(NBC News)   Insurrectionist who got comfy in Pelosi's office will now get comfy behind bars   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Washington, D.C., Nancy Pelosi, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, United States Capitol, White House, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Richard Barnett of Arkansas  
•       •       •

squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my freedumbs. And this is mah house...

Rot in jail you traitorous shiat.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no sedition charges?
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang the bastard. Hang all of them.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully traitors rank around child killers with the general population.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Kiribub [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today in "Fark Around and Find Out"
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang all the traitors.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: What, no sedition charges?


We wouldn't want to antagonize the seditionists now would we?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!

Anyway...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second.  Pardon coming out.  I love you guys.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confident he'd would support being waterboarded to get info about the people he was there with.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Silver Mullet: Hang the bastard. Hang all of them.


What they said ^^^
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope he rots. Not just for what he did but as a warning to others.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And those charges may get a lot worse ..
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Silver Mullet: Hang the bastard. Hang all of them.


Glass rods inserted into urethras and shattered first
 
likefunbutnot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those antifa false flags to make the real patriots look bad are getting very tricky.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ballsack becomes the desk.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: What, no sedition charges?


Exactly. He's white so he'll get off easy. Won't be long before Trump pardons them all.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC is one of the few jurisdictions in the country where it might just be possible to impanel a jury without any MAGAts on it. Some of these turds might actually be going to prison.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail," he added.

No shiat, dude. Because everything you describe yourself as having done during this is illegal.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they treat this bastard like a black kid with a joint.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are very stupid.
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes...i stupid....are these federal charges?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: Moroning: What, no sedition charges?

We wouldn't want to antagonize the seditionists now would we?


Oh, I do. I really do.
We give them an inch they take a mile.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Antifa is going to be short quite a few members when this is all said & done!
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: What, no sedition charges?


Not yet. They're nailing these idiots with the obvious stuff to bring them in (breaking and entering, trespassing, etc.) Then, once in custody and they can do some investigatin', THAT'S when you'll see the truly heinous charges dropping.

Right now, bring them in with the obvious stuff. Work up to the treason.
 
Carn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: The Silver Mullet: Hang the bastard. Hang all of them.

What they said ^^^


Fourthed
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he will sit there and legitimately ponder how this happened and claim its unfair.

To him, its everyone else's fault, never his.  Imagine going through life without even a speck of self-awareness.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call it when every MAGAt that broken into the capital building is behind bars?
A good start.
/apologies to the old lawyer joke.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moroning: What, no sedition charges?


My hope is that they're just getting these people into the system, and waiting to file the big charges until it's too late for 45 to pardon them. If they're only facing (comparatively) minor charges, 45 may think 'they failed, let'em rot', whereas IMO he's more likely to pardon 'important' stuff if he thinks the loyalty of the rest of the cult may depend on it.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Hopefully traitors rank around child killers with the general population.


He'll probably turn into some white supremacist's butt buddy and get their protection.

But hey, I'm ok with him "dancing" with a 310lb biker for the next decade.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my neighbor went into the building, maybe he will no longer be a neighbor. I know he put on social media that he was there.
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 years old.  Should farking know better.
 
Rav Tokomi [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the guy that said he wouldn't come alive?

I bet he surrendered with a whimper.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should have a 'mass pardon' written up and ready for him to sign at the next available opportunity (actually a confession to treason).

He'll just sign it 'cause he never reads anything...
 
GurneyHalleck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whistleblowers get charged with Sedition, but people who actually attack a government building are slapped on the wrist.  Murica indeed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But it's my office! She was just renting it!"

It's also your jail, and you'll be renting that.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/dlippman/status/1​3​47612365093826565


HAHAHAHAHAHA
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he left a quarter!111

/you aren't patriots
//you are a clear and present danger to the united states
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was wondering what was taking so long. Not like the guy did a good job of hiding his identity or anything.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he gets charged with any material removed from her office which cannot be located that was of a sensitive or classified nature.  That swagger of his is going to turn in to pants shiatting really damn quick.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Biggums: 60 years old.  Should farking know better.


As Trumper have shown, age does not herald wisdom.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for justice  -- and I'm bored...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will pardon him and everybody else he can name in this mob before he leaves office.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amb: If my neighbor went into the building, maybe he will no longer be a neighbor. I know he put on social media that he was there.


Forward that info to the authorities.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeverDrunk23: And he will sit there and legitimately ponder how this happened and claim its unfair.

To him, its everyone else's fault, never his.  Imagine going through life without even a speck of self-awareness.


You mean like Trump ?
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Moroning: What, no sedition charges?

Not yet. They're nailing these idiots with the obvious stuff to bring them in (breaking and entering, trespassing, etc.) Then, once in custody and they can do some investigatin', THAT'S when you'll see the truly heinous charges dropping.

Right now, bring them in with the obvious stuff. Work up to the treason.


My thoughts as well.

Also, sedition might be hard to get a jury to convict on.  What he did was obviously illegal but is it considered sedition?  I dunno.

I'll let the Fark lawyers weigh in on that.
 
