 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   ♫ We're knights of the QAnon table, we've earned the "whacko" label ♫ We make up things 'bout kiddie porn rings; we're clinically unstable ♫ We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot ♫   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
44
    More: Silly, Conspiracy theory, John Mappin, U.K.'s QAnon movement, ancient town, Mappin's YouTube, Camelot Castle, anti-racist group Hope, hotel driveway  
•       •       •

1354 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2021 at 3:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Early HOTY candidate.

\+1
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo subs +1
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously. You can't read that headline without singing it.

Kudos, subby.  Now what's the airspeed of an unladen swallow?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a silly place
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a moistened bint chose their leadership.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice one subby
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ I think about the, gays-a-loooooot♫
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke them from orbit....
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to push the pram a lot
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

icon0fs1n: Seriously. You can't read that headline without singing it.

Kudos, subby.  Now what's the airspeed of an unladen swallow?


African or European?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, this stuff is starting to read like just the latest fringe morphing of Christianity and western religious fads. All this satan stuff mixed with "spirituality" or neo-pagan beliefs mixed with eastern philosophical ideas all thrown together and espoused by people who really have no idea what Christianity, spiritualism, paganism, or eastern philosophy really means.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clap clap clap clap
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a model.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to clap for subby while hanging in manacles.
Bravo subs + eleventy
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hallows_Eve: clap clap clap clap
[Fark user image image 320x240]


*shakes tiny manacled fist* :)
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1


Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fifthofzen: Hallows_Eve: clap clap clap clap
[Fark user image image 320x240]

*shakes tiny manacled fist* :)


Alright, we'll call it a draw.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, let's not go there.  'Tis a derpy place.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green


sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who's that then?"
"I dunno. Must be a GOP Senator."
"Why?"
"E's got shiat all over 'is mouth"
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was a wonderful creation subby. Well done.
 
EricBobo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's not go to QAnon. Tis a silly place.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Great headline, Submitter! Randy Rainbow would be proud! ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 🌈 🏳🌈

/*golf clap*
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And now they're on the lam a lot.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [i.imgur.com image 714x464]


Well I suppose I could stay a bit longer...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I salute you.  Well done.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/bravo subby!
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And the Lego version:

The Knights of the Round Table, Lego Style.
Youtube RjUoaOiErFo
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Awesome job, Subby. If you were with me right now, I would buy you a beer.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only came to heap due praise upon subby.  Excellent headline, I immediately started singing it in my head.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: You know, this stuff is starting to read like just the latest fringe morphing of Christianity and western religious fads. All this satan stuff mixed with "spirituality" or neo-pagan beliefs mixed with eastern philosophical ideas all thrown together and espoused by people who really have no idea what Christianity, spiritualism, paganism, or eastern philosophy really means.


You say that as if they have some idea about what anything means.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?


Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison
 
wiredroach
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison


Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eighth day of the year and already an unbeatable headline.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison

Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.


You don't pronounce the 'die' in 'kidde'
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: KodosZardoz: You know, this stuff is starting to read like just the latest fringe morphing of Christianity and western religious fads. All this satan stuff mixed with "spirituality" or neo-pagan beliefs mixed with eastern philosophical ideas all thrown together and espoused by people who really have no idea what Christianity, spiritualism, paganism, or eastern philosophy really means.

You say that as if they have some idea about what anything means.


Lol. Touché. Like most idiots, they're scrambling in the dark, trying to find the meaning of life. If they had brain one they would know the answer is simply 42.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nicely done, Subs!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison

Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.


Nurglitch: wiredroach: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison

Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.

You don't pronounce the 'die' in 'kidde'


Or slur it, which is pretty in line with the original nonsense
 
wiredroach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison

Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.

Nurglitch: wiredroach: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: wiredroach: Noah_Tall: Lyger: Early HOTY candidate.

\+1

Nope. Doesn't scan correctly.  But I suppose that's to be expected since only the ones that don't scan go green

sure it does, Have you heard how many syllables the original crams into certain lines?

Ah, but the headline crams into different spots, which farks up the scansion that was originally farked up by all the cramming.

/maybe, "Q knights, Anon table, we've earned the whacko label - we make up things, kiddie porn rings, we're clinically unstable.  We gather here in Camelot, push our goddamn scam and sham a lot."
//that pretty much scans with the original while keeping the sense of the headline
///but I couldn't have done nearly as well as the original from scratch - editing's easy by comparison

Doesn't work at all lyrically. And "kiddie" still breaks the original meter.

You don't pronounce the 'die' in 'kidde'

Or slur it, which is pretty in line with the original nonsense


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.