(CNN)   House democrats plan to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday. It's like the good times of 2020 never left us   (cnn.com) divider line
219
    More: News, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., House Democrats  
•       •       •

1510 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2021 at 3:53 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



219 Comments     (+0 »)
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.
 
standardeviation [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing this is because it's 3:30 EST on a Friday, and well, the republic doesn't exist on weekends.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.


Because everyone left town on recess.  There's probably protocol and rules about notifying members when they're being recalled to DC.  You have to give them time to show up.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


Waaaaaay ahead of you.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.


Who wants to work at 3:30 on a Friday?  I'm done with work, drinking and playing video games.
I would imagine the real reason is nothing is getting done before the weekend. Trump is hiding at Camp David, and the rest of the federal government has stopped listening to Trump. Start fresh Monday morning, deliberate and vote by Monday afternoon.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.


Impeach instantly and turn over articles to McConnell = 0.000000000001% chance of POTUS leaving office a few days early. In all likelihood, aintnothingonhappen.gif

Spend a few days of diligence solidifying the case, introduce Monday, pass Friday, deliver to Senate Majority Leader Schumer = 100% chance the Senate trial gives it all the scrutiny it deserves, complete with media coverage, with fewer republicans required to get on board.

Chance of conviction improves but remains low. The real benefit of conviction isn't those last few days anyway. The enablers in the Senate have already backed away en masse, in addition to the cabinet resignations. He's isolated.

The benefit of conviction at this point is the example, the history, and the lifetime ban from future public office for TittyBaby in Chief.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm glad that between 5pm on Friday and 9am on Monday, the POTUS isn't allowed to make any decisions.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.

Who wants to work at 3:30 on a Friday?  I'm done with work, drinking and playing video games.
I would imagine the real reason is nothing is getting done before the weekend. Trump is hiding at Camp David, and the rest of the federal government has stopped listening to Trump. Start fresh Monday morning, deliberate and vote by Monday afternoon.


He canceled his Camp David trip.

He's trapped like a rat in the White House, desperate, and out of options.

No wonder Nancy had her football talk with SecDef.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this impeachment stuff and Nancy Pelosi conveniently sharing her conversation with The Joint Chiefs of Staff are designed to put pressure on republicans to get Trump to resign.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If this follows the 2020 script, then the impeachment hearings will distract team Trump just enough to ignore another pandemic.

So, way to go guys, another pandemic.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: If this follows the 2020 script, then the impeachment hearings will distract team Trump just enough to ignore another pandemic.

So, way to go guys, another pandemic.


I think I should blame this one on you.

1st case of more contagious COVID-19 variant found in Harris County Texas
https://abc13.com/new-covid-strain-in​-​harris-county-houston-cases-of-is-ther​e-a/9438935/
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Senate:  Watch how fast we can ram through one more Supreme Court Justice before the election.

House:  You want to see fast?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
♫ the good times are killing me ♪
 
PsyLord
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is Trump going to set the record for the most number of times a PotUS has been impeached?
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll go somewhere this time.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yes...ha ha ha...yes
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


don't forget the drinking
 
Godscrack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which will take a few more weeks for Congress to approve.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trumps best option is to resign and have pence pardon him. I'm not sure Pence would do that at this point
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.

Who wants to work at 3:30 on a Friday?  I'm done with work, drinking and playing video games.
I would imagine the real reason is nothing is getting done before the weekend. Trump is hiding at Camp David, and the rest of the federal government has stopped listening to Trump. Start fresh Monday morning, deliberate and vote by Monday afternoon.

He canceled his Camp David trip.

He's trapped like a rat in the White House, desperate, and out of options.

No wonder Nancy had her football talk with SecDef.


While I'm as worried as anyone else that the Mango Mussolini might get it into his head to launch a nuke at NYC or California, one hopes that the people who would actually turn the keys are a lot smarter than that.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.


No shiat. Should have done it today after pence declined and worked through the weekend and passed to the senate on Monday.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here's the thing.  Through impeachment, Trump could be made ineligible to run for 2024.

This might legitimately be the Republican's only chance at not having a shiatshow primary in what might be an open election (due to Biden's age).

It may be time for McConnell to 'lose control' of his party and let this actually happen.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why are you giving him a warning? Three days to lash out?
 
Makh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh good, nothing bad can possibly happen until then.
 
PsyLord
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Trumps best option is to resign and have pence pardon him. I'm not sure Pence would do that at this point


Pence should agree to it, have Trump resign, and then tell Donnie to GFY.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Multiple members of the senate GOP have said they won't convict and they are sure it would die in the senate. Lindsey Graham is already calling impeachment "political" and demonizing democrats again. Whitewashing cont.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.


They're still using dot matrix printers, and those things take time.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should do no less if for no other reason than to have each and everyone in the Congress on paper that what happened yesterday was a historic stain on the history of the country or that they feel like it was no big deal.

Make them admit in public where and with whom they stand.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
should have been today
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


The two really go hand-in-hand for me.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does this have to go to debate? 

Which Trumper is going to defend an attack on the Capitol?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only explanation for this is if they have some enormous news dumps planned for the weekend and need to use them to pressure enough GOP Senators.

They need 18. AFAIK only Sasse has publicly stated he will be voting to remove.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


What are you even be the sayin?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.

What are you even be the sayin?
[Fark user image image 425x707]


I can reflect to that anyday.
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: markie_farkie: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.

Who wants to work at 3:30 on a Friday?  I'm done with work, drinking and playing video games.
I would imagine the real reason is nothing is getting done before the weekend. Trump is hiding at Camp David, and the rest of the federal government has stopped listening to Trump. Start fresh Monday morning, deliberate and vote by Monday afternoon.

He canceled his Camp David trip.

He's trapped like a rat in the White House, desperate, and out of options.

No wonder Nancy had her football talk with SecDef.

While I'm as worried as anyone else that the Mango Mussolini might get it into his head to launch a nuke at NYC or California, one hopes that the people who would actually turn the keys are a lot smarter than that.


Sure, but what about against Iran?  Would they be All Lives Matter then?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I still say when Trump is out of office he will refer to himself as El Presidente in Exile.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pelosi is pinning Pence and his cabinet between Trumpism and traditional conservative jerk-arsery. They have about 64 hours to figure it out.
 
Hugh2d2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


i mean, that's how I spend the weekends, but I'm not an elected farking official with the power to remove a sociopathic, racist, child-raping, failed business/con-man, gameshow host from launching farking nukes to keep his own ass out of federal prison.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump**
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jim32rr: oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.

What are you even be the sayin?
[Fark user image image 425x707]


Huh? What is this thread about again?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Trumps best option is to resign and have pence pardon him. I'm not sure Pence would do that at this point


While it's funny to think that Trump shot himself in the dick by pissing off the only person who could actually help him at all, he'd still face a shiatload of state charges from all over even in that case.

His only options are to completely overthrow the United States Government or to flee the country, and his attempt at option #1 failed.
 
dywed88
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Trumps best option is to resign and have pence pardon him. I'm not sure Pence would do that at this point


If Trump were someone who acted rationally we wouldn't be having this discussion.
 
Electrify
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After everything which happened this week, let alone the last 2 months, I can actually see a majority of Republican senators supporting this.
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



No more half measures, Speaker.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guys...

What if we're stuck in a Groundhog's Day loop and we're doomed to relive 2020 over and over again?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
laurieruettimann.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, we all need the weekend off to reflect & masturbate.


How did you know I masturbate to my own reflection?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: dionysusaur: Why wait?  DO IT NOW! Before Farknut45* does something even stupider.

Who wants to work at 3:30 on a Friday?  I'm done with work, drinking and playing video games.
I would imagine the real reason is nothing is getting done before the weekend. Trump is hiding at Camp David, and the rest of the federal government has stopped listening to Trump. Start fresh Monday morning, deliberate and vote by Monday afternoon.

He canceled his Camp David trip.

He's trapped like a rat in the White House, desperate, and out of options.

No wonder Nancy had her football talk with SecDef.


Oh. I didn't see that he canceled his Camp David trip. Yeah, it's time to get his fat ass out.
 
