When companies get paid to keep people in prison, they tend to keep them as long as possible. Judge Dredd unavailable for comment
    Prison, Criminal justice, private prisons, Incarceration, Causality, authors Gregmar Galinato, Recidivism  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news, boys, is you about to get a whole net of new fish, relatively soonish.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News? Obvious tag sees better.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash for kids

A first world country would have ended private prisons after judges sold kids into them.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus prisons provide a source of cheap, productive labor; prisoners make even less than the sub-minimum wage employers can pay to people with disabilities.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who hires and controls parole boards? If private prisons have any influence over them then that should be stopped immediately, IMHO.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kevthecatslayer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: Cash for kids

A first world country would have ended private prisons after judges sold kids into them.


A decent country would 've never allowed private prisons.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The very concept of private, for-profit prisons is disgusting on its face. The fact this country utilizes such a thing is very telling.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not News.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they even locked up the obvious tag!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt that, why would they do that? I can't think of any reason why they'd want to do that, or even how they'd
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, oh right
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: News? Obvious tag sees better.


Obvious tag is doing 20-life for being near a liquor store holdup.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I doubt that, why would they do that? I can't think of any reason why they'd want to do that, or even how they'd
[Fark user image 850x428]

Oh, oh right


I wouldn't have a problem if every one of the people involved in that scheme just kinda disappeared. I know the world would be a better place.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: The very concept of private, for-profit prisons is disgusting on its face. The fact this country utilizes such a thing is very telling.


What about a private non-profit prison? Instead of (or in addition to) trying to pass reforms through laws and lawsuits slowly over time, build a prison that has what you consider effective and humane policies and start operating it immediately. Might be good.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is they are being released worse than they were when they went in.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: moothemagiccow: I doubt that, why would they do that? I can't think of any reason why they'd want to do that, or even how they'd
[Fark user image 850x428]

Oh, oh right

I wouldn't have a problem if every one of the people involved in that scheme just kinda disappeared. I know the world would be a better place.


They are actually suing to get out of jail early and succeeding.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I doubt that, why would they do that? I can't think of any reason why they'd want to do that, or even how they'd
[Fark user image 850x428]

Oh, oh right


An Italian judge and an Irish judge. Way to perpetuate stereotypes there guys.
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE HELL YOU SAY!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And in some cases keep on charging the state to house prisoners who have died until it's discovered
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who hires and controls parole boards? If private prisons have any influence over them then that should be stopped immediately, IMHO.


RTFA. Private prisons issue more conduct violations so time served is longer.

From there, state parole boards will look at the prisoner's conduct record and be more likely to deny parole.

Plus, in the past decade or so, states have turned to black-box software that makes a recommendation on the parole decision based on inferences made using available data on the prisoner.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: moothemagiccow: I doubt that, why would they do that? I can't think of any reason why they'd want to do that, or even how they'd
[Fark user image 850x428]

Oh, oh right

I wouldn't have a problem if every one of the people involved in that scheme just kinda disappeared. I know the world would be a better place.


no they just let him out of prison 6 years early because of the 'rona
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not all private prisons can do!
 
H31N0US
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, you poor coddled snowflake. That's just proof that anything Big Government does, Job Creators can do better.

You really should read the book I discovered last week: Atlas Shrugged. It will change the way you see stuff.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kind of like how in 2016, the biggest, most vocal opposition to California's Proposition 64 (legal recreational cannabis for adults) was the CCPOA. They literally spent millions of dollars fighting it.

Sorry you don't get to lock as many people for a plant, LEOs.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Obvious tag subby, obvious tag.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*lock up
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Cash for kids

A first world country would have ended private prisons after judges sold kids into them.


It only got revealed when one of the judges got greedy and asked for more kickbacks.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What? That can't be. I was assured by a farker like last week that for profit prisons are less corrupt than government ones. Surely they couldn't have been lying?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The federal government should threaten states/counties/whoever to buy up private prisons in their borders. Worked with the drinking age back in the day.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Plus prisons provide a source of cheap, productive labor; prisoners make even less than the sub-minimum wage employers can pay to people with disabilities.


Look, you won't let Republicans abolish the minimum wage, they're gonna have to figure out other ways to get that cheap labor.
 
stappawho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uh, yeah, nobody should be profiting off of people's incarceration.
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't Texas a leader in this area?
 
