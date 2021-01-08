 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Insurrectionist who died from being trampled at the Capitol was carrying a Gadsden flag   (nypost.com)
4164 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Jan 2021 at 2:24 PM



physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's hilarious!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No thoughts, no prayers. No loss.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article doesn't say she was trampled, they don't know.  But, subby, keep an eye on this and please please resubmit if it turns out she was.  This is HotW material if true
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Drew: Article doesn't say she was trampled


Says she was shot
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Drew: Article doesn't say she was trampled

Says she was shot


Wait a second, I misread that

Rosanne Boyland, 34, died from a medical emergency during the protests. During a press conference on Thursday, Contee identified the deceased, which included a woman who was shot and killed by law enforcement and three others, including Boyland, who died from medical emergencies.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, no one said that ALL the water for that tree of Liberty would be tyrants blood exclusively.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Drew: Article doesn't say she was trampled

Says she was shot


Well, we can hope she was trampled once she was shot.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would win the Post-Cambrian Era Irony Award.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That flag had ONE JOB!!!
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Found an article that says she was, updating
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stop submitting NY Post articles.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh... oops
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The individual was extremely overweight and were bound to catch covid eventually being an anti-masked.
It's a blessing they're not using up precious resources of what's left of the healthcare system.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She died as she lived, a fat f*cking idiot
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Didn't they read the flag? It said DON'T tread on me!
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See, this is actual irony. Goddamn, if there weren't a death involved, this would be funny as all hell.

/yes, it was sedition
//I still won't cheer on people dying
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"You used to be Swollen Boyland???"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It would be amazing if she really was carrying that flag.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Drew: Article doesn't say she was trampled, they don't know.  But, subby, keep an eye on this and please please resubmit if it turns out she was.  This is HotW material if true


There was a total Fark article today with a headline about a guy saying(I'm paraphrasing) I tried to pull her out but there was a guy walking on her
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jts853 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't a Gatti's flag?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I never fail to find it thigh-larious that these morans have zfc the actual meaning/ideology of that particular flag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister_poopy_pants
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: She died as she lived, a fat f*cking idiot
[Fark user image 850x566]


What's the tatto say? "Beautiful Disability Checks"?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: See, this is actual irony. Goddamn, if there weren't a death involved, this would be funny as all hell.

/yes, it was sedition
//I still won't cheer on people dying


Not even Hitler, Pol Pot, that dick Steve?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

physt: That's hilarious!

[Fark user image 433x290]


Pwease Impeachy!
 
PScooter63
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: It would be amazing if she really was carrying that flag.


Yeah, that's not actually in the article, stubby. Another source?
 
treatyoself15
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's true.

https://www.cbs46.com/news/friend-of-k​ennesaw-woman-killed-in-capitol-riot-r​ecounts-her-final-moments/article_c36b​3146-515c-11eb-adfd-a32b248f9815.html
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am genuinely shocked more people didn't die like this after watching those videos.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akya: Didn't they read the flag? It said DON'T tread on me!


What treads might look like:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/technically correct
//best kind of correct
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Non NYP link

https://twitter.com/radleybalko/statu​s​/1347622655382466570
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Despite his loss, Winchell doesn't believe President Trump bears any responsibility for his friend's death or the three others killed during the riots, instead shifting the blame onto Antifa and other "instigators."

"She was killed by an incited event and it was not incited by Trump supporters," he told CBS46' Zac Summers.

Seriously?
Trump literally told the crowd to go the Capitol and "fight like Hell".
Here's the video. Here's his exact words:
VoteVets - Impeach
Youtube 3yPnqI5uifg
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Stop submitting NY Post articles.


I know. You can find the same information on Twitter or the Washington Post.
 
PScooter63
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Autocorrect strikes again.  Subby
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akya: Didn't they read the flag? It said DON'T tread on me!


Without gold fringe, it's not official!
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
...and the fact she was trampled by other Trumplerites is sooooo veeeery appropriate.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mister_poopy_pants: Walker: She died as she lived, a fat f*cking idiot
[Fark user image 850x566]

What's the tatto say? "Beautiful Disability Checks"?


I think it's "Beautiful Disaster"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tintar: I never fail to find it thigh-larious that these morans have zfc the actual meaning/ideology of that particular flag.

[Fark user image image 759x960]


That US flag according to the US flag code shouldn't be flying right?


And isn't the US flag supposed to be the highest?
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: She died as she lived, a fat f*cking idiot
[Fark user image 850x566]


Bwaaahaaaaahaaaa

Oh, shiat.  I needed that.  That's farking hilarious.

Thank you.
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tintar: I never fail to find it thigh-larious that these morans have zfc the actual meaning/ideology of that particular flag.

[Fark user image image 759x960]


They probably think it was bought during the Gadsen Purchase to keep the Mexicans out.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I get the impression the "medical emergencies" were a result of morbidly obese people walking a mile from the trump* rally to the Capitol, and then getting into a crowd crush.

There was a 22-minute video of the crush of bodies trying to get into a door that was a scrum between 30-40 cops and 60-70 trumpers*. It went on and on and on, occasional blasts of pepper spray one way, and then the other. I was surprised a few didn't drop dead right there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mister_poopy_pants: Walker: She died as she lived, a fat f*cking idiot
[Fark user image 850x566]

What's the tatto say? "Beautiful Disability Checks"?


Looks like "Beautiful Disaster", which would describe her life.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would like to see indictments for reckless homicide, or whatever they call it in DC, for the people that knocked her down and stepped on her.
 
Masta Kronix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Drew: Article doesn't say she was trampled, they don't know.  But, subby, keep an eye on this and please please resubmit if it turns out she was.  This is HotW material if true


What are you talking about, the article literally has a quote from her friend that was there stating she was trampled.

"The friend she was with, Justin Winchell, recalled her final moments as protesters began falling over one another.

"I put my arm underneath her and was pulling her out and then another guy fell on top of her, and another guy was just walking [on top of her]," Winchell told CBS46. "There were people stacked two, three deep ... people just crushed."
 
saywhonow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: See, this is actual irony. Goddamn, if there weren't a death involved, this would be funny as all hell.

/yes, it was sedition
//I still won't cheer on people dying


It's fine. I'm a monster and an asshole and have been laughing about this for a few minutes, now. You stay wholesome. I'll go to hell for you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
