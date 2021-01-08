 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Balcony Man now hanging around his lawyer's office   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These farkers should have been shot on sight.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in it's place," he said. "We're still on sacred ground."

Christ, what an asshole.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your free, government supplied room & board, you quisling asshole..
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I helped a gentlemen get to safety that was injured"

You know who is responsible for causing those injuries? Everyone who stormed that building, including you, snowflake. Enjoy your stay at Club FedPen.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GFY
Youtube I_jAQ4wL1wg
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
His name's Hanging Chad.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freitasm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark you, well farked.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: These farkers should have been shot on sight.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
They're emboldened.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know when I'm on sacred ground like a church, temple, or mosque, my first thought is to hang from the balcony. Out of respect.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hope to see him hanging around in jail. Twisting in the wind.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry...?

What happened to mister SEAL TEAM SIX Tough Guy in the tac gear?
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber "

That's a nice admission right there, numbnuts.  Enjoy your minimum 10 year sentence.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"He claimed to tell other protesters that this was a "sacred place" and to not cause any damage.

"Some of them wanted to trash the place and steal stuff but I told them not to and to leave everything in it's place," he said. "We're still on sacred ground.""

Bullshiat, throw the book at him.


"My intention wasn't to put a stain on our great Country's Democratic process.""

More bullshiat, throw the two books at him!

You're only sorry because you got caught.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His lawyer is his Dad's divorce lawyer and they haven't spoken.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber, and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi-" he said before switching his train of thought. "That biatch. She's a traitor, she's treasonous."

Based on what evidence?  Just because you don't like her politics?

I think Pelosi is a far better patriot than you will ever live to be, you small-dicked loser.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
KBOI-TV noted that Colt deleted his social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

"I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber, and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi-" he said before switching his train of thought. "That biatch. She's a traitor, she's treasonous."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Balcony man, balcony man
Hanging on things a balcony can
What's he like? It's not important
Balcony man
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber, and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi-" he said before switching his train of thought. "That biatch. She's a traitor, she's treasonous."

Based on what evidence?  Just because you don't like her politics?

I think Pelosi is a far better patriot than you will ever live to be, you small-dicked loser.


The right has an unhealthy obsession with Pelosi and they constantly accuse her of doing all the things Mitch Mcconnell is actually doing.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I prefer to call him SpiderMAGA.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How soon until they use the defense "If the Capital Police had prepared better then none of this would have happened"? And we're suing them for a boatload of money too
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: How soon until they use the defense "If the Capital Police had prepared better then none of this would have happened"? And we're suing them for a boatload of money too


"It's their fault for not stopping us!"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He can be charged with felony murder. Hope it was worth it to finally feel like a man for five minutes, and then to hear his Dear Leader disavow him.
 
joker420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lol, you can't walk that back and they have joined the ranks of domestic terrorists like blm and antifa.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber, and I was the first one to sit in Nancy Pelosi-" he said before switching his train of thought. "That biatch. She's a traitor, she's treasonous."


Said by a dumbass in the Senate chamber.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I recognize my actions that have brought shame upon myself ..." etc.

Yeah. But just like the mayors, governors and other people who violate their own COVID rules, you knew it was wrong before you did it, and now you think an apology justifies what you did.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: I love the people, I didn't hurt anyone and I didn't cause any damage in the Chamber. I got caught up in the moment and when I saw the door to to the Chamber open,

I wonder what he would say if a black man was arrested after walking down the street and going into a random house with an open door. Nevermind, I know what he would say.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: "That biatch. She's a traitor, she's treasonous."

Based on what evidence?  Just because you don't like her politics?


"I'm outraged that you'd accuse members of our side of treason just because you don't like their politics!  Get your own damn thing, we invented that shiat."
 
VespaGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Damnit! We caught another polite protestor who wasn't violent or trashing the place. How come we never catch the other kind?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SpiderMAGA filmed himself the day before talking about his plans to cause trouble.  https://www.ktvb.com/articl​e/news/crim​e/josiah-colt-us-capitol-riot-idaho-vi​deos/277-a32b6e99-b4b5-4310-bc18-6339b​76f51c0

He also released his bear spray in his own van.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA comments:

'Your Honor, my client would like to invoke the affirmative defense of "Whoopsie Daisies"'.


Lulz.
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What they did was absolutely wrong. I do, however,  understand their anger at the way this election was so blatantly stolen and nothing was done. To have 200% turnout and the left shrug and say that there was no cheating is ridiculous. To have dead people vote and have them say "what?" Is sickening. To claim that all the voting booths in several heavy republican areas had broken down and that they would put them in themselves when they were back up, only to find out that the votes were all then for Demarcates is not a coincidence. We are all angry, but we must, as usual, be the mature ones. We can not stoop to their level.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jan 5: I'm a man! Death to Liberals! Trump Forever!
Jan 6: Here we go brothers! The South Shall Rise Again!!
Jan 7: Positive IDs. Lawyer whispers.
Jan 8: Gosh, I'm sorry 😞. Let's just put this behind us and be friends. You know, Biden is actually quite handsome...and, and forgiving..right?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

daffy: What they did was absolutely wrong. I do, however,  understand their anger at the way this election was so blatantly stolen and nothing was done. To have 200% turnout and the left shrug and say that there was no cheating is ridiculous. To have dead people vote and have them say "what?" Is sickening. To claim that all the voting booths in several heavy republican areas had broken down and that they would put them in themselves when they were back up, only to find out that the votes were all then for Demarcates is not a coincidence. We are all angry, but we must, as usual, be the mature ones. We can not stoop to their level.


*Poe's Law meter explodes*
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

daffy: What they did was absolutely wrong. I do, however,  understand their anger at the way this election was so blatantly stolen and nothing was done. To have 200% turnout and the left shrug and say that there was no cheating is ridiculous. To have dead people vote and have them say "what?" Is sickening. To claim that all the voting booths in several heavy republican areas had broken down and that they would put them in themselves when they were back up, only to find out that the votes were all then for Demarcates is not a coincidence. We are all angry, but we must, as usual, be the mature ones. We can not stoop to their level.


User Name certainly checks out.

Sorry- couldn't resist.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mofa: He can be charged with felony murder. Hope it was worth it to finally feel like a man for five minutes, and then to hear his Dear Leader disavow him.


He won't be. If there was precedent for charging an entire riot for a death, we'd have already seen mass incarceration of BLM rioters. Nobody would stand for it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got caught up in the moment and when I saw the door to to the Chamber open, I walked in, hopped down, and sat on the chair.

I said the same thing regarding the home invasion for which I was arrested. I was just all caught up in the moment, the excitement. Can you believe they still found me guilty?
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Excuses change nothing.  You had no business being there and we have no reason to believe a word of it.  Lawbreakers such as this will say anything to avoid responsibility for their actions.

If Mr. Colt did not want to face consequences he should not have broken the law.  If we do not bring the full wrath of the law upon his sinning flesh then we invite more reckless adventurism.  Prison minimum.  Far better than he have received prison for far less and with far better excuses.  If he keeps lying, add more time.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should have consulted a lawyer before traveling to Washington to take part in an insurrection. Maybe the lawyer could have convinced him to stay home.
 
ifky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't believe any of these people have lawyers. They probably crapped their pants when they got home after realizing what they did and called the first firm that ran an infomercial for mesothelioma cases.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm finding it easier these days to put certain people on Ignore.

we've have over 70 legal challenges where ANY evidence could have been brought.  Was begged for, in fact.  At this point you are just repeating lies and if you don't know it then you need to seek mental health care.
 
Explodo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

daffy: What they did was absolutely wrong. I do, however,  understand their anger at the way this election was so blatantly stolen and nothing was done. To have 200% turnout and the left shrug and say that there was no cheating is ridiculous. To have dead people vote and have them say "what?" Is sickening. To claim that all the voting booths in several heavy republican areas had broken down and that they would put them in themselves when they were back up, only to find out that the votes were all then for Demarcates is not a coincidence. We are all angry, but we must, as usual, be the mature ones. We can not stoop to their level.


I don't know if you're a troll or mentally ill.  If it's the former, you're just an asshole.  If it's the latter, then you're a mentally ill asshole and should see someone about it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ifky: I can't believe any of these people have lawyers. They probably crapped their pants when they got home after realizing what they did and called the first firm that ran an infomercial for mesothelioma cases.


I know of a right wing attorney that can help them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gimmeafuckinname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrinzGrimly: mofa: He can be charged with felony murder. Hope it was worth it to finally feel like a man for five minutes, and then to hear his Dear Leader disavow him.

He won't be. If there was precedent for charging an entire riot for a death, we'd have already seen mass incarceration of BLM rioters. Nobody would stand for it.


Interesting analysis Cotton
 
NINEv2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I helped a gentlemen get to safety that was injured"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Explodo: daffy: What they did was absolutely wrong. I do, however,  understand their anger at the way this election was so blatantly stolen and nothing was done. To have 200% turnout and the left shrug and say that there was no cheating is ridiculous. To have dead people vote and have them say "what?" Is sickening. To claim that all the voting booths in several heavy republican areas had broken down and that they would put them in themselves when they were back up, only to find out that the votes were all then for Demarcates is not a coincidence. We are all angry, but we must, as usual, be the mature ones. We can not stoop to their level.

I don't know if you're a troll or mentally ill.  If it's the former, you're just an asshole.  If it's the latter, then you're a mentally ill asshole and should see someone about it.


I assumed satire. Remember, Fark has no trolls.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hammettman: "I was the first one that hopped down into the chamber "

That's a nice admission right there, numbnuts.  Enjoy your minimum 10 year sentence.


Unless they can prove he damaged something or had a dangerous weapon, nope.  1 year.  I don't think Trump's EO applies if there's no damage, and here's the relevant federal code on the subject: Relevant part of the code, and the say nothing about him having a deadly or dangerous weapon.:

(b)The punishment for a violation of subsection (a) is-
(1)a fine under this title or imprisonment for not more than 10 years, or both, if
(A)the person, during and in relation to the offense, uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm; or
(B)the offense results in significant bodily injury as defined by section 2118(e)(3); and
(2)
a fine under this title or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both, in any other case.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/te​x​t/18/1752
 
