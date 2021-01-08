 Skip to content
(Bellingcat)   How to go from a 14-year Air Force career to bleeding out on the Capitol floor using this one weird trick   (bellingcat.com)
129
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She hit the floor like a sack of shiat, and died with a "this wasn't supposed to happen" look on her face.  No sympathy.  None at all.  I hope that blood didn't leave a bad stain.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: She hit the floor like a sack of shiat, and died with a "this wasn't supposed to happen" look on her face.  No sympathy.  None at all.  I hope that blood didn't leave a bad stain.


She and her friends left a bad stain alright, but the blood stain she left behind should be a reminder of what happens in a nation devoid of true leadership.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop calling her a 14-year Air Force veteran and call her a traitor like she is?


/You blow one goat...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?


(...Phrasing this very carefully...)

You know what jumped out at me about the video of her getting shot? After she got hit, all of the other insurgents backed up and decided they didn't want to go through that barricaded door after all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?


There was a quote from a different insurrectionist that went something like "they shot stuff at us. They're supposed to shoot BLM, not patriots."

They thought they would be greeted as liberators.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whoever fired that shot was exactly right and justified.  It happened to be a kill shot but hey, fark around and see what happens.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: She hit the floor like a sack of shiat, and died with a "this wasn't supposed to happen" look on her face.  No sympathy.  None at all.  I hope that blood didn't leave a bad stain.


Trying to break through a barricaded door with armed people on the other side is a pretty good way to die of acute lead poisoning.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

(...Phrasing this very carefully...)

You know what jumped out at me about the video of her getting shot? After she got hit, all of the other insurgents backed up and decided they didn't want to go through that barricaded door after all.


Notice how they ALL ran away once formidable law enforcement forces showed up.
And they didn't come back.
farking cowards.
I guess it wasn't that important to them after all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's exactly how you defend a besieged position when somebody breaches a barrier.  You'll notice how everybody near her backed off right away.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think 100 years from now, a lot of the current events will be directly tied to the Internet in much of the same way that early school shootings were tied to violent video games.

I don't care what anyone says, this was tragic and avoidable, but completely justified. I think the fact that she was the ONLY victim of self-defense from the police speaks volumes about their restraint. Or incompetence.

But I'm not going to come in here and wish death on anyone. I'll leave that to 80% of the rest of Fark.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How to go from a 14-year Air Force career to bleeding out on the Capitol floor using this one weird trick because of one weird prick

//minor correction
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's sad to see how the right wing derposphere twisted the mind of a rational human being and turned her into reaver.
There needs to be some consequences for Tucker Carlson and his ilk.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always been of the opinion that stupidity should be fatal

/I conveniently ignore the fact that I would have died decades ago if it were
 
tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stay off Twitter.  Got it.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

physt: Can we stop calling her a 14-year Air Force veteran and call her a traitor like she is?


/You blow one goat...


What does goat cum taste like?

Hypothetically of course... my friend is curious...
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I think 100 years from now, a lot of the current events will be directly tied to the Internet in much of the same way that early school shootings were tied to violent video games.

I don't care what anyone says, this was tragic and avoidable, but completely justified. I think the fact that she was the ONLY victim of self-defense from the police speaks volumes about their restraint. Or incompetence.

But I'm not going to come in here and wish death on anyone. I'll leave that to 80% of the rest of Fark.


Not even the police. She was shot by Secret Service.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Journey Radicalization of Domestic Terrorist, Ashli Babbitt


Fixed for accuracy
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I believe the President would refer to her as a loser and a sucker.

For once, I agree.
 
aquigley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sithon: It's sad to see how the right wing derposphere twisted the mind of a rational human being and turned her into reaver.
There needs to be some consequences for Tucker Carlson and his ilk.


And that derposphere remains. And there are literally millions more Ashli Babbitts in America.
 
TheManofPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheFoz: physt: Can we stop calling her a 14-year Air Force veteran and call her a traitor like she is?


/You blow one goat...

What does goat cum taste like?

Hypothetically of course... my friend is curious...


Man, the Goat Simulator 2: VR and Taste edition is going to sell like hotcakes
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Leave the stain. Like they left the bullet holes from Huey Long's assassination in the Louisiana Capitol Building. Not from the one that killed Huey, but they left the marks from the return fire on the assassin.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being a gullible, racist, simpleton is a good start.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When does Trump try and name an Air Force base after her?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Think of them as orcs.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sad? Every single one of these farks should have ended up in a bodybag
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

There was a quote from a different insurrectionist that went something like "they shot stuff at us. They're supposed to shoot BLM, not patriots."

They thought they would be greeted as liberators.


they kind of were
 
duke3522
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How long before Trump presents her with the posthumous medal of freedom?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She died with a look of sudden realization on her face. "It wasn't supposed to end like this" was her expression as blood gushed out her mouth in the video.

These people are truly delusional.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope it was worth attending Lollapoorlosers.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Play vertical Wack-A-Mole® with folks using Glock 9s and shiat will get real, really fast.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you watch the video, after the shot was fired you can hear one of those idiots yelling "IT WAS JUST A FLASHBANG". I hope she heard that before she went.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mental illness?

Instead of indulging her and approving of her delusions, her family (esp. her husband) should have done something about it. Urged her to get help or something. They're partially responsible for her death, though I'm sure none of them will cop to it.

I realize a lot of these idiots are surrounded by likeminded idiots who also (supposedly) believe their stupid shiat. I refuse to believe most of them do, though. I'm not saying they're not mostly stupid, but there's a line between stupid and "believes the election was stolen from the obviously incompetent president."

That line is where this idiot crossed over.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

(...Phrasing this very carefully...)

You know what jumped out at me about the video of her getting shot? After she got hit, all of the other insurgents backed up and decided they didn't want to go through that barricaded door after all.


Someone also yelled out active shooter.
 
inner ted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: "

They thought they would be greeted as liberators.


they kinda were
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shot through the throat and she's to blame. She gives the Air Force a bad name.

That sight will hopefully straighten a few people out. They've been farking nuts with no consequences.

Didn't she only make Airmen first class after 14 years (mostly reserves)? Shouldn't she have at least been Tech Sgt. or maybe Master Sgt.
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: AdmirableSnackbar: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

There was a quote from a different insurrectionist that went something like "they shot stuff at us. They're supposed to shoot BLM, not patriots."

They thought they would be greeted as liberators.

they kind of were


same words and all
I'm so slow

:/
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Have any in the derposphere said she's a crisis actor yet?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: She died with a look of sudden realization on her face. "It wasn't supposed to end like this" was her expression as blood gushed out her mouth in the video.

These people are truly delusional.


The absolute arrogance of white women.

She actually thought "They wouldnt dare shoot me even if im committing treason as a member of the armed forces"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

physt: Can we stop calling her a 14-year Air Force veteran and call her a traitor like she is?

/You blow one goat...


No. No, we can't. Because there needs to be a realization that our law enforcement and military forces are FULL of idiots like this. Racist assholes. The mentally ill who are encouraged in their delusions instead of being encouraged to get professional help.

"Traitor" has a pretty specific meaning, and trying to wish away these people with that label is not going to help in identifying and getting rid of them (as in, firing them).

Their social media should prove helpful in that regard, should anyone wish to know where to start.
 
chewd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

(...Phrasing this very carefully...)

You know what jumped out at me about the video of her getting shot? After she got hit, all of the other insurgents backed up and decided they didn't want to go through that barricaded door after all.


That was also the goal of opening fire. The crowd knew that the chambers were heavily barricaded from their first attempt to enter, with officers securing the room and getting representatives to safety. They tried to go around to a different entrance to the chamber, were they were trying to overcome the police and get into the chamber. A relief group came in and flanked the attacking group and opened fire, killing one and achieving the goal of driving the attackers away from the door to the house chamber. By opening fire when they did, even though it killed a person, the officers bought time to fully evacuate the house chamber.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Jake Havechek: I mean what did she think was going to happen when she started climbing through that window?  Somebody was going to hand her flowers and a box of chocolates?

(...Phrasing this very carefully...)

You know what jumped out at me about the video of her getting shot? After she got hit, all of the other insurgents backed up and decided they didn't want to go through that barricaded door after all.


memes.ucoz.comView Full Size

I'm sad to say this, but more people should have been shot. You don't just get to force your way into federal buildings without consequences.
I don't know what they hoped to accomplish, but every legal option has been exhausted. That's it. It's over. 30,000 people don't get to decide the course of the country for everyone else.
Can you imagine these same people if this happened with Obama? They'd be screaming for the blood of everyone who stormed the capital.
And everyone who said "You lost, get over it" in response to the 'not my president' movement, is now saying the same thing about Biden with no sense of hypocrisy at all.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Time and time again people on the Right will sing the refrain "if he had complied with the orders from the police he would still be alive" or "if he had not broken the law he would still be alive" in response to cries of outrage over white cops shooting black people. Well, sometimes turn about is fair play.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel for the dude that had to pull the trigger. Not what he wanted to do that day, or any day. He waited as long as he could.
 
Fark Strunk and White
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I think 100 years from now, a lot of the current events will be directly tied to the Internet in much of the same way that early school shootings were tied to violent video games.

I don't care what anyone says, this was tragic and avoidable, but completely justified. I think the fact that she was the ONLY victim of self-defense from the police speaks volumes about their restraint. Or incompetence.

But I'm not going to come in here and wish death on anyone. I'll leave that to 80% of the rest of Fark.


This is not going to be a popular opinion but I think a lot of these people play video games and are influenced by that thinking, it explains all the ridiculous costumery and how they thought they could just run around with no real plans other than to collect loot and score points, then just go back to a previous save if things went sideways
 
Saturn5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Benedict Arnold was a decorated hero of the Colonial forces and Continental Army before switching sides to the British Crown.
Robert E. Lee was a decorated Union officer with a stories service record before becoming a General of the Confederacy. 

What makes people who have served with distinction become a traitor?  These choices are not made lightly. If we can understand that, perhaps we can avoid these conflicts in the future.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheFoz: physt: Can we stop calling her a 14-year Air Force veteran and call her a traitor like she is?


/You blow one goat...

What does goat cum taste like?

Hypothetically of course... my friend is curious...


Isn't that how goat cheese is made? Or have I been doing it wrong this whole time?
 
