(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Woman rips Trump flag off car, assaults passenger with can of dog food   (wfla.com) divider line
85
    More: Florida, Violence, Walking, Automobile, Ashley Limbert, English-language films, Anger, Transport, back of a car Thursday  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New acronym - IARBIU


(Thank you Chris Rock)
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ashley Limbert, 44, is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident Thursday, including simple battery and throwing a deadly missle into an occupied vehicle.

Throwing a missile?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of dog food?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it would have been valid for subby to use the "Hero" tag instead of the "Florida" tag.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this needs a HERO tag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did you throw a can of dog food at that man?

I do not throw cans of dogfood at men.

I throw them at fascists.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Clearwater woman allegedly flew into a rage when she saw a Trump flag

She sounds like a trend setter.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A Clearwater woman allegedly flew into a rage when she saw a Trump flag

She sounds like a trend setter.


This being Clearwater, which person is the Scientologist?  I gotta know who to cheer for here.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like she was having a ruff time.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's soup for my family
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Yeah, this needs a HERO tag.


I disagree on the grounds that assault is never okay.  Yell, scream, rage all you want to but assault is NEVER okay in my book.
 
squirrelflavoredyogurt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well clearly she isn't ATIFA, they use soup cans I hear.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Znuh: Yeah, this needs a HERO tag.

I disagree on the grounds that assault is never okay.  Yell, scream, rage all you want to but assault is NEVER okay in my book.


I thought that too until recently

F*ck these nazis, it's time people let them know we don't appreciate their racist cult
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hugram: I think it would have been valid for subby to use the "Hero" tag instead of the "Florida" tag.


I came to say this. It's one of the few times another tag should be allowed to trump (barf) the Florida tag.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, I'm gonna contribute to her defense fund.
What is that? It's only good to do that when I'm a celebrity and defend a murdering teenager? Nope. This woman is a real hero. The war has begun!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: New acronym - IARBIU


(Thank you Chris Rock)


That was my first though after reading the headline as well.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

squirrelflavoredyogurt: Well clearly she isn't ATIFA, they use soup cans I hear.


Or cans of tuna.  Bumble Bee tuna, to be exact.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

grokca: What kind of dog food?


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Znuh: Yeah, this needs a HERO tag.

I disagree on the grounds that assault is never okay.  Yell, scream, rage all you want to but assault is NEVER okay in my book.


Your book is unquestionably obsolete as of 2 days ago. Arguably way before that, but definitely since the 6th.

Get a new book.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

grokca: What kind of dog food?


Chuck.

Deputies said she threw a paper cup at the car, then got out of her vehicle and chucked a can of dog food at the other car, hitting a window.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Deputies said Limbert began biting and scratching the man's leg...

Normally I'm ok with this. But with her not so much,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
See a Nazi?
Punch a Nazi. Throw a can of dog food at a Nazi.

/you can also still punch them
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Super_pope: It's soup for my family


*shakes tiny paw*
 
wantingout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All the dummies on both sides of the line are just READY for a civil war!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Or cans of tuna. Bumble Bee tuna, to be exact.


The larger cans too.  Better grip on them so you can huck them harder.  Not that I would know anything about that....
 
M-G
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She didn't have a Twisted Tea?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She threw a dogfood can and was charged with throwing a deadly missile. Violence begets violence. What she did is wrong. And I'm fine with the charges so long as the same creative touch is applied when charging the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow our democracy.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: What kind of dog food?


I dumno but RUN-D.M.C. Had a song about it.
 
IntelDataDude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wow, no comments on how the cop math has a Trump flag worth $50?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is just childish now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She's not the hero we want, that's for sure.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good luck getting a conviction if she opts for trial.  The jury will give her a medal instead.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: See a Nazi?
Punch a Nazi. Throw a can of dog food at a Nazi.

/you can also still punch them


Punch them with a dog
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She seems to be facing harsher charges than 99% of the seditionists from the other day.
Gee, I wonder why...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trump flag or Is flag, there's no longer any difference.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ashley Limbert, 44, is facing multiple charges stemming from an alleged road rage incident Thursday, including simple battery and throwing a deadly missle into an occupied vehicle.

Throwing a missile?


Maybe it was Red Rocket brand dog food
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Sound of Music Best Scene
Youtube X9e9CVtFCwU
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is the left so violent and hateful?
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DOG FOOD!
Youtube sFr1CYNCsDM
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it some kind of dog food soup?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hugram: I think it would have been valid for subby to use the "Hero" tag instead of the "Florida" tag.


Agreed, because it is so rare, a Florida story with a hero involved, HERO tag should trump FLORIDA tag.

I have spoken.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

M-G: She didn't have a Twisted Tea?


Sometimes you have to go to war with the can you have, not the can you want.

Twisted Tea smack 'Queen - We Will Rock You'
Youtube 5mWAc25cbP4
 
anarchisthippy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Why is the left so violent and hateful?


The Trumpsuckers wanted their war. They shouldn't be surprised when the other side fights back. If you still wave a Trump flag, you are an insurrectionist or at the very least support insurrection.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fact that I have yet to hear about red caps being dragged from their homes and kickee to death shows that they are getting off easy.
Tratiors and terrorists deserve no quarter.

/user name checks out comment
// Republicans are the enemy of a free and open society.
/// Three for the republic if we can keep it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: NotThatGuyAgain: Znuh: Yeah, this needs a HERO tag.

I disagree on the grounds that assault is never okay.  Yell, scream, rage all you want to but assault is NEVER okay in my book.

I thought that too until recently

F*ck these nazis, it's time people let them know we don't appreciate their racist cult


That's exactly the kind of thinking the Capitol rioters used.

Had the woman just yelled she wouldn't be in jail with an assault charge and, more importantly, the throwing a deadly missile charge.  She hit a guy in the head with a can of dog food.  It may as well have been a large rock.  That is a felony, as well it should be since she could have killed him.  This darling also has domestic battery charges from 2017 (public record, look it up).

Now she'll never be able to get a decent job, all because of her hatred of a politician and her inability to be an adult and control her temper.  If that's what your heroes look like, well, you do you.
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Deputies said Limbert began biting and scratching the man's leg...

Normally I'm ok with this. But with her not so much,

[Fark user image image 850x477]


Maybe she needs to cut down on the dog food...

/ unless she's humping his leg, too
// don't kink shame
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bruscar: She threw a dogfood can and was charged with throwing a deadly missile. Violence begets violence. What she did is wrong. And I'm fine with the charges so long as the same creative touch is applied when charging the insurrectionists who tried to overthrow our democracy.


Oh, a ton of those assholes will see bars for a long, long time.  I can't wait to see their sentences, and fed time doesn't do the same time off for good behavior states do.  There's something akin to it, but IIRC it only will take a month off a year of a sentence or something like that, and even then I have my doubts they'd ever be granted it.  They pissed off the federal government.
 
