IHOP to become urgent care clinic, saving everyone time
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice way to cut out the middle man.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu*k that shiat, If I gotta get a bullet took out I'm gettin' it done at the same place it was put in: The Waffle House
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IHOP OB-GYN: "That'll be $1.50 for the pancakes, and $728.50 for the Rooty Tooty Peeky Booty."
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Yeah, gimme two full stacks with extra syrup and tell 'em to warm up the defibrillator."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why not just use schools? Plenty of room and a lot are not being used right now.
 
The Kitchen Ninja [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Give me 200 cc's of maple syrup, STAT!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

helpdeskguy: "Yeah, gimme two full stacks with extra syrup and tell 'em to warm up the defibrillator."


The only place you'll be able to get a D5W drip with Mrs. Buttersworth flavoring.
 
