot of these guys.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can say whatever he wants, but I got two words for him:

Yes, boss.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family is in it too? They are possibly the world's strongest family.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cage match with DeJoy.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerkStore: 341 pounds? Is there a weight class thing or age situation? I'm sure I've seen guys at my gym lift that much. Hell, I've done 275 on a good day and I'm not particularly robust compared to a lot of these guys.


Article says he's 53 so it's a masters division record.  I didn't see his weight class in there.  That's a respectable lift but there are so many powerlifting feds now that records are pretty meaningless.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Is Florida man an alien?"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: JerkStore: 341 pounds? Is there a weight class thing or age situation? I'm sure I've seen guys at my gym lift that much. Hell, I've done 275 on a good day and I'm not particularly robust compared to a lot of these guys.

Article says he's 53 so it's a masters division record.  I didn't see his weight class in there.  That's a respectable lift but there are so many powerlifting feds now that records are pretty meaningless.


I looked him up on USPA. 90kg, masters, drug tested. Although they have the lift listed as 331, not 341.

For comparison, the IPF record for that age and weight class is 451 lbs.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JerkStore: 341 pounds? Is there a weight class thing or age situation? I'm sure I've seen guys at my gym lift that much. Hell, I've done 275 on a good day and I'm not particularly robust compared to a lot of these guys.


It is a weight class and an age class thing...as well as which sanctioning body.

Still, 341lbs is not a light amount of weight - it's enough that the bar will indeed bend.

Haven't lifted heavy in ages, but feeling the bar bend is really cool, although the first time you notice it, it can be a little unsettling that the weight is moving on you.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hobnail: JerkStore: 341 pounds? Is there a weight class thing or age situation? I'm sure I've seen guys at my gym lift that much. Hell, I've done 275 on a good day and I'm not particularly robust compared to a lot of these guys.

Article says he's 53 so it's a masters division record.  I didn't see his weight class in there.  That's a respectable lift but there are so many powerlifting feds now that records are pretty meaningless.


Oh, that reminds me...


There's also whether it was "raw" or not, and whether it's a tested federation.

The ones that don't test have some very  impressive records because the lifters usually do "test" if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.