(Twitter)   Justice Dept. arrests WV State Delegate for illegally entering Capitol while dumbassing   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1737 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jan 2021 at 2:28 PM (45 minutes ago)



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've attended your own swearing in dumbass
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lyger [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you can add time to a crime because you are carrying drugs on the same block as a grade school, we can certainly enhance penalties for people like this that want to be taken seriously enough to govern.

You are not the general public, you are their voice in government. You have asked them to hold you at a higher standard than the voters themselves and represent them to the government. why should you not be charged more harshly for not holding that charge more dearly?
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
womp womp
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, well, well. If it isn't consequences of my own dumbfarkery...
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.


They thought they would be heroes.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So why again arent members of the senate and house saying the insurrectionists were doing a good job arrested yet?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What should we do with confederate soldiers?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.


You know, at least at the Boston Tea Party, at least those guys had the brains to try and disguise themselves.

Yeah. These morons are real students of history.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.


Why not? It makes arresting them so much easier.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Keep arresting. Hundreds broke into the Capitol. Arrest them all.
 
duke3522
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He farked around, and now he's gonna find out
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.


That's not the sad part. There are people who voted for him. There was some alternate who didn't fill the bill for them. Nope. Their guy in Charleston had to be him. The Ghost of Seditions Yet to Come.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.

They thought they would be heroes.

Sic semper tyrannis

-like heroes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: If you can add time to a crime because you are carrying drugs on the same block as a grade school, we can certainly enhance penalties for people like this that want to be taken seriously enough to govern.

You are not the general public, you are their voice in government. You have asked them to hold you at a higher standard than the voters themselves and represent them to the government. why should you not be charged more harshly for not holding that charge more dearly?


What makes you think he doesn't represent his district perfectly?
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The really farked up thing (in my own pathetic opinion of course) is hat this guy JUST TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD AND DEFEND THE CONSTITIUTION!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Your prize is being arrested (and probably losing your seat) less than a month after being sworn in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The really farked up thing (in my own pathetic opinion of course) is hat this guy JUST TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD AND DEFEND THE CONSTITIUTION!


Isn't there some magical rune circle he crossed? Like, from sedition to insurrection to treason? I dunno, the courts only rule during a Lunar Convergence.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.

They thought they would be heroes.


That is exactly what this is.  They thought that they would go down in the history books as the saviors of our nation, little do they know they are going down as traitors to our country.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The really farked up thing (in my own pathetic opinion of course) is hat this guy JUST TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD AND DEFEND THE CONSTITIUTION!


Area politician passionate defender of what he believes constitution to be.
 
rednickel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This idiot is from my hometown (Prichard, WV - truly a speck on the map). If you needed any more evidence that he's a POS:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad he's being arrested.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.

That's not the sad part. There are people who voted for him. There was some alternate who didn't fill the bill for them. Nope. Their guy in Charleston had to be him. The Ghost of Seditions Yet to Come.


8,227 morons, in fact. Not much good happening in Wayne County.  Especially when they voted for a guy with stalking restraining orders
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All of these idiots that got arrested (and will get arrested) for the Wed terrorist attack, potentially ruined their lives to help a guy who is not going to care about any of them after 1/20/2021.  Good job, dumb asses.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the linked article below the Tweet mentioning other state reps who were there:

Tennessee state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver said Wednesday night that it had been an "epic and historic day." The Republican lawmaker told The Tennessean she was "in the thick of it" but hadn't seen any violence. Weaver did not respond to emailed questions from The Associated Press about whether she entered the Capitol.

That's a yes. Arrest her ass.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi​c​s/some-state-legislators-face-calls-fo​r-resignation-after-taking-part-in-cap​itol-turmoil/ar-BB1czgkM
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270]

Keep arresting. Hundreds broke into the Capitol. Arrest them all.


https://mobile.twitter.com/tracybeanz​/​status/1347605139817975808

"Broke in"/ were let in and calmly  given directions by the armed men inside.  Exactly the same thing.  Witch hunt GO!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

duke3522: He farked around, and now he's gonna find out


Gee, nobody has said that 12 times in this thread.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lincoln65: What should we do with confederate soldiers?


Tie them to the mast and then you flog them, early in the morning?
 
realitycheckunwanted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They need to wait until Trump gets out of office as he just might pardon these folks ....
 
Delta1212
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270]

Keep arresting. Hundreds broke into the Capitol. Arrest them all.

https://mobile.twitter.com/tracybeanz/​status/1347605139817975808

"Broke in"/ were let in and calmly  given directions by the armed men inside.  Exactly the same thing.  Witch hunt GO!


"They're gonna lock us in."

Well they sure are now!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Actually arrested, or just a US Attorney said they were going to charge him?

Either way, I am getting close to needing to apologize for suggesting the Feds weren't going to take this seriously.

Still skeptical it's possible to seat a jury that would convict any of these clowns, since approximately zero of Trump's 74 million voters would ever vote to convict any of their buddies. But still a good start.
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
MORE!
 
duke3522
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: duke3522: He farked around, and now he's gonna find out

Gee, nobody has said that 12 times in this thread.


But I was first 😝
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Witch hunt GO!


A witch hunt suggests very little to no evidence of wrong doing and the possibility of the innocent behind bars (or, you know, burned at the stake).

There is literally abundant evidence of these people being dumbfarks. As in they farking filmed themselves and took pictures and posted them to social media. Now if the under-prepared security forces let them in, no one forced these baboons from going through, breaking shiat, stealing shiat, and generally being ignorant.

Someone DID encourage them.... And oh ye gods am I gonna enjoy watching that orange bag of dicks face whatever music he has coming.
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Game Grumps 10 Minute Power Hour: Arin Screaming More
Youtube yF_pM4vcW8s
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These assholes really thought this insurrection would work and they would face zero consequences.
/you f*cked around
//you found out
///asshole
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Still skeptical it's possible to seat a jury that would convict any of these clowns, since approximately zero of Trump's 74 million voters would ever vote to convict any of their buddies. But still a good start.


Probably be a plea bargain vs a couple lifetimes in prison worth of charges.

That said, any official sources other than someone's Twitter account?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Just another Heartland Weirdass: Witch hunt GO!

A witch hunt suggests very little to no evidence of wrong doing and the possibility of the innocent behind bars (or, you know, burned at the stake).

There is literally abundant evidence of these people being dumbfarks. As in they farking filmed themselves and took pictures and posted them to social media. Now if the under-prepared security forces let them in, no one forced these baboons from going through, breaking shiat, stealing shiat, and generally being ignorant.

Someone DID encourage them.... And oh ye gods am I gonna enjoy watching that orange bag of dicks face whatever music he has coming.


Being a dumbass isn't crime (lucky you).
 
asciibaron [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The really farked up thing (in my own pathetic opinion of course) is hat this guy JUST TOOK AN OATH TO UPHOLD AND DEFEND THE CONSTITIUTION!


State Constitution of WV, not US Constitution, he is a State Delegate.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Josh Hawley can be his cellmate.  Josh can remind him WV spun off from Virginia to keep from leaving the union.  Lover's spat in Cellblock B!
 
bbcard1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's from my home county. Dated a girl from Prichard a little bit. Surprised his 1992 Ford Ranger made it all the way to Washington. General Wayne County rule is if you can get there on a tank of gas and a case of Natty, you're good to go.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lyger: As Stephen Colbert said of this dumbfark: don't livestream your crimes. And if you do, don't say your own name out loud while you're committing the crime.

I knew these people weren't exactly geniuses, but holy shiat.

They thought they would be heroes.


"For if it prosper, none dare call it treason."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These are the people you served by staging the coup, asshole.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 480x270]

Keep arresting. Hundreds broke into the Capitol. Arrest them all.

https://mobile.twitter.com/tracybeanz/​status/1347605139817975808

"Broke in"/ were let in and calmly  given directions by the armed men inside.  Exactly the same thing.  Witch hunt GO!


This is an interesting point.

However, when asked to leave, they did not.  Also, they trashed the place and stole things.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bbcard1: He's from my home county. Dated a girl from Prichard a little bit. Surprised his 1992 Ford Ranger made it all the way to Washington. General Wayne County rule is if you can get there on a tank of gas and a case of Natty, you're good to go.


That's the general WV rule. It's the reason so many of us end up in Charlotte - that's where you run out of gas going south on I-77.
 
